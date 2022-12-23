Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Whitehaven Coal Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-12-23 am EST
10.52 AUD   -0.09%
06:05aWhitehaven Coal : NAR- Noise Monitoring Report 2022 Q4 November
PU
12/22Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20221223
PU
12/21Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20221222
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Whitehaven Coal : NAR- Noise Monitoring Report 2022 Q4 November

12/23/2022 | 06:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NARRABRI MINE NOISE MONITORING

Quarter Ending December 2022

Summary Noise Report

Prepared for:

Narrabri Coal Operations Pty Ltd

10 Kurrajong Creek Road

Baan Baa NSW 2390

SLR Ref: 610.18063-R19

Version No: -v1.0

December 2022

Narrabri Coal Operations Pty Ltd

SLR Ref No: 610.18063-R19-v1.0-Narrabri.docx

Narrabri Mine Noise Monitoring

December 2022

Quarter Ending December 2022

Summary Noise Report

PREPARED BY

SLR Consulting Australia Pty Ltd

ABN 29 001 584 612

Tenancy 202 Submarine School, Sub Base Platypus, 120 High Street

North Sydney NSW 2060 Australia

T: +61 2 9427 8100

E: sydney@slrconsulting.com www.slrconsulting.com

BASIS OF REPORT

This report has been prepared by SLR Consulting Australia Pty Ltd (SLR) with all reasonable skill, care and diligence, and taking account of the timescale and resources allocated to it by agreement with Narrabri Coal Operations Pty Ltd (the Client). Information reported herein is based on the interpretation of data collected, which has been accepted in good faith as being accurate and valid.

This report is for the exclusive use of the Client. No warranties or guarantees are expressed or should be inferred by any third parties. This report may not be relied upon by other parties without written consent from SLR.

SLR disclaims any responsibility to the Client and others in respect of any matters outside the agreed scope of the work.

DOCUMENT CONTROL

Reference

Date

Prepared

Checked

Authorised

610.18063-R19-v1.0

22 December 2022

Adam Sirianni

Martin Davenport

Martin Davenport

Page 2

Narrabri Coal Operations Pty Ltd

SLR Ref No: 610.18063-R19-v1.0-Narrabri.docx

Narrabri Mine Noise Monitoring

December 2022

Quarter Ending December 2022

Summary Noise Report

CONTENTS

1

INTRODUCTION

5

2

PERFORMANCE ASSESSMENT AND DISCUSSION

5

3

NOISE CRITERIA

7

3.1

Project Approval, EPL and NMP

7

3.2

Non-compliances & Exemptions

7

3.3

Attended Monitoring

8

EPL Monitoring Locations

8

NMP Monitoring Locations

8

EPL Monitoring Requirements

8

NMP Monitoring Requirements

9

4

OPERATIONAL NOISE MONITORING METHODOLOGY

9

4.1

General Requirements

9

4.2

Methodology - Operator Attended Noise Monitoring

9

5

RESULTS AND DISCUSSION

12

5.1

Results of Operator Attended Monitoring

12

5.1.1

Operator Attended Noise Survey Results - EPL Monitoring Location N5

13

5.1.2

Operator Attended Noise Survey Results - EPL Monitoring Location N6

16

5.1.3

Operator Attended Noise Survey Results - EPL Monitoring Location N8

19

5.1.4

Operator Attended Noise Survey Results - EPL Monitoring Location N9

22

5.1.5

Operator Attended Noise Survey Results - NMP Monitoring Location N1 (Bow Hills)

26

5.1.6

Operator Attended Noise Survey Results - NMP Monitoring Location N3 (Ardmona)

27

5.1.7

Operator Attended Noise Survey Results - NMP Monitoring Location N7 (Merriman)

28

5.1.8

Operator Attended Noise Survey Results - NMP Monitoring Location N8(NMP) (Matilda)

29

6

CONCLUSION

30

DOCUMENT REFERENCES

TABLES

Table 1

Performance Assessment - Operations

6

Table 2

Project Approval and EPL Noise Criteria

7

Table 3

Noise Monitoring Locations

10

Table 4

Days of the Week Quarterly EPL Monitoring was Conducted - Q4 2022

12

Table 5

Operator Attended EPL Noise Survey Results - N5 - Oakleigh (Day 1)

13

Table 6

Operator Attended EPL Noise Survey Results - N5 - Oakleigh (Day 2)

14

Table 7

Operator Attended EPL Noise Survey Results - N5 - Oakleigh (Day 3)

