Average reading for 24hr period 07 July 2024 06:00 to 08 July 2024 06:00

PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

Operational Response:

LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ

The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,

Monitoring results may include noise from other sources

Weather

Weather Predictions for 08 July 2024

North West Slopes Plains for Monday. Cloudy. Very high chance of rain, most likely late this afternoon and evening. Winds NE 15 to 25 km/h.

Increased frequency of review of weather conditions, real time monitoring data and site operations, No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)