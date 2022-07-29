Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Whitehaven Coal Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-07-29 am EDT
6.210 AUD   -2.82%
07/29WHITEHAVEN COAL : NAR-Rehabilitation Management Plan
PU
07/29WHITEHAVEN COAL : TAR - Rehabilitation Management Plan
PU
07/29WHITEHAVEN COAL : WCC- Rehabilitation Management Plan
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Whitehaven Coal : NAR-Rehabilitation Management Plan

07/29/2022 | 10:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NARRABRI COAL MINE

Rehabilitation Management Plan for Large Mines

Prepared for:

Whitehaven Coal Limited

10 Kurrajong Creek Road

Baan Baa NSW 2390

SLR Ref: 630.30320.00000-R01

Version No: -v1.0

July 2022

Whitehaven Coal Limited

SLR Ref No: 630.30320.00000-R01-v1.0-20220729.docx

Narrabri Coal Mine

July 2022

Rehabilitation Management Plan for Large Mines

PREPARED BY

SLR Consulting Australia Pty Ltd ABN 29 001 584 612

10 Kings Road

New Lambton NSW 2305 Australia

(PO Box 447 New Lambton NSW 2305) T: +61 2 4037 3200

E: newcastleau@slrconsulting.com www.slrconsulting.com

BASIS OF REPORT

This report has been prepared by SLR Consulting Australia Pty Ltd (SLR) with all reasonable skill, care and diligence, and taking account of the timescale and resources allocated to it by agreement with Whitehaven Coal Limited (the Client). Information reported herein is based on the interpretation of data collected, which has been accepted in good faith as being accurate and valid.

This report is for the exclusive use of the Client. No warranties or guarantees are expressed or should be inferred by any third parties. This report may not be relied upon by other parties without written consent from SLR.

SLR disclaims any responsibility to the Client and others in respect of any matters outside the agreed scope of the work.

DOCUMENT CONTROL

Reference

Date

Prepared

Checked

Authorised

630.30320.00000-R01-v1.0

29 July 2022

Sam McDonald

Adam Williams

Adam Williams

Page i

Whitehaven Coal Limited

SLR Ref No: 630.30320.00000-R01-v1.0-20220729.docx

Narrabri Coal Mine

July 2022

Rehabilitation Management Plan for Large Mines

SUMMARY TABLE

Summary Table

Name of Mine

Narrabri Coal Mine

Rehabilitation Management Plan Commencement

1 August 2022

Date

Mining Authorisations (Lease / Licence No.) and

ML 1609 (18 January 2029),

expiry dates

EL 6243 (20 May 2019 (renewal sought)

Name of Authorisation holder(s)

Narrabri Coal Pty Ltd

Name of Mine Operator (if different)

Whitehaven Coal Ltd

Date

29 July 2022

Version

Final

Page ii

Whitehaven Coal Limited

SLR Ref No: 630.30320.00000-R01-v1.0-20220729.docx

Narrabri Coal Mine

July 2022

Rehabilitation Management Plan for Large Mines

CONTENTS

1

INTRODUCTION TO MINING PROJECT .........................................................................

7

1.1

History of Operations ...................................................................................................

7

1.2

Current Development Consents, Leases and Licences.................................................

10

1.2.1

Development Consents..........................................................................................................................

10

1.2.2

EPBC Approval.......................................................................................................................................

10

1.2.3

Authorisations .......................................................................................................................................

10

1.2.4

Other Approvals ....................................................................................................................................

11

1.3

Extraction Plan Approvals...........................................................................................

12

1.4

Applicable Guidelines.................................................................................................

13

1.5

Land Ownership and Land Use ...................................................................................

14

1.5.1

Land Ownership.....................................................................................................................................

14

1.5.2

Historic and Current Land Use................................................................................................................

14

1.5.3

Future Land Use.....................................................................................................................................

14

2

FINAL LAND USE ........................................................................................................

19

2.1

Regulatory Requirements for Rehabilitation...............................................................

19

2.2

Final Land Use Options Assessment............................................................................

23

2.3

Final Land Use Statement...........................................................................................

23

2.4

Final Land Use and Mining Domains...........................................................................

23

2.4.1

Final Land Use Domains .........................................................................................................................

23

2.4.2

Mining Domains ....................................................................................................................................

24

3

REHABILITATION RISK ASSESSMENT..........................................................................

26

3.1

Summary of Risk Assessments....................................................................................

26

3.2

Rehabilitation Risk Assessment ..................................................................................

26

3.2.1

Specific Risks relating to Rehabilitation...................................................................................................

27

3.2.2

Further Studies / Action Plan..................................................................................................................

