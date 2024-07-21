Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20240722
July 21, 2024 at 04:51 pm EDT
Maules Creek Mine
Off Therribri Road
Boggabri, NSW 2382
Maules Creek Site Monitoring
Air Quality (PM10)¹
Average reading for 24hr period 21 July 2024 06:00 to 22 July 2024 06:00
TEOM 01
8.00 (µg/m³)
TEOM 03
8.00 (µg/m³)
Operational Response:
Continue to monitor dust levels and implement operational changes if required, No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
Noise (LF)²
Average reading for 24hr period 21 July 2024 06:00 to 22 July 2024 06:00
Day: 7am-6pm
28 dB(A)
Evening 6pm-10pm
24 dB(A)
Nights 10pm-7am
30 dB(A)
Operational Response:
Increased frequency of review of weather conditions, real time monitoring data and site operations, Continue to monitor noise impacts and implement operational changes if required, No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
Weather
Weather Predictions for 22 July 2024
North West Slopes Plains for Monday. Mostly sunny. Areas of morning frost. The chance of morning fog on the plains. Light winds.
Operational Response:
Increased frequency of review of weather conditions, real time monitoring data and site operations, Continue to monitor weather conditions and implement operational changes if required
For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)
