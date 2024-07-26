Average reading for 24hr period 26 July 2024 06:00 to 27 July 2024 06:00

PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

Operational Response:

LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ

The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,

Monitoring results may include noise from other sources

Weather

Weather Predictions for 27 July 2024

North West Slopes Plains for Saturday. Cloudy. Very high chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm. Winds N 15 to 20 km/h turning NW in the early afternoon.

Operational Response:

No action required - real time monitoring data, weather conditions and site operations assessed. Elevated result not mine related or a result of non-compliant weather conditions.

For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)