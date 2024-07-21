Average reading for 24hr period 21 July 2024 06:00 to 22 July 2024 06:00

Average reading for 24hr period 21 July 2024 06:00 to 22 July 2024 06:00

PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size

Continue to monitor dust levels and implement operational changes if required, No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

Operational Response:

Increased frequency of review of weather conditions, real time monitoring data and site operations, Continue to monitor noise impacts and implement operational changes if required, No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ

The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,

Monitoring results may include noise from other sources

Weather

Weather Predictions for 22 July 2024

North West Slopes Plains for Monday. Mostly sunny. Areas of morning frost. The chance of morning fog on the plains. Light winds.

Operational Response:

Increased frequency of review of weather conditions, real time monitoring data and site operations, Continue to monitor weather conditions and implement operational changes if required