Narrabri Mine

2022 Annual Review

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1

STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE

1

2

INTRODUCTION

4

2.1

PROJECT DESCRIPTION

4

2.2

MINE CONTACTS

5

3

APPROVALS

8

3.1

PENDING APPLICATIONS AT END OF REPORTING PERIOD

9

3.2

VARIATIONS

9

3.3

STATUS OF MANAGEMENT PLANS

10

4

OPERATIONS SUMMARY

11

4.1

MINING OPERATIONS

11

4.2

OTHER OPERATIONS

11

4.3

NEXT REPORTING PERIOD

12

5

ACTIONS REQUIRED FROM PREVIOUS ANNUAL REVIEW

13

6

ENVIRONMENTAL PERFORMANCE

16

6.1

METEOROLOGY

18

6.2

NOISE

19

6.3

AIR QUALITY

21

6.4

GREENHOUSE GAS

24

6.5

BIODIVERSITY AND LAND MANAGEMENT

27

6.6

ABORIGINAL CULTURAL HERITAGE

48

6.7

TRANSPORT

49

6.8

WASTE MANAGEMENT

50

6.9

VISUAL & LIGHTING

51

6.10

MINE SUBSIDENCE

52

7

WATER MANAGEMENT

56

7.1

WATER SUPPLY

56

7.2

SURFACE WATER MANAGEMENT

56

7.3

GROUNDWATER MANAGEMENT

58

7.4

SITE WATER BALANCE

61

Page i

Narrabri Mine

2022 Annual Review

8

REHABILITATION

63

8.1

REHABILITATION PERFORMANCE DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD

63

8.2

ACTIVITIES FOR THE NEXT REPORTING PERIOD

65

9

COMMUNITY

68

9.1

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

68

9.2

COMMUNITY CONTRIBUTIONS & INITIATIVES

68

9.3

COMMUNITY COMPLAINTS

70

9.4

ACTIVITIES FOR THE NEXT REPORTING PERIOD

70

10

INDEPENDENT AUDIT

71

10.1

INDEPENDENT ENVIRONMENTAL AUDIT

71

11

INCIDENTS AND NON-COMPLIANCES DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD

73

11.1

NON-COMPLIANCES

73

11.2

REPORTABLE INCIDENTS OR EXCEEDANCES

73

11.3

REGULATORY ACTIONS

73

12

ACTIVITIES TO BE COMPLETED IN THE NEXT REPORTING PERIOD

74

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1: Statement of Compliance

1

Table 2: Compliance Status Key

2

Table 3: Non-Compliances

3

Table 4: NCOPL Contacts

5

Table 5: Licences, Leases and Approvals

8

Table 6: Status of NCOPL Management Plans

10

Table 7: Production Summary

11

Table 8: Hours of Operation

12

Table 9: Actions Required the 2022 Annual Review

14

Table 10: Noise Monitoring Summary 2023

19

Table 11: Deposited Dust Monitoring Data Summary for the Reporting Period

21

Table 12: PM10 Annual Average (2021 - 2023)

22

Table 13: Biodiversity Management Plan 2023 Monitoring Results

33

Table 14: Land Management Plan 2023 Monitoring Results

39

Table 15: Subsidence Parameters - Predicted and Measured

54

Table 16: Narrabri Mine Water Take

56

Table 17: Controlled Discharge Monitoring

57

Table 18: Groundwater Monitoring Summary

58

Table 19: Stored Water

61

Table 20: Rehabilitation Status

64

Page ii

Narrabri Mine

2022 Annual Review

Table 21: Decommissioned Monitoring Bores

65

Table 22: 2022 Independent Environmental Audit (IEA) - Non-Conformance Actions Summary

72

Table 23: Non-Compliance Details and Proposed Action Plan

73

Table 24: Environment Management Activities Proposed for 2024

74

LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1: Regional Scale Locality Plan

