Narrabri Mine

2022 Annual Review

1 STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE

This Annual Review has been prepared to provide a summary of the environmental performance of the Narrabri Mine over the Reporting Period, 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023. The compliance status of the Narrabri Mine against relevant approvals was assessed as at the end of the Reporting Period and is summarised in Table 1.

Non-compliances recorded during the Reporting Period (if applicable) were ranked according to the risk matrix included in Table 2 and a brief description of each is provided in Table 3 (if applicable). Further information about the non-compliances is provided in Section 11 (if applicable). The compliance status described in this Annual Review (Section 1 and Section 11) relates to the conditions of the relevant approvals listed in Table 1 during the Reporting Period.

Table 1: Statement of Compliance

Were all the conditions of the relevant approvals complied with? Yes/No Project Approval (PA) 08_0144 No* Environment Protection Licence (EPL) 12789 (applicable conditions as above) Yes Rehabilitation Management Plan (RMP) and Forward Program (FWP) Yes Mining Lease (ML) 1609 Yes Water Access Licence (WAL) 15922 Yes WAL12833 Yes WAL12822 Yes WAL20131 Yes WAL6762 Yes WAL2671 Yes WAL2728 Yes WAL20152 Yes WAL29549 Yes WAL43017 Yes 90CA811347 Yes 90WA812891 Yes 90CA802130 Yes 90WA822539 Yes Groundwater Monitoring Bores: 90BL254481-487,90BL254658-663, 90BL254701, 90BL254958-967,90BL255167-173,90BL255216-218, Yes 90BL255769-772,90BL256060-064, 90BL256344 and 90BL256346 Environment Protection Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Approval Yes 2009/5003

* Non-Compliance with Air Quality Management Plan (AQMP), however, consistent with PA 08_0144 air quality criteria.