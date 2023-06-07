Advanced search
    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:31 2023-06-07 am EDT
6.140 AUD   -0.97%
03:16aWhitehaven Coal : NAR-Forward Program
PU
06/06Whitehaven Coal : TAR-EPL Monitoring 2023 - May
PU
06/06Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 06062023
PU
Whitehaven Coal : NAR-Forward Program

06/07/2023 | 03:16am EDT
FWP0001157

NARRABRI COLLIERY FORWARD PROGRAM

Sunday 1 January 2023 to Wednesday 31 December 2025

NARRABRI COLLIERY FORWARD PROGRAM

FWP0001157 | Sunday 1 January 2023 to Wednesday 31 December 2025

Contents

Summary

3

Important

3

Three-year forecast - surface disturbance activities

4

Project description

4

Description of surface disturbance activities

4

Three-year rehabilitation forecast

6

Rehabilitation planning schedule

6

Rehabilitation research and trials

8

Rehabilitation maintenance and corrective actions

8

Rehabilitation schedule

8

Subsidence remediation for underground operations

8

Progressive mining and rehabilitation statistics

9

Three-yearly forecast cumulative disturbance and rehabilitation progression

9

Rehabilitation key performance indicators (KPIs)

9

Attachment 1 - Reporting Definitions

10

Attachment 2 - Definitions

12

Attachment 3 - Plans

18

2

NARRABRI COLLIERY FORWARD PROGRAM

FWP0001157 | Sunday 1 January 2023 to Wednesday 31 December 2025

Summary

DETAIL

Mine

Reference

Forward program commencement date

Forward program end date

Forward program revision (if applicable)

Contact

Mining leases

Project location

Date of submission

Narrabri Colliery

FWP0001157

Sunday 1 January 2023

Wednesday 31 December 2025

Shane Rily

ML 1609 (1992)

NARRABRI COAL PTY LTD

Monday 5 June 2023

Important

The department may make the information in your program and any supporting information available for inspection by members of the public, including by publication on its website or by displaying the information at any of its offices. If you consider any part of your program to be confidential, please communicate this to the department via the message function on this submission within the NSW Resources Regulator Portal.

3

NARRABRI COLLIERY FORWARD PROGRAM

FWP0001157 | Sunday 1 January 2023 to Wednesday 31 December 2025

Three-year forecast - surface disturbance activities

Project description

The Narrabri Mine is an existing underground coal mining operation situated in the Gunnedah Coalfield, approximately 25 kilometres (km) southeast of Narrabri and approximately 60 km northwest of Gunnedah, within the Narrabri Shire Council (NSC) Local Government Area, in New South Wales (NSW).

The Narrabri Mine is operated by Narrabri Coal Operations Pty Ltd (NCOPL), on behalf of the Narrabri

Mine Joint Venture, which consists of Whitehaven Coal Limited's (WHC) wholly owned subsidiaries Narrabri Coal Pty Ltd (NCPL) and Narrabri Coal Australia Pty Ltd, Upper Horn Investments (Australia) Pty Ltd, J-Power Australia Pty Limited, Posco International Narrabri Investment Pty Ltd and Kores Narrabri Pty Limited. ROM coal is processed at the Narrabri Mine to produce thermal and Pulverised Coal Injection (PCI) product coal. Product coal is transported from the Narrabri Mine to Newcastle by rail.

Description of surface disturbance activities

Exploration activities

Exploration activities will be undertaken in accordance with the requirements of the Exploration Code of Practice: Rehabilitation. Disturbance from previous exploration activities will be rehabilitated as soon as practicable following the completion of activities on that site. All exploration drill holes will be sealed in accordance with relevant RR guidelines, at the time.

Exploration will be undertaken within ML 1609 for coal quality, geotechnical and/or hydrogeological evaluation purposes.

All proposed exploration holes are within the current mining footprint and are planned primarily for coal quality, water pressure and geotechnical monitoring.

Construction activities

Planned construction activities over the next three years will include:

  • Brine Dam construction completion.
  • Construction of ventilation shaft pad.
  • Gas drainage infrastructure.
  • Staged rehabilitation of the rejects emplacement area (REA).
  • Drill pads, boreholes and associated tracks.

4

NARRABRI COLLIERY FORWARD PROGRAM

FWP0001157 | Sunday 1 January 2023 to Wednesday 31 December 2025

Mining schedule

Mining development method and sequencing and general mine features.

Mining development method and sequencing and general mine features:

Under PA 08_0144 MOD7, mining is approved at Narrabri up until 2031 and incorporates the following key activities:

  • Continued underground coal mining operations in the Hoskissons Seam to facilitate a ROM coal production rate of up to 11.0 Mtpa.
  • Goaf gas drainage will be conducted behind the progressing longwall mining operations. Access tracks will be cleared and maintained for as long as the goaf gas drainage is required to be maintained.
  • Service bores will be drilled for the installation of services (compressed air, water, power or monitoring) or for gas extraction from underground to inseam (UIS) gas drainage. These holes are drilled in a similar manner to a goaf hole.
  • Mine safety pre-conditioning will be undertaken by drilling holes above the coal seam into the overlying strata and injecting water under high pressure to fracture the rock.

Areas identified for emplacements, the sequencing of emplacements, construction, and management.

Construction of the REA will progress throughout the forward program period. Disposal of

rejects within this REA landform will occur in "cells", with cells being formed contiguously in an anti-clockwise direction, initially along the northern margin of the landform, then along the southern margin. Each cell would create a similar disposal capacity, each providing an operating life of the order of 2 years. The final landform is not expected to be achieved within the forward program period however all works will be conducted in accordance with the REA Capping Strategy and Closure Plan to ensure final landform is constructed as per final design requirements.

Processing infrastructure activities and the location of tailings facilities and schedule for emplacement.

See emplacement above.

Waste disposal and materials handling operations.

Waste streams will be managed in accordance with the Waste Management Plan.

Key waste streams (apart from waste rock) that will be generated over the next three years comprise of:

  • Production waste such as Brine generated by the Water Conditioning Plant, drill cuttings, coarse reject.

5

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 07:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 6 132 M 4 088 M 4 088 M
Net income 2023 2 661 M 1 774 M 1 774 M
Net cash 2023 2 335 M 1 557 M 1 557 M
P/E ratio 2023 2,06x
Yield 2023 9,91%
Capitalization 5 250 M 3 500 M 3 500 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Whitehaven Coal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 6,20 AUD
Average target price 8,44 AUD
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Flynn Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kevin Ball Chief Financial Officer
Mark Anthony James Vaile Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Humphris Executive General Manager-Operations
George Raymond Zage Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED-34.18%3 500
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED12.64%77 231
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-4.57%23 714
COAL INDIA LIMITED2.07%17 150
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-12.61%16 808
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-1.26%13 976
