NARRABRI MINE - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY
Site Information
EPL No: 12789
EPA Website Link:http://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/prpoeoapp/ViewPOEOLicence.aspx?DOCID=106922&SYSUID=1&LICID=12789
Licensee: Narrabri Coal Operations Pty Ltd
Licensee Address: Narrabri Mine, 10 Kurrajong Creek Road, BAAN BAA NSW 2390
EPL Monitoring Points: See Figure 1 below
Sampling Period: January 2024
Obtained Date: 08/02/2024
Publication Date: 15/02/2024
1
Table 1 - No Pollutant Limits Apply
EPL ID
ND3
11
(SD4)
13
(SD2)
14
(KC1US)
15
(KC1DS)
Pollutant
Units of
Measure
Deposited
g/m2/month
Matter
Conductivity
µs/cm
TOC
mg/L
Conductivity
µs/cm
TOC
mg/L
Conductivity
µs/cm
TOC
mg/L
Oil & Grease
mg/L
pH
pH
TSS
mg/L
Conductivity
µs/cm
TOC
mg/L
Oil & Grease
mg/L
pH
pH
TSS
mg/L
Sample Method
Lab
Analysis
In situ
Lab
Analysis
In situ
Lab
Analysis
In situ
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
In situ
Lab
Analysis
In situ
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
In situ
Lab
Analysis
Monitoring Frequency
Once a month
(min. 4 weeks)
Upon discharge (within 12 hours)
Upon discharge (within 12 hours)
In the event
of flow during the quarter & after each wet weather discharge from points 11, 13, 18,27
In the event
of flow during the quarter & after each wet weather discharge from points 11, 13, 18,27
No. of
Dates
Date
Min
Mean
Median
Max or
Samples for
Sampled
Obtained
Value
Value
Value
Only Value
the Month
1
12/01/2024
08/02/2024
NA
NA
NA
0.9
No discharge occurred during sampling period (SD4)
No discharge occurred during sampling period (SD2)
No flow events and/or mine discharge occurred during sampling period (KC1US)
No flow events and/or mine discharge occurred during sampling period (KC1DS)
2
16
(KC2US)
17
(KC2DS)
18
(SD7)
19
(KCUS)
20
(KCDS)
Conductivity
µs/cm
TOC
mg/L
Oil & Grease
mg/L
pH
pH
TSS
mg/L
Conductivity
µs/cm
TOC
mg/L
Oil & Grease
mg/L
pH
pH
TSS
mg/L
Conductivity
µs/cm
TOC
mg/L
Conductivity
µs/cm
TOC
mg/L
Oil & Grease
mg/L
pH
pH
TSS
mg/L
Conductivity
µs/cm
TOC
mg/L
Oil & Grease
mg/L
pH
pH
In situ
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
In situ
Lab
Analysis
In situ
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
In situ
Lab
Analysis
In Situ
Lab
Analysis
In situ
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
In situ
Lab
Analysis
In situ
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
In situ
In the event
of flow during the quarter & after each wet weather discharge from points 11, 13, 18,27
In the event
of flow during the quarter & after each wet weather discharge from points 11, 13, 18,27
Upon
discharge (within 12 hours)
In the event
of flow during the quarter & after each wet weather discharge from points 11, 13, 18,27
In the event
of flow during the quarter & after each wet weather discharge
No flow events and/or mine discharge occurred during sampling period (KC2US)
No flow events and/or mine discharge occurred during sampling period (KC2DS)
No discharge occurred during sampling period (SD7)
No flow events and/or mine discharge occurred during sampling period (KCUS)
No flow events and/or mine discharge occurred during sampling period (KCDS)
3
21
(PCa)
22
(PC1)
24
(NR1)
25
(NRUS)
26
(NRDS)
28
(P28)
TSS
mg/L
Conductivity
µs/cm
TOC
mg/L
Oil & Grease
mg/L
pH
pH
TSS
mg/L
Conductivity
µs/cm
TOC
mg/L
Oil & Grease
mg/L
pH
pH
TSS
mg/L
pH
pH
TDS
mg/L
pH
pH
TDS
mg/L
pH
pH
TDS
mg/L
Conductivity
µs/cm
pH
pH
SWL
mbtoc
Bicarbonate
mg/L
Lab
from points
Analysis
11, 13, 18,27
In situ
In the event
Lab
of flow during
Analysis
the quarter &
Lab
after each
No flow events and/or mine discharge occurred during sampling period (PCa)
Analysis
wet weather
In situ
discharge
Lab
from points
Analysis
11, 13, 18,27
In situ
In the event
Lab
of flow during
Analysis
the quarter &
Lab
after each
No flow events and/or mine discharge occurred during sampling period (PC1)
Analysis
wet weather
In situ
discharge
Lab
from points
Analysis
11, 13, 18,27
In situ
Upon
Lab
Discharge
