Maules Creek Mine
Off Therribri Road
Boggabri, NSW 2382
Maules Creek Site Monitoring
- Air Quality (PM10)¹
Average reading for 24hr period 13 July 2024 06:00 to 14 July 2024 06:00
TEOM 01
1.89 (µg/m³)
TEOM 03
2.23 (µg/m³)
Operational Response:
Continue to monitor dust levels and implement operational changes if required
- PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
- Noise (LF)²
Average reading for 24hr period 13 July 2024 06:00 to 14 July 2024 06:00
Day: 7am-6pm
24 dB(A)
Evening 6pm-10pm
25 dB(A)
Nights 10pm-7am
29 dB(A)
Operational Response:
Continue to monitor noise impacts and implement operational changes if required
- LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
- The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
- Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
- Weather
Weather Predictions for 14 July 2024
Cloudy. The chance of frost on the N slopes early this morning. Medium chance of showers in the S, slight chance elsewhere. Snow possible above 1200 metres. Light winds becoming W/SW 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures between 11 and 15.
Operational Response:
Continue to monitor weather conditions and implement operational changes if required
For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 14 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2024 03:47:04 UTC.