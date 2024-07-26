Market Closed -
Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20240727
July 26, 2024 at 05:56 pm EDT
Maules Creek Mine
Off Therribri Road
Boggabri, NSW 2382
Maules Creek Site Monitoring
Average reading for 24hr period 26 July 2024 06:00 to 27 July 2024 06:00
Operational Response:
No action required
- monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
Average reading for 24hr period 26 July 2024 06:00 to 27 July 2024 06:00
Evening 6pm-10pm
19 dB(A)
Operational Response:
No action required
- monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
Weather
Weather Predictions for 27 July 2024
North West Slopes Plains for Saturday. Cloudy. Very high chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm. Winds N 15 to 20 km/h turning NW in the early afternoon.
Operational Response:
No action required
- real time monitoring data, weather conditions and site operations assessed. Elevated result not mine related or a result of non-compliant weather conditions.
For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)
Disclaimer Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on
26 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
26 July 2024 21:55:20 UTC.
Whitehaven Coal Limited is an Australia-based company engaged in the production of coal. The Company is focused on the development and operation of coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. Its segments include open-cut operations, underground operations, and coal trading and blending. Its assets include Canyon Mine, Gunnedah CHPP, Maules Creek Mine, Narrabri Mine, Narrabri Stage-3 Extension Project, Rocglen Mine, Sunnyside Mine, Tarrawonga Mine, Vickery Extension Project, Werris Creek Mine, Daunia Mine, Blackwater Mine and Winchester South Project. Its operating assets are complemented by two development assets: Vickery, near Gunnedah, and Winchester South, in Queenslandâs Bowen Basin. It produces coal using open-cut mining methods at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, and Werris Creek and underground mining methods at Narrabri. Vickery Extension Project (Vickery) is a proposal to construct an open-cut coal mine and associated on-site infrastructure about 25 kilometers north of Gunnedah.
