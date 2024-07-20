PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size

Continue to monitor dust levels and implement operational changes if required, No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

Operational Response:

Increased frequency of review of weather conditions, real time monitoring data and site operations, Continue to monitor noise impacts and implement operational changes if required, No action required - real time monitoring data, weather conditions and site operations assessed. Elevated result not mine related or a result of non-compliant weather conditions.

LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ

The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,

Monitoring results may include noise from other sources

Weather

Weather Predictions for 21 July 2024

North West Slopes Plains for Sunday. Partly cloudy. The chance of frost in the N early this morning. Winds SW 20 to 30 km/h becoming light in the evening.

Operational Response:

Increased frequency of review of weather conditions, real time monitoring data and site operations, Continue to monitor weather conditions and implement operational changes if required