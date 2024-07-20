Maules Creek Mine

Off Therribri Road

Boggabri, NSW 2382

Maules Creek Site Monitoring

  • Air Quality (PM10)¹

Average reading for 24hr period 20 July 2024 06:00 to 21 July 2024 06:00

TEOM 01

5.00 (µg/m³)

TEOM 03

4.00 (µg/m³)

Operational Response:

Continue to monitor dust levels and implement operational changes if required, No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

  • PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
  • Noise (LF)²

Average reading for 24hr period 20 July 2024 06:00 to 21 July 2024 06:00

Day: 7am-6pm

31 dB(A)

Evening 6pm-10pm

26 dB(A)

Nights 10pm-7am

32 dB(A)

Operational Response:

Increased frequency of review of weather conditions, real time monitoring data and site operations, Continue to monitor noise impacts and implement operational changes if required, No action required - real time monitoring data, weather conditions and site operations assessed. Elevated result not mine related or a result of non-compliant weather conditions.

  • LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
  • The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
  • Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
  • Weather

Weather Predictions for 21 July 2024

North West Slopes Plains for Sunday. Partly cloudy. The chance of frost in the N early this morning. Winds SW 20 to 30 km/h becoming light in the evening.

Operational Response:

Increased frequency of review of weather conditions, real time monitoring data and site operations, Continue to monitor weather conditions and implement operational changes if required

For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)

Attachments

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 20 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2024 21:24:03 UTC.