Namoi discharge point - Not constructed or currently utilised (NR1)
(within 4 hrs)
Analysis
In situ
Upon
Lab
Discharge
Namoi discharge point - Not constructed or currently utilised (NRUS)
(within 4 hrs)
Analysis
In situ
Upon
Lab
Discharge
Namoi discharge point - Not constructed or currently utilised (NRDS)
Analysis
(within 4 hrs)
In situ
0
In situ
0
In situ
Quarterly
0
Not scheduled for sampling during sampling period
Lab
0
Analysis
4
29
(P29)
Calcium mg/L
Carbonate mg/L
Chloride mg/L
Magnesium mg/L
Potassium mg/L
Sodium mg/L
Sulphate mg/L
Conductivity µs/cm
pHpH
SWL mbtoc
Bicarbonate mg/L
Calcium mg/L
Carbonate mg/L
Chloride mg/L
Magnesium mg/L
Potassium mg/L
Sodium mg/L
Lab
0
Analysis
Lab
0
Analysis
Lab
0
Analysis
Lab
0
Analysis
Lab
0
Analysis
Lab
0
Analysis
Lab
0
Analysis
Lab
0
Analysis
Lab
0
Analysis
Lab
0
Analysis
Lab
0
Analysis
Lab
0
Analysis
Quarterly
Not scheduled for sampling during sampling period
Lab
0
Analysis
Lab
0
Analysis
Lab
0
Analysis
Lab
0
Analysis
Lab
0
Analysis
5
30
(P30)
31
(P31)
Sulphate
mg/L
Conductivity
µs/cm
pH
pH
SWL
mbtoc
Bicarbonate
mg/L
Calcium
mg/L
Carbonate
mg/L
Chloride
mg/L
Magnesium
mg/L
Potassium
mg/L
Sodium
mg/L
Sulphate
mg/L
Conductivity
µs/cm
pH
pH
SWL
mbtoc
Bicarbonate
mg/L
Calcium
mg/L
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Quarterly
Quarterly
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Not scheduled for sampling during sampling period
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Not scheduled for sampling during sampling period
0
0
6
32
(P32)
Carbonate mg/L
Chloride mg/L
Magnesium mg/L
Potassium mg/L
Sodium mg/L
Sulphate mg/L
Conductivity µs/cm
pHpH
SWL mbtoc
Bicarbonate mg/L
Calcium mg/L
Carbonate mg/L
Chloride mg/L
Magnesium mg/L
Potassium mg/L
Sodium mg/L
Sulphate mg/L
Lab
0
Analysis
Lab
0
Analysis
Lab
0
Analysis
Lab
0
Analysis
Lab
0
Analysis
Lab
0
Analysis
Lab
0
Analysis
Lab
0
Analysis
Lab
0
Analysis
Lab
0
Analysis
Lab
0
Analysis
Lab
Quarterly
0
Not scheduled for sampling during sampling period
Analysis
Lab
0
Analysis
Lab
0
Analysis
Lab
0
Analysis
Lab
0
Analysis
Lab
0
Analysis
7
33
(P33)
34
(P34)
Conductivity µs/cm
pHpH
SWL mbtoc
Bicarbonate mg/L
Calcium mg/L
Carbonate mg/L
Chloride mg/L
Magnesium mg/L
Potassium mg/L
Sodium mg/L
Sulphate mg/L
Conductivity µs/cm
pHpH
SWL mbtoc
Bicarbonate mg/L
Calcium mg/L
Carbonate mg/L
Chloride mg/L
Magnesium mg/L
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
In situ
In situ
In situ
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Quarterly
Quarterly
0
0
0
0
0
0
Not scheduled for sampling during sampling period
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Not scheduled for sampling during sampling period
0
0
0
8
35
(P58)
36
(P83)
Potassium mg/L
Sodium mg/L
Sulphate mg/L
Conductivity µs/cm
pHpH
SWL mbtoc
Bicarbonate mg/L
Calcium mg/L
Carbonate mg/L
Chloride mg/L
Magnesium mg/L
Potassium mg/L
Sodium mg/L
Sulfate mg/L
Conductivity µs/cm
pHpH
SWL mbtoc
Bicarbonate mg/L
Calcium mg/L
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
In situ
In situ
In situ
Lab
Analysis
Lab
Analysis
Quarterly
Quarterly
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Not scheduled for sampling during sampling period
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Not scheduled for sampling during sampling period
0
0
9
Carbonate
mg/L
Lab
0
Analysis
Chloride
mg/L
Lab
0
Analysis
Magnesium
mg/L
Lab
0
Analysis
Potassium
mg/L
Lab
0
Analysis
Sodium
mg/L
Lab
0
Analysis
Sulphate
mg/L
Lab
0
Analysis
37
Conductivity
µs/cm
In situ
0
(P84)
pH
pH
In situ
0
SWL
mbtoc
In situ
0
Bicarbonate
mg/L
Lab
0
Analysis
Calcium
mg/L
Lab
0
Analysis
Carbonate
mg/L
Lab
0
Analysis
Quarterly
Not scheduled for sampling during sampling period
Chloride
mg/L
Lab
0
Analysis
Magnesium
mg/L
Lab
0
Analysis
Potassium
mg/L
Lab
0
Analysis
Sodium
mg/L
Lab
0
Analysis
Sulphate
mg/L
Lab
0
Analysis
38
Conductivity
µs/cm
In situ
0
(P85)
pH
pH
In situ
0
SWL
mbtoc
In situ
0
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 18 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2024 23:31:02 UTC.