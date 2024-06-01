Narrabri Mine
2022 Annual Review
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1
STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE
1
2
INTRODUCTION
4
2.1
PROJECT DESCRIPTION
4
2.2
MINE CONTACTS
5
3
APPROVALS
8
3.1
PENDING APPLICATIONS AT END OF REPORTING PERIOD
9
3.2
VARIATIONS
9
3.3
STATUS OF MANAGEMENT PLANS
10
4
OPERATIONS SUMMARY
11
4.1
MINING OPERATIONS
11
4.2
OTHER OPERATIONS
11
4.3
NEXT REPORTING PERIOD
12
5
ACTIONS REQUIRED FROM PREVIOUS ANNUAL REVIEW
13
6
ENVIRONMENTAL PERFORMANCE
16
6.1
METEOROLOGY
18
6.2
NOISE
19
6.3
AIR QUALITY
21
6.4
GREENHOUSE GAS
24
6.5
BIODIVERSITY AND LAND MANAGEMENT
27
6.6
ABORIGINAL CULTURAL HERITAGE
48
6.7
TRANSPORT
49
6.8
WASTE MANAGEMENT
50
6.9
VISUAL & LIGHTING
51
6.10
MINE SUBSIDENCE
52
7
WATER MANAGEMENT
56
7.1
WATER SUPPLY
56
7.2
SURFACE WATER MANAGEMENT
56
7.3
GROUNDWATER MANAGEMENT
58
7.4
SITE WATER BALANCE
61
Page i
Narrabri Mine
2022 Annual Review
8
REHABILITATION
63
8.1
REHABILITATION PERFORMANCE DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD
63
8.2
ACTIVITIES FOR THE NEXT REPORTING PERIOD
65
9
COMMUNITY
68
9.1
COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT
68
9.2
COMMUNITY CONTRIBUTIONS & INITIATIVES
68
9.3
COMMUNITY COMPLAINTS
70
9.4
ACTIVITIES FOR THE NEXT REPORTING PERIOD
70
10
INDEPENDENT AUDIT
71
10.1
INDEPENDENT ENVIRONMENTAL AUDIT
71
11
INCIDENTS AND NON-COMPLIANCES DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD
73
11.1
NON-COMPLIANCES
73
11.2
REPORTABLE INCIDENTS OR EXCEEDANCES
73
11.3
REGULATORY ACTIONS
73
12
ACTIVITIES TO BE COMPLETED IN THE NEXT REPORTING PERIOD
74
LIST OF TABLES
Table 4: NCOPL Contacts
5
Table 5: Licences, Leases and Approvals
8
Table 6: Status of NCOPL Management Plans
10
Table 7: Production Summary
11
Table 8: Hours of Operation
12
Table 9: Actions Required the 2022 Annual Review
14
Table 10: Noise Monitoring Summary 2023
19
Table 11: Deposited Dust Monitoring Data Summary for the Reporting Period
21
Table 12: PM10 Annual Average (2021 - 2023)
22
Table 13: Biodiversity Management Plan 2023 Monitoring Results
33
Table 14: Land Management Plan 2023 Monitoring Results
39
Table 15: Subsidence Parameters - Predicted and Measured
54
Table 16: Narrabri Mine Water Take
56
Table 17: Controlled Discharge Monitoring
57
Table 18: Groundwater Monitoring Summary
58
Table 19: Stored Water
61
Table 20: Rehabilitation Status
64
Page ii
Narrabri Mine
2022 Annual Review
Table 21: Decommissioned Monitoring Bores
65
Table 22: 2022 Independent Environmental Audit (IEA) - Non-Conformance Actions Summary
72
Table 23: Non-Compliance Details and Proposed Action Plan
73
Table 24: Environment Management Activities Proposed for 2024
74
LIST OF FIGURES
Figure 1: Regional Scale Locality Plan
6
Figure 2: Local Scale Locality Plan
7
Figure 3: Environmental Monitoring Location
17
Figure 4: Deposited Dust Annual Mean 2021 - 2023
22
Figure 5: ND9 PM10 Results Including Extraordinary Weather Events
23
Figure 6: ND10 PM10 Results Including Extraordinary Weather Events
23
Figure 7: Regional Location of BOA's
28
Figure 8: Kenna BOA
29
Figure 9: Onsite and Future BOA
30
Figure 10: Comparison of Waste Streams Previous 3 Years
50
Figure 11: Waterfall Chart - Water Inputs/Outputs for Reporting Period
62
Figure 12: Mine Domains Reporting Period 2023
66
Figure 13: Rehabilitated Areas, Reporting Period 2023
67
Figure 14: Complaints Trend Since Commencement of Operations
70
LIST OF APPENDICES
Appendix A - Meteorological Monitoring
Appendix B - Flora Species List
Appendix C - Photo Monitoring Points
Appendix D - Fauna Species List
Appendix E - Surface Water Monitoring
Appendix F - Groundwater Monitoring
Appendix G - Ambient Flow Monitoring