6

Figure 2: Local Scale Locality Plan

7

Figure 3: Environmental Monitoring Location

17

Figure 4: Deposited Dust Annual Mean 2021 - 2023

22

Figure 5: ND9 PM10 Results Including Extraordinary Weather Events

23

Figure 6: ND10 PM10 Results Including Extraordinary Weather Events

23

Figure 7: Regional Location of BOA's

28

Figure 8: Kenna BOA

29

Figure 9: Onsite and Future BOA

30

Figure 10: Comparison of Waste Streams Previous 3 Years

50

Figure 11: Waterfall Chart - Water Inputs/Outputs for Reporting Period

62

Figure 12: Mine Domains Reporting Period 2023

66

Figure 13: Rehabilitated Areas, Reporting Period 2023

67

Figure 14: Complaints Trend Since Commencement of Operations

70

LIST OF APPENDICES

Appendix A - Meteorological Monitoring

Appendix B - Flora Species List

Appendix C - Photo Monitoring Points

Appendix D - Fauna Species List

Appendix E - Surface Water Monitoring

Appendix F - Groundwater Monitoring

Appendix G - Ambient Flow Monitoring

Appendix H - Subsidence Pond Monitoring

Page iii

Narrabri Mine

2022 Annual Review

ABBREVIATIONS

Abbreviation

Detailed Name

µg

Micrograms

ACHMP

Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Management Plan

AGE

Australasian Groundwater and Environmental

ANZECC

Australian and New Zealand Environment Conservation Council

AQMP

Air Quality Management Plan

ARRFP

Annual Rehabilitation Report and Forward Program

BC Act

Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016

Blue Book

Managing Urban Stormwater: Soils and Construction Volume 1 (Landcom 2004)

BMP

Biodiversity Management Plan

BOA

Biodiversity Offset Area

BOS

Biodiversity Offset Strategy

BR1

Brine Dam

CCC

Community Consultative Committee

CCS

Carbon Capture Sequestration

CEEC

Critically Endangered Ecological Communities

CF

Cut and Flit

CH4

Methane

CHPP

Coal Handling and Preparation Plant

CO2-e

Carbon Dioxide Equivalent

CRD

Cumulative Rainfall Departure

DAWE

Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment (

DCCEEW

Commonwealth Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water

DDG

Dust Deposition Gauges

DPE

NSW Department of Planning and Environment

EA

Environment Assessment

EC

Electrical Conductivity

EEC

Endangered Ecological Communities

EIS

Environmental Impact Statement

EL

Exploration Licence

EMS

Environmental Management Strategy

EP&A Act

Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979

EPA

NSW Environment Protection Authority

EPBC Act

Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999

EPBC Approval

Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Approval 2009/5003

EPL 12789

Environment Protection Licence 12789

EP-WMP

Extraction Plan - Water Management Plan

ESAP

Energy Savings Action Plan

ESC

Erosion and Sediment Control

FBS

Floristic-Based Subsidence

FWP

Forward Program

FY

Financial Year

Page iv

Narrabri Mine

2022 Annual Review

Abbreviation

Detailed Name

GAB

Great Artesian Basin

GGMP

Greenhouse Gas Minimisation Plan

GHG

Greenhouse Gas

GIS

Geographical Information System

GWMP

Groundwater Management Plan

GWP

Global Warming Potential

ha

Hectares

HVAS

High Volume Air Sampler

IEA

Independent Environmental Audit

kL

Kilolitres (1kL = 1,000 L)

km

Kilometres

L

Litres

LALC

Local Aboriginal Land Council

LED

light emitting diode

LGA

Local Government Area

LMP

Landscape Management Plan

LOM

Life of Mine

LW

Longwall

MDB

Murray Darling Basin

MEG

Department of Regional NSW, Mining, Exploration and Geoscience

MEVF

Main Exhaust Ventilation Fan

ML

Mining Lease (Followed by Number)

ML

Mega Litre (Preceded by Number)

mm

millimetres

mm

Millimetres

MOD

PA 08_0144 Modification

Mt

Million Tonnes

Mtpa

Million Tonnes Per Annum

MWh

Megawatt Hour

NCOPL

Narrabri Coal Operations Pty Ltd

NDVI

Normalised Difference Vegetation Index

NGCG

Native Ground Cover Grass

NGERS

National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting Scheme

NMC

Native Midstory Cover

NMP

Noise Management Plan

NOS

Native Overstorey Cover

NPI

National Pollutant Inventory

NPS

Native Plant Species

NPW Act

National Parks and Wildlife Act 1974

NPWS

National Parks and Wildlife Services

NSC

Narrabri Shire Council

NSW

New South Wales

PA 08_0144

Project Approval 08_0144

Page v

Narrabri Mine

2022 Annual Review

Abbreviation

Detailed Name

PAB

Photosynthetically Active Biomass

PIRMP

Pollution Incident Response Management Plan

PM10

Particulate Matter less than 10 Micrograms

POI

Points of Interest

PTW

Permit to Work

RAPs

Registered Aboriginal Parties

RCE

Rehabilitation Cost Estimate

REA

Reject Emplacement Area

Reporting Period

1 January 2023 - 31 December 2023 (Calendar Year)

RFS

Rural Fire Service

RMP

Rehabilitation Management Plan

ROM

Run of Mine

RR

NSW Resources Regulator

SD

Sediment Dam

SoC

Statement of Commitments

SPL

Sound Power Level

SPMP

Subsidence Pond Management Plan

SSD 10269

State Significant Development (Narrabri Mine Stage 3 Extension Project)

