Whitehaven Coal : ROC-CCC Meeting Minutes and Environmental Monitoring Report September 2022

Minutes of Rocglen Coal Mine
Community Consultative Committee - Meeting #37
Meeting Held: Tuesday 20th September
Venue: Rocglen Coal Mine
Commencement Time: 2:30pm
Present and Apologies
Present: Mrs Pam Burns (PB) - Community Representative John Sturgess (JS) - Independent Chairperson Andrew Raal (AR) - Closed Mines Superintendent
Daryl Robinson (DR) - Manager - Environment & Mine Rehabilitation Olivia Hulbert (OH) - Officer Rehabilitation and Closed Mines Darren Swain (DS) - General Manager Community Engagement Jamie Fitzroy (JF) - Supervisor
Apologies: Clr Colleen Fuller (CF) - Community Representative
Previous Minutes
Minutes accepted as true record of the motion.
Mine Progress Report
DR - Mine is in closure with coal ceasing 2019. Rehabilitation in Eastern pit completed and recently completed section of Western void. Currently working on achieving final landform of western dump.
AR - Rehabilitation areas have been seeded with a cover crop consisting of oats along with a native woodland species.
DR - 3580 LTI free days. Currently still a few positions to fill within the crew. We have moved away from traditional landform and adopted a Geo-morphic landform that blends nicer with the natural environment.
JS - What country will the landform reflect, will it look like it was prior to mining?
DR - It will reflect the landform that has been approved.
AR - Plant species will reflect species native to the area. The species used are identified using analogue sites.
DS - what extra operators are you looking for?
DR - Dozer operators, likely trainees.
Review of Environmental performance
AR - Noise monitoring and blast monitoring no longer required.
AR - Depositional dust is all within criteria, as would be expected with recent rain.
AR - HVAS at Costa Vale has been removed from the AQGHG MP therefore monitoring ceased in May 2022.
AR - Majority of our groundwater monitoring locations have seen an increase in water levels.
JS - You would expect to have an increase in groundwater, wouldn't you?
AR - Yes, with recent rainfall you would expect an increase in groundwater levels. Also, we are no longer taking any ground water with the back filling of the void.
AR - Mining Operation Plan has now been replaced with a Rehabilitation Management Plan.
DR - Infill planting is completed in response to annual ecological monitoring.
PB - Where do you get trees from?
DR - Fields collect seeds locally and then they grow the tube stock in Narromine. We are looking at getting the unique species done locally. We have a local nursery onsite as a holding place.
PB - Where are fields located?
DR - Armidale. They also provide us with viability testing results.
General Business
Frequency of meeting was discussed and all participants were in favour of updating the frequency of meetings from 6-monthly to annually. Next meeting will be held Q3 2023. 6-monthly environmental reports will still be distributed.
Site tour undertaken.
Meeting closed: 14:52
Rocglen Coal Mine
Environmental Monitoring Report
Community Consultative Committee
Meeting #38
Rocglen Coal Mine
Community Consultative Committee
Meeting #38
Environmental Monitoring Report
April 2022 - September 2022
Noise Monitoring
Attended noise monitoring is no longer required for the site. There were no noise complaints or investigations
Blast Monitoring
Blasting at the operations has ceased and blast monitors have been decommissioned.
Air Quality
Deposited Dust Results
The deposited dust monitoring had mean limits below the set criteria at all sites.
Table 1: Deposited Dust Monitoring Data Summary 2022
|
|
|
|
|
EPL I.D.
