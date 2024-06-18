Maules Creek Mine
Off Therribri Road
Boggabri, NSW 2382
Maules Creek Site Monitoring
- Air Quality (PM10)¹
Average reading for 24hr period 17 June 2024 06:00 to 18 June 2024 06:00
TEOM 01
5.39 (µg/m³)
TEOM 03
4.33 (µg/m³)
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
- PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
- Noise (LF)²
Average reading for 24hr period 17 June 2024 06:00 to 18 June 2024 06:00
Day: 7am-6pm
29 dB(A)
Evening 6pm-10pm
23 dB(A)
Nights 10pm-7am
27 dB(A)
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
- LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
- The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
- Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
- Weather
Weather Predictions for 18 June 2024
North West Slopes Plains for Tuesday. Partly cloudy. Patches of frost and the chance of fog this morning. Light winds becoming W/SW 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late afternoon.
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 18 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2024 05:28:03 UTC.