STP

Sewerage Treatment Plan

t

Tonnes

TARP

Trigger Action Response Plan

TfNSW

Transport for NSW

TIS

Total Insoluble Solids

TSP

Total Suspended Particulate

TSS

Total Suspended Solids

VWP

Vibrating Wire Piezometers

VZ

Vegetation Zones

WAL

Water Access Licence

WasteMP

Waste Management Plan

WHC

Whitehaven Coal Limited

WMP

Water Management Plan

Page vi

Narrabri Mine

2022 Annual Review

1 STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE

This Annual Review has been prepared to provide a summary of the environmental performance of the Narrabri Mine over the Reporting Period, 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023. The compliance status of the Narrabri Mine against relevant approvals was assessed as at the end of the Reporting Period and is summarised in Table 1.

Non-compliances recorded during the Reporting Period (if applicable) were ranked according to the risk matrix included in Table 2 and a brief description of each is provided in Table 3 (if applicable). Further information about the non-compliances is provided in Section 11 (if applicable). The compliance status described in this Annual Review (Section 1 and Section 11) relates to the conditions of the relevant approvals listed in Table 1 during the Reporting Period.

Table 1: Statement of Compliance

Were all the conditions of the relevant approvals complied with?

Yes/No

Project Approval (PA) 08_0144

No*

Environment Protection Licence (EPL) 12789 (applicable conditions as above)

Yes

Rehabilitation Management Plan (RMP) and Forward Program (FWP)

Yes

Mining Lease (ML) 1609

Yes

Water Access Licence (WAL) 15922

Yes

WAL12833

Yes

WAL12822

Yes

WAL20131

Yes

WAL6762

Yes

WAL2671

Yes

WAL2728

Yes

WAL20152

Yes

WAL29549

Yes

WAL43017

Yes

90CA811347

Yes

90WA812891

Yes

90CA802130

Yes

90WA822539

Yes

Groundwater Monitoring Bores: 90BL254481-487,90BL254658-663,

90BL254701, 90BL254958-967,90BL255167-173,90BL255216-218,

Yes

90BL255769-772,90BL256060-064, 90BL256344 and 90BL256346

Environment Protection Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Approval

Yes

2009/5003

* Non-Compliance with Air Quality Management Plan (AQMP), however, consistent with PA 08_0144 air quality criteria.

Page 1

Narrabri Mine

2022 Annual Review

Table 2: Compliance Status Key

Risk Level

Colour Code

Description

High

High

Non-compliance with potential for significant environmental

consequences, regardless of the likelihood of occurrence

Non-compliance with:

potential for serious environmental consequences, but is

Medium

Medium

unlikely to occur; or

potential for moderate environmental consequences, but is

likely to occur

Non-compliance with:

potential for moderate environmental consequences, but is

Low

Low

unlikely to occur; or

potential for low environmental consequences, but is likely

to occur

Administrative

Administrative

Only to be applied where the non-compliance does not result in

non-

any risk of environmental harm (e.g. submitting a report to

non-compliance

compliance

government later than required under approval conditions)

Page 2

Narrabri Mine

2023 Annual Review

Table 3: Non-Compliances

Relevant

Cond. #

Condition Description (Summary)

Compliance Status

Comment

Where addressed

Approval

in Annual Review

Particulate Matter less than 10 Micrograms

(PM10) is required to be monitored every 6 days.

Administrative

NSW Department of Planning

and

NCOPL did not collect PM10 data from site ND10

Environment (DPE) notified of

non-

AQMP

N/A

Section 6.3.2

on 23 April, 29 April, 29 May and 4 June due to

non-compliance

compliance with monitoring requirement

mechanical failure of the High Volume Air

of AQMP.

Samplers (HVAS).

Page 3

Attachments

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 01 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2024 00:37:03 UTC.