35

4

REHABILITATION OBJECTIVES AND REHABILITATION COMPLETION CRITERIA...........

38

4.1

MP 08_0144 Requirements........................................................................................

38

4.2

Domain Rehabilitation Objectives ..............................................................................

38

4.3

Completion Criteria....................................................................................................

41

4.4 Rehabilitation Objectives and Rehabilitation Completion Criteria - Stakeholder

Consultation ..............................................................................................................

56

4.4.1

Stakeholder Engagement Plans ..............................................................................................................

56

4.4.1.1

Relevant Statutory Authorities ...............................................................................................................

56

4.4.1.2

Other Key Stakeholders..........................................................................................................................

57

Page iii

Whitehaven Coal Limited

SLR Ref No: 630.30320.00000-R01-v1.0-20220729.docx

Narrabri Coal Mine

July 2022

Rehabilitation Management Plan for Large Mines

CONTENTS

4.4.1.3

Community Consultative Committee......................................................................................................

57

4.4.2

Summary of Stakeholder Engagement Completed to Date ......................................................................

57

4.4.3

Proposed Future Consultation................................................................................................................

60

5

FINAL LANDFORM AND REHABILITATION PLAN ........................................................

61

5.1

Final Landform and Rehabilitation Plan ......................................................................

61

6

REHABILITATION IMPLEMENTATION.........................................................................

63

6.1

Life of Mine Rehabilitation Schedule ..........................................................................

63

6.1.1

Infrastructure ........................................................................................................................................

66

6.1.2

Mining Activities....................................................................................................................................

66

6.1.3

Mine Operations....................................................................................................................................

66

6.1.4

Mine Production and Rehabilitation Schedules .......................................................................................

67

6.2

Phases of Rehabilitation and General Methodologies.................................................

68

6.2.1

Active Mining Phase...............................................................................................................................

69

6.2.2

Decommissioning ..................................................................................................................................

79

6.2.3

Landform Establishment ........................................................................................................................

83

6.2.4

Growth Medium Development...............................................................................................................

86

6.2.5

Ecosystem and Land Use Establishment .................................................................................................

88

6.2.6

Ecosystem and Land Use Development ..................................................................................................

90

6.2.7

Rehabilitation Completion (Sign-Off) ......................................................................................................

90

6.3

Rehabilitation of Areas Affected by Subsidence..........................................................

90

7

REHABILITATION QUALITY ASSURANCE PROCESS .....................................................

91

8

REHABILITATION MONITORING PROGRAM...............................................................

94

8.1

Analogue Site Baseline Monitoring.............................................................................

94

8.2

Rehabilitation Establishment Monitoring ...................................................................

94

8.3 Measuring Performance against Rehabilitation Objectives and Rehabilitation

Completion Criteria....................................................................................................

95

9

REHABILITATION RESEARCH, MODELLING AND TRIALS .............................................

98

9.1

Current Rehabilitation Research, Modelling and Trials ...............................................

98

9.2

Future Rehabilitation Research, Modelling and Trials .................................................

98

10

INTERVENTION AND ADAPTIVE MANAGEMENT ........................................................

99

11

REVIEW, REVISION AND IMPLEMENTATION............................................................

108

11.1

Review and Revision of the Plan...............................................................................

108

11.2

Implementation .......................................................................................................

108

Page iv

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 02:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
07/29WHITEHAVEN COAL : NAR-Rehabilitation Management Plan
PU
07/29WHITEHAVEN COAL : TAR - Rehabilitation Management Plan
PU
07/29WHITEHAVEN COAL : WCC- Rehabilitation Management Plan
PU
07/28WHITEHAVEN COAL : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20220729
PU
07/28WHITEHAVEN COAL : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 28072022
PU
07/27WHITEHAVEN COAL : Investing in Whitehaven women
PU
07/27WHITEHAVEN COAL : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 27072022
PU
07/27WHITEHAVEN COAL : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20220728
PU
07/27WHITEHAVEN COAL : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 26072022
PU
07/26Energy, miners lift Australian shares; Fed, inflation in focus
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 870 M 3 398 M 3 398 M
Net income 2022 1 893 M 1 321 M 1 321 M
Net cash 2022 991 M 692 M 692 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,20x
Yield 2022 10,0%
Capitalization 5 727 M 3 996 M 3 996 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Whitehaven Coal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 6,21 AUD
Average target price 7,32 AUD
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Flynn Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kevin Ball Chief Financial Officer
Mark Anthony James Vaile Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Humphris Executive General Manager-Operations
John Craig Conde Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED144.83%4 111
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED23.91%79 990
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED56.64%27 976
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED62.26%23 212
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED40.89%15 850
COAL INDIA LIMITED38.89%15 700