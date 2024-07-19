NARRABRI MINE - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY

Site Information

EPL No: 12789

EPA Website Link:http://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/prpoeoapp/ViewPOEOLicence.aspx?DOCID=106922&SYSUID=1&LICID=12789

Licensee: Narrabri Coal Operations Pty Ltd

Licensee Address: Narrabri Mine, 10 Kurrajong Creek Road, BAAN BAA NSW 2390

EPL Monitoring Points: See Figure 1 below

Sampling Period: January 2024

Obtained Date: 08/02/2024

Publication Date: 15/02/2024

1

Table 1 - No Pollutant Limits Apply

EPL ID

ND3

11

(SD4)

13

(SD2)

14

(KC1US)

15

(KC1DS)

Pollutant

Units of

Measure

Deposited

g/m2/month

Matter

Conductivity

µs/cm

TOC

mg/L

Conductivity

µs/cm

TOC

mg/L

Conductivity

µs/cm

TOC

mg/L

Oil & Grease

mg/L

pH

pH

TSS

mg/L

Conductivity

µs/cm

TOC

mg/L

Oil & Grease

mg/L

pH

pH

TSS

mg/L

Sample Method

Lab

Analysis

In situ

Lab

Analysis

In situ

Lab

Analysis

In situ

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

In situ

Lab

Analysis

In situ

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

In situ

Lab

Analysis

Monitoring Frequency

Once a month

(min. 4 weeks)

Upon discharge (within 12 hours)

Upon discharge (within 12 hours)

In the event

of flow during the quarter & after each wet weather discharge from points 11, 13, 18,27

In the event

of flow during the quarter & after each wet weather discharge from points 11, 13, 18,27

No. of

Dates

Date

Min

Mean

Median

Max or

Samples for

Sampled

Obtained

Value

Value

Value

Only Value

the Month

1

12/01/2024

08/02/2024

NA

NA

NA

0.9

No discharge occurred during sampling period (SD4)

No discharge occurred during sampling period (SD2)

No flow events and/or mine discharge occurred during sampling period (KC1US)

No flow events and/or mine discharge occurred during sampling period (KC1DS)

2

16

(KC2US)

17

(KC2DS)

18

(SD7)

19

(KCUS)

20

(KCDS)

Conductivity

µs/cm

TOC

mg/L

Oil & Grease

mg/L

pH

pH

TSS

mg/L

Conductivity

µs/cm

TOC

mg/L

Oil & Grease

mg/L

pH

pH

TSS

mg/L

Conductivity

µs/cm

TOC

mg/L

Conductivity

µs/cm

TOC

mg/L

Oil & Grease

mg/L

pH

pH

TSS

mg/L

Conductivity

µs/cm

TOC

mg/L

Oil & Grease

mg/L

pH

pH

In situ

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

In situ

Lab

Analysis

In situ

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

In situ

Lab

Analysis

In Situ

Lab

Analysis

In situ

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

In situ

Lab

Analysis

In situ

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

In situ

In the event

of flow during the quarter & after each wet weather discharge from points 11, 13, 18,27

In the event

of flow during the quarter & after each wet weather discharge from points 11, 13, 18,27

Upon

discharge (within 12 hours)

In the event

of flow during the quarter & after each wet weather discharge from points 11, 13, 18,27

In the event

of flow during the quarter & after each wet weather discharge

No flow events and/or mine discharge occurred during sampling period (KC2US)

No flow events and/or mine discharge occurred during sampling period (KC2DS)

No discharge occurred during sampling period (SD7)

No flow events and/or mine discharge occurred during sampling period (KCUS)

No flow events and/or mine discharge occurred during sampling period (KCDS)

3

21

(PCa)

22

(PC1)

24

(NR1)

25

(NRUS)

26

(NRDS)

28

(P28)

TSS

mg/L

Conductivity

µs/cm

TOC

mg/L

Oil & Grease

mg/L

pH

pH

TSS

mg/L

Conductivity

µs/cm

TOC

mg/L

Oil & Grease

mg/L

pH

pH

TSS

mg/L

pH

pH

TDS

mg/L

pH

pH

TDS

mg/L

pH

pH

TDS

mg/L

Conductivity

µs/cm

pH

pH

SWL

mbtoc

Bicarbonate

mg/L

Lab

from points

Analysis

11, 13, 18,27

In situ

In the event

Lab

of flow during

Analysis

the quarter &

Lab

after each

No flow events and/or mine discharge occurred during sampling period (PCa)

Analysis

wet weather

In situ

discharge

Lab

from points

Analysis

11, 13, 18,27

In situ

In the event

Lab

of flow during

Analysis

the quarter &

Lab

after each

No flow events and/or mine discharge occurred during sampling period (PC1)

Analysis

wet weather

In situ

discharge

Lab

from points

Analysis

11, 13, 18,27

In situ

Upon

Lab

Discharge

Namoi discharge point - Not constructed or currently utilised (NR1)

(within 4 hrs)

Analysis

In situ

Upon

Lab

Discharge

Namoi discharge point - Not constructed or currently utilised (NRUS)

(within 4 hrs)

Analysis

In situ

Upon

Lab

Discharge

Namoi discharge point - Not constructed or currently utilised (NRDS)

