Average reading for 24hr period 18 June 2024 06:00 to 19 June 2024 06:00

Average reading for 24hr period 18 June 2024 06:00 to 19 June 2024 06:00

PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

Operational Response:

Increased frequency of review of weather conditions, real time monitoring data and site operations, No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ

The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,

Monitoring results may include noise from other sources

Weather

Weather Predictions for 19 June 2024

North West Slopes Plains for Wednesday. Areas of frost and the chance of fog this morning. Mostly sunny afternoon. Light winds.

Operational Response:

Increased frequency of review of weather conditions, real time monitoring data and site operations, No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)