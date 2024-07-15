Average reading for 24hr period 14 July 2024 06:00 to 15 July 2024 06:00

PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size

Continue to monitor dust levels and implement operational changes if required

Operational Response:

Continue to monitor noise impacts and implement operational changes if required

LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ

The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,

Monitoring results may include noise from other sources

Weather

Weather Predictions for 15 July 2024

Partly cloudy. Patches of morning frost on the plains. Slight chance of a shower. Snow possible above 1000 metres. Light winds becoming W 15 to 25 km/h in the morning. Daytime maximum temperatures between 11 and 15.

Operational Response:

Continue to monitor weather conditions and implement operational changes if required

For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)