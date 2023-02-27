Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Whitehaven Coal Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:00:00 2023-02-28 am EST
7.250 AUD   +0.28%
02/27Whitehaven Coal : ROC-CCC Meeting Minutes and Environmental Monitoring Report September 2022
PU
02/27Whitehaven Coal : 2023_01_Sunnyside EPL Monitoring Data
PU
02/27Whitehaven Coal : 2023_01_CHPP EPL Monitoring Data
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Whitehaven Coal : ROC-CCC Meeting Minutes and Environmental Monitoring Report September 2022

02/27/2023 | 10:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Minutes of Rocglen Coal Mine

Community Consultative Committee - Meeting #37

Meeting Held: Tuesday 20th September

Venue: Rocglen Coal Mine

Commencement Time: 2:30pm

Present and Apologies

Present: Mrs Pam Burns (PB) - Community Representative John Sturgess (JS) - Independent Chairperson Andrew Raal (AR) - Closed Mines Superintendent

Daryl Robinson (DR) - Manager - Environment & Mine Rehabilitation Olivia Hulbert (OH) - Officer Rehabilitation and Closed Mines Darren Swain (DS) - General Manager Community Engagement Jamie Fitzroy (JF) - Supervisor

Apologies: Clr Colleen Fuller (CF) - Community Representative

Previous Minutes

Minutes accepted as true record of the motion.

Mine Progress Report

DR - Mine is in closure with coal ceasing 2019. Rehabilitation in Eastern pit completed and recently completed section of Western void. Currently working on achieving final landform of western dump.

AR - Rehabilitation areas have been seeded with a cover crop consisting of oats along with a native woodland species.

DR - 3580 LTI free days. Currently still a few positions to fill within the crew. We have moved away from traditional landform and adopted a Geo-morphic landform that blends nicer with the natural environment.

JS - What country will the landform reflect, will it look like it was prior to mining?

DR - It will reflect the landform that has been approved.

AR - Plant species will reflect species native to the area. The species used are identified using analogue sites.

DS - what extra operators are you looking for?

DR - Dozer operators, likely trainees.

Review of Environmental performance

AR - Noise monitoring and blast monitoring no longer required.

AR - Depositional dust is all within criteria, as would be expected with recent rain.

AR - HVAS at Costa Vale has been removed from the AQGHG MP therefore monitoring ceased in May 2022.

AR - Majority of our groundwater monitoring locations have seen an increase in water levels.

JS - You would expect to have an increase in groundwater, wouldn't you?

AR - Yes, with recent rainfall you would expect an increase in groundwater levels. Also, we are no longer taking any ground water with the back filling of the void.

AR - Mining Operation Plan has now been replaced with a Rehabilitation Management Plan.

DR - Infill planting is completed in response to annual ecological monitoring.

PB - Where do you get trees from?

DR - Fields collect seeds locally and then they grow the tube stock in Narromine. We are looking at getting the unique species done locally. We have a local nursery onsite as a holding place.

PB - Where are fields located?

DR - Armidale. They also provide us with viability testing results.

General Business

Frequency of meeting was discussed and all participants were in favour of updating the frequency of meetings from 6-monthly to annually. Next meeting will be held Q3 2023. 6-monthly environmental reports will still be distributed.

Site tour undertaken.

Meeting closed: 14:52

Rocglen Coal Mine

Environmental Monitoring Report

Community Consultative Committee

Meeting #38

Rocglen Coal Mine

Community Consultative Committee

Meeting #38

Environmental Monitoring Report

April 2022 - September 2022

Noise Monitoring

Attended noise monitoring is no longer required for the site. There were no noise complaints or investigations

Blast Monitoring

Blasting at the operations has ceased and blast monitors have been decommissioned.

Air Quality

Deposited Dust Results

The deposited dust monitoring had mean limits below the set criteria at all sites.

Table 1: Deposited Dust Monitoring Data Summary 2022

EPL I.D.

2022 Mean Total

Long Term

Site

Property Name

Insoluble Solids

Mean Ash %

Insoluble Solids

No.

(g/m2/month)

Average

BD3

Belah

1.76

0.7

1.8

BD4

4

Surrey

1.41

0.8

1.4

BD5

Stratford

1.65

1.2

1.6

BD6

6

Roseberry

1.31

0.6

1.3

BD7

Roseglass

1.19

0.6

1.2

BD8

Yarrawonga

1.06

0.4

1.1

BD2-A

Penryn

1.33

0.6

1.3

Figure 1: Depositional Dust 2022 Mean Values

Rocglen Coal Mine

Environmental Monitoring Report

Community Consultative Committee

Meeting #38

PM10 Results for 2022

Revision of Air Quality and Green House Gas Management Plan was submitted for department approval in March 2022. This revision included removing Costa Vale high volume (PM10) air sampler monitoring location. Approval was granted 12th April 2022. Monitoring ceased at Costa Vale on 16th May 2022.