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022 Mean Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long Term
|
|
|
Site
|
|
|
|
|
Property Name
|
|
|
Insoluble Solids
|
|
|
Mean Ash %
|
|
|
Insoluble Solids
|
|
|
|
|
No.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(g/m2/month)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BD3
|
|
|
|
|
Belah
|
1.76
|
0.7
|
|
1.8
|
BD4
|
4
|
|
Surrey
|
1.41
|
0.8
|
|
1.4
|
BD5
|
|
|
|
|
Stratford
|
1.65
|
1.2
|
|
1.6
|
BD6
|
6
|
|
Roseberry
|
1.31
|
0.6
|
|
1.3
|
BD7
|
|
|
|
|
Roseglass
|
1.19
|
0.6
|
|
1.2
|
BD8
|
|
|
|
|
Yarrawonga
|
1.06
|
0.4
|
|
1.1
|
BD2-A
|
|
|
|
|
Penryn
|
1.33
|
0.6
|
|
1.3
Figure 1: Depositional Dust 2022 Mean Values
|
Rocglen Coal Mine
|
Environmental Monitoring Report
|
Community Consultative Committee
|
Meeting #38
PM10 Results for 2022
Revision of Air Quality and Green House Gas Management Plan was submitted for department approval in March 2022. This revision included removing Costa Vale high volume (PM10) air sampler monitoring location. Approval was granted 12th April 2022. Monitoring ceased at Costa Vale on 16th May 2022.
Summary results for high volume (PM10) air samplers at Costa Vale and Roseberry (Table 2). No exceedances of dust guidelines.
Table 2: Summary High Volume air sampler (HVAS) at Costa Vale and Roseberry for 2022
|
|
Costa Vale
|
Roseberry (2022 full
|
Sites
|
(4th January 2022 - 16th
|
data set)
|
|
May 2022)
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of readings
|
23
|
42
|
No. days above criteria
|
0
|
2
|
Maximum
|
23.8
|
8.0
|
Minimum
|
1.9
|
1.9
|
Average
|
8.2
|
4.8
The exceedances occurred on 23rd March 2022 and 22nd April 2022. The Department of Planning and Environment were notified of both exceedances and identified them as not mine related.
Water Monitoring
Ground Water
Monitoring piezometers to the south east of the void, MP7 and MP8 have increased around 3m since December 2021. Bore WB-7 300m southeast of MP7 & MP8 has also shown an increase in water level over the course of 2022. Bores WB-11 and WB-10 also located to the south of the mine have also increased by 1.64m and 0.24m respectively.
Groundwater levels to the East of the void continued to rise, with WB-6 rising by 1m, and WB3 to the North increasing by 0.18m. Water level trends in all other bores have had a slight rise due to increased rainfall.
The mine void was backfilled in December 2020 above groundwater inflow level. Remaining bores have stabilised with only a few showing slight decreases in water levels.
Surface Water
There are two Licenced Discharge Points (LDPs) nominated in the current EPL 12870, LDP11 to the south of the site, and LDP12 to the north of the site.
Wet weather discharge is where more than 38.4mm of rainfall occurs within 5 day period.
Controlled Release is where water dams at discharge points are full and actively pumped off site after quality requirements are met. Flocculation of the dams is undertaken where required remove sediment load.
Wet Weather Discharges during reporting period
There were six wet weather discharge from Dam SD3 through licenced discharge point LDP11. Water qualities were within EPA standards.
|
Rocglen Coal Mine
|
Environmental Monitoring Report
|
Community Consultative Committee
|
Meeting #38
Controlled Releases during reporting period
There were eight controlled releases from SD3 through licenced discharge point LDP11. Water qualities were within EPA standards. There was one controlled release from Dam B in the 2022 reporting period.
Complaints
No community complaints have been received since last CCC meeting.
Rehabilitation
Rehabilitation of the eastern void was completed. Seeded with woodland mix of grass and tree and shrub species. Seedlings were also planted. Landform was changed to a more natural geomorphic design with rock drop structures. Some infill planting has been undertaken on the western side of the northern dump along with minor e
Other
-
Mine Operational Plan (MOP) has been replaced by Rehabilitation Management Plan under new legislation by the Resource Regulator.
-
Site operations still limited to bulk earth moving using dozers. Dozers are currently working on final landform of western dump.