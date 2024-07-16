Maules Creek Mine
Off Therribri Road
Boggabri, NSW 2382
Maules Creek Site Monitoring
- Air Quality (PM10)¹
Average reading for 24hr period 15 July 2024 06:00 to 16 July 2024 06:00
TEOM 01
2.89 (µg/m³)
TEOM 03
2.75 (µg/m³)
Operational Response:
Continue to monitor dust levels and implement operational changes if required
- PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
- Noise (LF)²
Average reading for 24hr period 15 July 2024 06:00 to 16 July 2024 06:00
Day: 7am-6pm
24 dB(A)
Evening 6pm-10pm
18 dB(A)
Nights 10pm-7am
24 dB(A)
Operational Response:
Continue to monitor noise impacts and implement operational changes if required
- LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
- The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
- Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
- Weather
Weather Predictions for 16 July 2024
Partly cloudy. The chance of frost on the N plains early this morning. High chance of showers on the slopes, medium chance elsewhere. Snow falling above 1000 metres. Winds W 25 to 40 km/h. Daytime maximum temperatures between 9 and 15.
Operational Response:
Continue to monitor weather conditions and implement operational changes if required
For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)