Appendix H - Subsidence Pond Monitoring
Page iii
Narrabri Mine
2022 Annual Review
ABBREVIATIONS
Abbreviation
Detailed Name
µg
Micrograms
ACHMP
Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Management Plan
AGE
Australasian Groundwater and Environmental
ANZECC
Australian and New Zealand Environment Conservation Council
AQMP
Air Quality Management Plan
ARRFP
Annual Rehabilitation Report and Forward Program
BC Act
Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016
Blue Book
Managing Urban Stormwater: Soils and Construction Volume 1 (Landcom 2004)
BMP
Biodiversity Management Plan
BOA
Biodiversity Offset Area
BOS
Biodiversity Offset Strategy
BR1
Brine Dam
CCC
Community Consultative Committee
CCS
Carbon Capture Sequestration
CEEC
Critically Endangered Ecological Communities
CF
Cut and Flit
CH4
Methane
CHPP
Coal Handling and Preparation Plant
CO2-e
Carbon Dioxide Equivalent
CRD
Cumulative Rainfall Departure
DAWE
Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment (
DCCEEW
Commonwealth Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water
DDG
Dust Deposition Gauges
DPE
NSW Department of Planning and Environment
EA
Environment Assessment
EC
Electrical Conductivity
EEC
Endangered Ecological Communities
EIS
Environmental Impact Statement
EL
Exploration Licence
EMS
Environmental Management Strategy
EP&A Act
Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979
EPA
NSW Environment Protection Authority
EPBC Act
Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999
EPBC Approval
Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Approval 2009/5003
EPL 12789
Environment Protection Licence 12789
EP-WMP
Extraction Plan - Water Management Plan
ESAP
Energy Savings Action Plan
ESC
Erosion and Sediment Control
FBS
Floristic-Based Subsidence
FWP
Forward Program
FY
Financial Year
Page iv
Narrabri Mine
2022 Annual Review
Abbreviation
Detailed Name
GAB
Great Artesian Basin
GGMP
Greenhouse Gas Minimisation Plan
GHG
Greenhouse Gas
GIS
Geographical Information System
GWMP
Groundwater Management Plan
GWP
Global Warming Potential
ha
Hectares
HVAS
High Volume Air Sampler
IEA
Independent Environmental Audit
kL
Kilolitres (1kL = 1,000 L)
km
Kilometres
L
Litres
LALC
Local Aboriginal Land Council
LED
light emitting diode
LGA
Local Government Area
LMP
Landscape Management Plan
LOM
Life of Mine
LW
Longwall
MDB
Murray Darling Basin
MEG
Department of Regional NSW, Mining, Exploration and Geoscience
MEVF
Main Exhaust Ventilation Fan
ML
Mining Lease (Followed by Number)
ML
Mega Litre (Preceded by Number)
mm
millimetres
mm
Millimetres
MOD
PA 08_0144 Modification
Mt
Million Tonnes
Mtpa
Million Tonnes Per Annum
MWh
Megawatt Hour
NCOPL
Narrabri Coal Operations Pty Ltd
NDVI
Normalised Difference Vegetation Index
NGCG
Native Ground Cover Grass
NGERS
National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting Scheme
NMC
Native Midstory Cover
NMP
Noise Management Plan
NOS
Native Overstorey Cover
NPI
National Pollutant Inventory
NPS
Native Plant Species
NPW Act
National Parks and Wildlife Act 1974
NPWS
National Parks and Wildlife Services
NSC
Narrabri Shire Council
NSW
New South Wales
PA 08_0144
Project Approval 08_0144
Page v
Narrabri Mine
2022 Annual Review
Abbreviation
Detailed Name
PAB
Photosynthetically Active Biomass
PIRMP
Pollution Incident Response Management Plan
PM10
Particulate Matter less than 10 Micrograms
POI
Points of Interest
PTW
Permit to Work
RAPs
Registered Aboriginal Parties
RCE
Rehabilitation Cost Estimate
REA
Reject Emplacement Area
Reporting Period
1 January 2023 - 31 December 2023 (Calendar Year)
RFS
Rural Fire Service
RMP
Rehabilitation Management Plan
ROM
Run of Mine
RR
NSW Resources Regulator
SD
Sediment Dam
SoC
Statement of Commitments
SPL
Sound Power Level
SPMP
Subsidence Pond Management Plan
SSD 10269