15

Table 8

Operator Attended EPL Noise Survey Results - N6 - Newhaven (Day 1)

16

Page 3

Narrabri Coal Operations Pty Ltd

SLR Ref No: 610.18063-R19-v1.0-Narrabri.docx

Narrabri Mine Noise Monitoring

December 2022

Quarter Ending December 2022

Summary Noise Report

CONTENTS

Table 9

Operator Attended EPL Noise Survey Results - N6 - Newhaven (Day 2)

17

Table 10

Operator Attended EPL Noise Survey Results - N6 - Newhaven (Day 3)

18

Table 11

Operator Attended EPL Noise Survey Results - N8 - Haylin View (Day 1)

19

Table 12

Operator Attended EPL Noise Survey Results - N8 - Haylin View (Day 2)

20

Table 13

Operator Attended EPL Noise Survey Results - N8 - Haylin View (Day 3)

21

Table 14

Operator Attended EPL Noise Survey Results - N9 - High Range (Day 1)

22

Table 15

Operator Attended EPL Noise Survey Results - N9 - High Range (Day 2)

24

Table 16

Operator Attended EPL Noise Survey Results - N9 - High Range (Day 3)

25

Table 17

Operator Attended NMP Noise Survey Results - N1 - Bow Hills

26

Table 18

Operator Attended NMP Noise Survey Results - N3 - Ardmona

27

Table 19

Operator Attended NMP Noise Survey Results - N7 - Merriman

28

Table 20

Operator Attended NMP Noise Survey Results - N8 - Matilda

29

FIGURES

Figure 1

Attended Noise Monitoring Locations

......................................................................

11

APPENDICES

Appendix A Acoustic Terminology

Appendix B Calibration Certificates

Page 4

Narrabri Coal Operations Pty Ltd

SLR Ref No: 610.18063-R19-v1.0-Narrabri.docx

Narrabri Mine Noise Monitoring

December 2022

Quarter Ending December 2022

Summary Noise Report

1 Introduction

Narrabri Coal Operations Pty Ltd has commissioned SLR Consulting Australia Pty Ltd (SLR) to conduct operational noise monitoring for the Narrabri Mine located near Narrabri, New South Wales (NSW) in accordance with the approved Noise Management Plan (NMP) dated June 2018, the Narrabri Mine Project Approval (PA) 08_0144 and the Environment Protection Licence 12789 (EPL 12789).

The objectives of the noise monitoring programme for this operating period were as follows:

  • Conduct operator attended noise surveys at 8 locations (as listed in Section 3.3) surrounding the mine during the day, evening and night-time periods.
  • Quantify all sources of noise within each of the attended noise surveys, including their measured and/or estimated contribution and maximum level of individual noise sources.
  • Assess the noise emissions of Narrabri Mine and determine compliance with respect to the limits contained in Section 2 of the NMP and the relevant approvals.

The following report uses specialist acoustic terminology. An explanation of common terms is provided in Appendix A.

2 PERFORMANCE ASSESSMENT AND DISCUSSION

The following provides a summary of the attended noise measurements undertaken at each monitoring location. Further details are provided for each location in Section 5 of this report.

Page 5

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 11:04:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
06:05aWhitehaven Coal : NAR- Noise Monitoring Report 2022 Q4 November
PU
12/22Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20221223
PU
12/21Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20221222
PU
12/21Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 18122022
PU
12/21Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 19122022
PU
12/21Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 20122022
PU
12/20Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20221221
PU
12/20Whitehaven Coal : 2022_11_GUN CHPP EPL Monitoring data
PU
12/20Whitehaven Coal : 2022_11_Sunnyside EPL Monitoring Data
PU
12/20Whitehaven Coal : WCC-EPL Monitoring 11 November 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 7 113 M 4 745 M 4 745 M
Net income 2023 3 251 M 2 169 M 2 169 M
Net cash 2023 2 176 M 1 452 M 1 452 M
P/E ratio 2023 2,85x
Yield 2023 10,9%
Capitalization 9 410 M 6 277 M 6 277 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
EV / Sales 2024 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Whitehaven Coal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 10,53 AUD
Average target price 11,41 AUD
Spread / Average Target 8,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Flynn Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kevin Ball Chief Financial Officer
Mark Anthony James Vaile Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Humphris Executive General Manager-Operations
George Raymond Zage Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED303.45%6 277
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED23.09%74 732
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED48.44%25 142
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED57.42%21 128
COAL INDIA LIMITED52.48%16 545
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED44.00%14 827