Analysis

(within 4 hrs)

In situ

0

In situ

0

In situ

Quarterly

0

Not scheduled for sampling during sampling period

Lab

0

Analysis

4

29

(P29)

Calcium mg/L

Carbonate mg/L

Chloride mg/L

Magnesium mg/L

Potassium mg/L

Sodium mg/L

Sulphate mg/L

Conductivity µs/cm

pHpH

SWL mbtoc

Bicarbonate mg/L

Calcium mg/L

Carbonate mg/L

Chloride mg/L

Magnesium mg/L

Potassium mg/L

Sodium mg/L

Lab

0

Analysis

Lab

0

Analysis

Lab

0

Analysis

Lab

0

Analysis

Lab

0

Analysis

Lab

0

Analysis

Lab

0

Analysis

Lab

0

Analysis

Lab

0

Analysis

Lab

0

Analysis

Lab

0

Analysis

Lab

0

Analysis

Quarterly

Not scheduled for sampling during sampling period

Lab

0

Analysis

Lab

0

Analysis

Lab

0

Analysis

Lab

0

Analysis

Lab

0

Analysis

5

30

(P30)

31

(P31)

Sulphate

mg/L

Conductivity

µs/cm

pH

pH

SWL

mbtoc

Bicarbonate

mg/L

Calcium

mg/L

Carbonate

mg/L

Chloride

mg/L

Magnesium

mg/L

Potassium

mg/L

Sodium

mg/L

Sulphate

mg/L

Conductivity

µs/cm

pH

pH

SWL

mbtoc

Bicarbonate

mg/L

Calcium

mg/L

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Quarterly

Quarterly

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Not scheduled for sampling during sampling period

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Not scheduled for sampling during sampling period

0

0

6

32

(P32)

Carbonate mg/L

Chloride mg/L

Magnesium mg/L

Potassium mg/L

Sodium mg/L

Sulphate mg/L

Conductivity µs/cm

pHpH

SWL mbtoc

Bicarbonate mg/L

Calcium mg/L

Carbonate mg/L

Chloride mg/L

Magnesium mg/L

Potassium mg/L

Sodium mg/L

Sulphate mg/L

Lab

0

Analysis

Lab

0

Analysis

Lab

0

Analysis

Lab

0

Analysis

Lab

0

Analysis

Lab

0

Analysis

Lab

0

Analysis

Lab

0

Analysis

Lab

0

Analysis

Lab

0

Analysis

Lab

0

Analysis

Lab

Quarterly

0

Not scheduled for sampling during sampling period

Analysis

Lab

0

Analysis

Lab

0

Analysis

Lab

0

Analysis

Lab

0

Analysis

Lab

0

Analysis

7

33

(P33)

34

(P34)

Conductivity µs/cm

pHpH

SWL mbtoc

Bicarbonate mg/L

Calcium mg/L

Carbonate mg/L

Chloride mg/L

Magnesium mg/L

Potassium mg/L

Sodium mg/L

Sulphate mg/L

Conductivity µs/cm

pHpH

SWL mbtoc

Bicarbonate mg/L

Calcium mg/L

Carbonate mg/L

Chloride mg/L

Magnesium mg/L

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

In situ

In situ

In situ

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Quarterly

Quarterly

0

0

0

0

0

0

Not scheduled for sampling during sampling period

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Not scheduled for sampling during sampling period

0

0

0

8

35

(P58)

36

(P83)

Potassium mg/L

Sodium mg/L

Sulphate mg/L

Conductivity µs/cm

pHpH

SWL mbtoc

Bicarbonate mg/L

Calcium mg/L

Carbonate mg/L

Chloride mg/L

Magnesium mg/L

Potassium mg/L

Sodium mg/L

Sulfate mg/L

Conductivity µs/cm

pHpH

SWL mbtoc

Bicarbonate mg/L

Calcium mg/L

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

In situ

In situ

In situ

Lab

Analysis

Lab

Analysis

Quarterly

Quarterly

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Not scheduled for sampling during sampling period

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Not scheduled for sampling during sampling period

0

0

9

Carbonate

mg/L

Lab

0

Analysis

Chloride

mg/L

Lab

0

Analysis

Magnesium

mg/L

Lab

0

Analysis

Potassium

mg/L

Lab

0

Analysis

Sodium

mg/L

Lab

0

Analysis

Sulphate

mg/L

Lab

0

Analysis

37

Conductivity

µs/cm

In situ

0

(P84)

pH

pH

In situ

0

SWL

mbtoc

In situ

0

Bicarbonate

mg/L

Lab

0

Analysis

Calcium

mg/L

Lab

0

Analysis

Carbonate

mg/L

Lab

0

Analysis

Quarterly

Not scheduled for sampling during sampling period

Chloride

mg/L

Lab

0

Analysis

Magnesium

mg/L

Lab

0

Analysis

Potassium

mg/L

Lab

0

Analysis

Sodium

mg/L

Lab

0

Analysis

Sulphate

mg/L

Lab

0

Analysis

38

Conductivity

µs/cm

In situ

0

(P85)

pH

pH

In situ

0

SWL

mbtoc

In situ

0

10

Attachments