State Significant Development (Narrabri Mine Stage 3 Extension Project)
STP
Sewerage Treatment Plan
t
Tonnes
TARP
Trigger Action Response Plan
TfNSW
Transport for NSW
TIS
Total Insoluble Solids
TSP
Total Suspended Particulate
TSS
Total Suspended Solids
VWP
Vibrating Wire Piezometers
VZ
Vegetation Zones
WAL
Water Access Licence
WasteMP
Waste Management Plan
WHC
Whitehaven Coal Limited
WMP
Water Management Plan
Page vi
Narrabri Mine
2022 Annual Review
1 STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE
This Annual Review has been prepared to provide a summary of the environmental performance of the Narrabri Mine over the Reporting Period, 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023. The compliance status of the Narrabri Mine against relevant approvals was assessed as at the end of the Reporting Period and is summarised in Table 1.
Non-compliances recorded during the Reporting Period (if applicable) were ranked according to the risk matrix included in Table 2 and a brief description of each is provided in Table 3 (if applicable). Further information about the non-compliances is provided in Section 11 (if applicable). The compliance status described in this Annual Review (Section 1 and Section 11) relates to the conditions of the relevant approvals listed in Table 1 during the Reporting Period.
Table 1: Statement of Compliance
Were all the conditions of the relevant approvals complied with?
Yes/No
Project Approval (PA) 08_0144
No*
Environment Protection Licence (EPL) 12789 (applicable conditions as above)
Yes
Rehabilitation Management Plan (RMP) and Forward Program (FWP)
Yes
Mining Lease (ML) 1609
Yes
Water Access Licence (WAL) 15922
Yes
WAL12833
Yes
WAL12822
Yes
WAL20131
Yes
WAL6762
Yes
WAL2671
Yes
WAL2728
Yes
WAL20152
Yes
WAL29549
Yes
WAL43017
Yes
90CA811347
Yes
90WA812891
Yes
90CA802130
Yes
90WA822539
Yes
Groundwater Monitoring Bores: 90BL254481-487,90BL254658-663,
90BL254701, 90BL254958-967,90BL255167-173,90BL255216-218,
Yes
90BL255769-772,90BL256060-064, 90BL256344 and 90BL256346
Environment Protection Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Approval
Yes
2009/5003
* Non-Compliance with Air Quality Management Plan (AQMP), however, consistent with PA 08_0144 air quality criteria.
Page 1
Narrabri Mine
2022 Annual Review
Table 2: Compliance Status Key
Risk Level
Colour Code
Description
High
High
Non-compliance with potential for significant environmental
consequences, regardless of the likelihood of occurrence
Non-compliance with:
• potential for serious environmental consequences, but is
Medium
Medium
unlikely to occur; or
• potential for moderate environmental consequences, but is
likely to occur
Non-compliance with:
• potential for moderate environmental consequences, but is
Low
Low
unlikely to occur; or
• potential for low environmental consequences, but is likely
to occur
Administrative
Administrative
Only to be applied where the non-compliance does not result in
non-
any risk of environmental harm (e.g. submitting a report to
non-compliance
compliance
government later than required under approval conditions)
Page 2
Narrabri Mine
2023 Annual Review
Table 3: Non-Compliances
Relevant
Cond. #
Condition Description (Summary)
Compliance Status
Comment
Where addressed
Approval
in Annual Review
Particulate Matter less than 10 Micrograms
(PM10) is required to be monitored every 6 days.
Administrative
NSW Department of Planning
and
NCOPL did not collect PM10 data from site ND10
Environment (DPE) notified of
non-
AQMP
N/A
Section 6.3.2
on 23 April, 29 April, 29 May and 4 June due to
non-compliance
compliance with monitoring requirement
mechanical failure of the High Volume Air
of AQMP.
Samplers (HVAS).
Page 3
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 01 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2024 00:37:03 UTC.