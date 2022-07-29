Whitehaven Coal : NAR-Rehabilitation Management Plan

|
CONTENTS
|
|
1
|
INTRODUCTION TO MINING PROJECT .........................................................................
|
7
|
1.1
|
History of Operations ...................................................................................................
|
7
|
1.2
|
Current Development Consents, Leases and Licences.................................................
|
10
|
1.2.1
|
Development Consents..........................................................................................................................
|
10
|
1.2.2
|
EPBC Approval.......................................................................................................................................
|
10
|
1.2.3
|
Authorisations .......................................................................................................................................
|
10
|
1.2.4
|
Other Approvals ....................................................................................................................................
|
11
|
1.3
|
Extraction Plan Approvals...........................................................................................
|
12
|
1.4
|
Applicable Guidelines.................................................................................................
|
13
|
1.5
|
Land Ownership and Land Use ...................................................................................
|
14
|
1.5.1
|
Land Ownership.....................................................................................................................................
|
14
|
1.5.2
|
Historic and Current Land Use................................................................................................................
|
14
|
1.5.3
|
Future Land Use.....................................................................................................................................
|
14
|
2
|
FINAL LAND USE ........................................................................................................
|
19
|
2.1
|
Regulatory Requirements for Rehabilitation...............................................................
|
19
|
2.2
|
Final Land Use Options Assessment............................................................................
|
23
|
2.3
|
Final Land Use Statement...........................................................................................
|
23
|
2.4
|
Final Land Use and Mining Domains...........................................................................
|
23
|
2.4.1
|
Final Land Use Domains .........................................................................................................................
|
23
|
2.4.2
|
Mining Domains ....................................................................................................................................
|
24
|
3
|
REHABILITATION RISK ASSESSMENT..........................................................................
|
26
|
3.1
|
Summary of Risk Assessments....................................................................................
|
26
|
3.2
|
Rehabilitation Risk Assessment ..................................................................................
|
26
|
3.2.1
|
Specific Risks relating to Rehabilitation...................................................................................................
|
27
|
3.2.2
|
Further Studies / Action Plan..................................................................................................................
|
35
|
4
|
REHABILITATION OBJECTIVES AND REHABILITATION COMPLETION CRITERIA...........
|
38
|
4.1
|
MP 08_0144 Requirements........................................................................................
|
38
|
4.2
|
Domain Rehabilitation Objectives ..............................................................................
|
38
|
4.3
|
Completion Criteria....................................................................................................
|
41
4.4 Rehabilitation Objectives and Rehabilitation Completion Criteria - Stakeholder