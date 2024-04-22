Document Owner: Env Supt Document Approver: Env & Rehab Mgr WHITEHAVEN GROUP Revision Period: 3 years Issue: 1 Last Revision Date: November 2023

WHC-PLN-ROCGLEN REHABILITATION MANAGEMENT PLAN

1 INTRODUCTION TO MINING PROJECT

Rocglen Coal Mine (Rocglen) (formerly known as Belmont Coal Project) is an open cut pit owned by Whitehaven Coal Limited and operated by Whitehaven Coal Mining Pty Ltd (Whitehaven) located approximately 28km north of Gunnedah (see Figure 1-1).

This Rehabilitation Management Plan (RMP, the Plan) has been prepared in accordance with the Mining Exploration and Geoscience - Resources Regulator's (RR) Form and Way: Rehabilitation MPlanagement Plan forpreparedLarge Mines (RR, 2021) and associated guidelines (refer Section 1.3). The

has also been to satisfy Condition 36, Schedule 3 of PA 10_0015 which requires Whitehaven to prepare and implement a Rehabilitation Management Plan to the satisfaction of the DRG (now Resources Regulator).

1.1 HISTORY OF OPERATIONS

Rocglen was originally granted consent (PA 06_0198) on 15 April 2008 under Part 3A (now repealed) of the EP&A Act. ML 1620 was subsequently issued for the Rocglen operation in June 2008 and coal production commenced in late 2008.

In summary, approximately 1.5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of run-of-mine (ROM) coal is approved to be mined within the open cut pit using truck and excavator method. The coal is transported approximately 30 kilometres by road to the Whitehaven Coal Handling and Preparation Plant (CHPP) for selective washing and subsequent transport by rail to the Port of Newcastle or by road to domestic customers.

On 27 May 2010, an approval was issued under Section 75W of Part 3A of the EP&A Act to modify PA 06_0198 (PA 06_0198 MOD 1). This modification permitted Whitehaven to undertake unplanned emergency earthworks to stabilise the eastern highwall following slipping adjacent to a fault structure in the north-eastern portion of the approved open cut pit. It was determined that stabilisation works were required to ensure the long-term stability and safety of the highwall, which would in-turn enable on-going extraction efforts at the northern end of the approved open cut.

Following further drilling and definition of the local geological features, as well as additional reviews of the mine plan, Whitehaven proposed to expand operations at Rocglen in order to maximise resource recovery and allow for improved mine progression.

Whitehaven received PA 10_0015 on 27 September 2011 under Part 3A of the EP&A Act for the Rocglen Coal Mine Extension Project. ML 1662 was issued on 9 January 2012 to cover the Rocglen Coal Mine Extension Project, specifically the water management and overburden emplacement activities proposed to occur outside the bounds of ML 1620. PA 06_0198 was subsequently surrendered.

Approval was issued for a modification to PA 10_0015 (MOD 1) on 10 November 2014 relating to coal haulage. Two further modifications to PA 10_0015 were granted on the 24 August 2015 and the 10 February 2017 and related to receipt of coal rejects and coal haulage respectively. An additional modification was approved in October 2018 to allow the continuation of the increased haulage into the 2018 calendar year. A Project Layout is shown in Figure 1-2

Coal production ceased in July 2019, with coal transporting activities ceasing in July 2019. Site activities are currently focused on decommissioning, rehabilitation, and water management.