Summary results for high volume (PM10) air samplers at Costa Vale and Roseberry (Table 2). No exceedances of dust guidelines.

Table 2: Summary High Volume air sampler (HVAS) at Costa Vale and Roseberry for 2022

Costa Vale

Roseberry (2022 full

Sites

(4th January 2022 - 16th

data set)

May 2022)

No. of readings

23

42

No. days above criteria

0

2

Maximum

23.8

8.0

Minimum

1.9

1.9

Average

8.2

4.8

The exceedances occurred on 23rd March 2022 and 22nd April 2022. The Department of Planning and Environment were notified of both exceedances and identified them as not mine related.

Water Monitoring

Ground Water

Monitoring piezometers to the south east of the void, MP7 and MP8 have increased around 3m since December 2021. Bore WB-7 300m southeast of MP7 & MP8 has also shown an increase in water level over the course of 2022. Bores WB-11 and WB-10 also located to the south of the mine have also increased by 1.64m and 0.24m respectively.

Groundwater levels to the East of the void continued to rise, with WB-6 rising by 1m, and WB3 to the North increasing by 0.18m. Water level trends in all other bores have had a slight rise due to increased rainfall.

The mine void was backfilled in December 2020 above groundwater inflow level. Remaining bores have stabilised with only a few showing slight decreases in water levels.

Surface Water

There are two Licenced Discharge Points (LDPs) nominated in the current EPL 12870, LDP11 to the south of the site, and LDP12 to the north of the site.

Wet weather discharge is where more than 38.4mm of rainfall occurs within 5 day period.

Controlled Release is where water dams at discharge points are full and actively pumped off site after quality requirements are met. Flocculation of the dams is undertaken where required remove sediment load.

Wet Weather Discharges during reporting period

There were six wet weather discharge from Dam SD3 through licenced discharge point LDP11. Water qualities were within EPA standards.

Rocglen Coal Mine

Environmental Monitoring Report

Community Consultative Committee

Meeting #38

Controlled Releases during reporting period

There were eight controlled releases from SD3 through licenced discharge point LDP11. Water qualities were within EPA standards. There was one controlled release from Dam B in the 2022 reporting period.

Complaints

No community complaints have been received since last CCC meeting.

Rehabilitation

Rehabilitation of the eastern void was completed. Seeded with woodland mix of grass and tree and shrub species. Seedlings were also planted. Landform was changed to a more natural geomorphic design with rock drop structures. Some infill planting has been undertaken on the western side of the northern dump along with minor e

Other

  • Mine Operational Plan (MOP) has been replaced by Rehabilitation Management Plan under new legislation by the Resource Regulator.
  • Site operations still limited to bulk earth moving using dozers. Dozers are currently working on final landform of western dump.

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 03:14:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
02/27Whitehaven Coal : 2023_01_Sunnyside EPL Monitoring Data
PU
02/27Whitehaven Coal : ROC-CCC Meeting Minutes and Environmental Monitoring Report September 20..
PU
02/27Whitehaven Coal : 2023_01_CHPP EPL Monitoring Data
PU
02/27Whitehaven Coal : 2023_Rocglen EPL Monitoring Data
PU
02/27Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230228
PU
02/26Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230227
PU
02/23Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 22022023
PU
02/23Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 23022023
PU
02/23Whitehaven Coal : Contributing to conservation through a $2 million investment Gunnedah's ..
PU
02/23Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230224
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 6 852 M 4 607 M 4 607 M
Net income 2023 2 880 M 1 937 M 1 937 M
Net cash 2023 2 378 M 1 599 M 1 599 M
P/E ratio 2023 2,14x
Yield 2023 10,1%
Capitalization 6 392 M 4 299 M 4 299 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
EV / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Whitehaven Coal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 7,23 AUD
Average target price 10,04 AUD
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Flynn Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kevin Ball Chief Financial Officer
Mark Anthony James Vaile Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Humphris Executive General Manager-Operations
George Raymond Zage Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED-22.51%4 350
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED6.65%76 375
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED8.18%27 485
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED1.89%21 473
COAL INDIA LIMITED-3.55%16 126
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-0.94%14 882