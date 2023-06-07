Whitehaven Coal : NAR-Forward Program

NARRABRI COLLIERY FORWARD PROGRAM

FWP0001157 | Sunday 1 January 2023 to Wednesday 31 December 2025

Three-year forecast - surface disturbance activities

Project description

The Narrabri Mine is an existing underground coal mining operation situated in the Gunnedah Coalfield, approximately 25 kilometres (km) southeast of Narrabri and approximately 60 km northwest of Gunnedah, within the Narrabri Shire Council (NSC) Local Government Area, in New South Wales (NSW).

The Narrabri Mine is operated by Narrabri Coal Operations Pty Ltd (NCOPL), on behalf of the Narrabri

Mine Joint Venture, which consists of Whitehaven Coal Limited's (WHC) wholly owned subsidiaries Narrabri Coal Pty Ltd (NCPL) and Narrabri Coal Australia Pty Ltd, Upper Horn Investments (Australia) Pty Ltd, J-Power Australia Pty Limited, Posco International Narrabri Investment Pty Ltd and Kores Narrabri Pty Limited. ROM coal is processed at the Narrabri Mine to produce thermal and Pulverised Coal Injection (PCI) product coal. Product coal is transported from the Narrabri Mine to Newcastle by rail.

Description of surface disturbance activities

Exploration activities

Exploration activities will be undertaken in accordance with the requirements of the Exploration Code of Practice: Rehabilitation. Disturbance from previous exploration activities will be rehabilitated as soon as practicable following the completion of activities on that site. All exploration drill holes will be sealed in accordance with relevant RR guidelines, at the time.

Exploration will be undertaken within ML 1609 for coal quality, geotechnical and/or hydrogeological evaluation purposes.

All proposed exploration holes are within the current mining footprint and are planned primarily for coal quality, water pressure and geotechnical monitoring.

Construction activities

Planned construction activities over the next three years will include: