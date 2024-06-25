PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size

Continue to monitor dust levels and implement operational changes if required

Operational Response:

Continue to monitor noise impacts and implement operational changes if required

LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ

The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,

Monitoring results may include noise from other sources

Weather

Weather Predictions for 25 June 2024

Patches of frost and the chance of fog in the S early this morning. Slight chance of a shower this morning. Sunny afternoon. Winds NE 15 to 25 km/h tending N in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures between 17 and 22.

Operational Response:

Continue to monitor weather conditions and implement operational changes if required

For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)