Whitehaven Coal : ROC-CCC Meeting Minutes and Environmental Monitoring Report September 2022

DR - It will reflect the landform that has been approved.

JS - What country will the landform reflect, will it look like it was prior to mining?

DR - 3580 LTI free days. Currently still a few positions to fill within the crew. We have moved away from traditional landform and adopted a Geo-morphic landform that blends nicer with the natural environment.

AR - Rehabilitation areas have been seeded with a cover crop consisting of oats along with a native woodland species.

DR - Mine is in closure with coal ceasing 2019. Rehabilitation in Eastern pit completed and recently completed section of Western void. Currently working on achieving final landform of western dump.

AR - Plant species will reflect species native to the area. The species used are identified using analogue sites.

DS - what extra operators are you looking for?

DR - Dozer operators, likely trainees.

Review of Environmental performance

AR - Noise monitoring and blast monitoring no longer required.

AR - Depositional dust is all within criteria, as would be expected with recent rain.

AR - HVAS at Costa Vale has been removed from the AQGHG MP therefore monitoring ceased in May 2022.

AR - Majority of our groundwater monitoring locations have seen an increase in water levels.

JS - You would expect to have an increase in groundwater, wouldn't you?

AR - Yes, with recent rainfall you would expect an increase in groundwater levels. Also, we are no longer taking any ground water with the back filling of the void.

AR - Mining Operation Plan has now been replaced with a Rehabilitation Management Plan.

DR - Infill planting is completed in response to annual ecological monitoring.

PB - Where do you get trees from?

DR - Fields collect seeds locally and then they grow the tube stock in Narromine. We are looking at getting the unique species done locally. We have a local nursery onsite as a holding place.

PB - Where are fields located?

DR - Armidale. They also provide us with viability testing results.

General Business

Frequency of meeting was discussed and all participants were in favour of updating the frequency of meetings from 6-monthly to annually. Next meeting will be held Q3 2023. 6-monthly environmental reports will still be distributed.

Site tour undertaken.

