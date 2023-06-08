Whitehaven Coal : TAR-2023 EPBC Compliance Report 06/08/2023 | 01:11am EDT Send by mail :

The person taking the action must not clear more than 13 hectares (ha) of the EPBC Yes Less than 13 ha of White Box-YellowBox-Blakely's listed White Box - Yellow Box - Blakely's Red Gum Grass Woodland and Derived Native Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived Native Grassland critically endangered ecological community within the Tarrawonga Coal Grassland has been cleared up until 12 March 2023 Extension project area, as identified on Attachment Aof the conditions. as verified by Ecoplanning (2023 - recalculation based on Disturbance Limit Approach Report 2021 Table 3.1 (Ecoplanning 2021)) that provides an assessment of compliance using the planned disturbance up until 2023 compared to the mapped extent of Box-Gum Grassy Woodland. 2. The person taking the action must not clear more than: Yes Less than 334 ha of habitat for these three species a. 279 ha of habitat for the regent honeyeater (Anthochaera phrygia: formerly (i.e. forest and woodland) has been cleared up until 12 March 2023 as verified by Ecoplanning (2023 - Xanthomyza phrygia); recalculation based on Disturbance Limit Approach b. 54ha of habitat for the swift parrot (Lathamus discolor); and Report 2021 Table 3.1 (Ecoplanning 2021)) that c. 334ha of habitat for the greater long-eared bat (Nyctophilus corbeni), provides an assessment of compliance using the within the Tarrawonga Coal Extension project area. planned disturbance up until 2023 compared to the mapped habitat. 3. The person taking the action must submit to the Minister for approval, by 30 June 2016, Yes Approval of suitably qualified independent an approach that: ecological experts to undertake the revised a. Limits the maximum disturbance (in hectares) specified for each of the years 5, 10, Disturbance Limit Approach was received from 15 and 17 from the date of this approval of the White Box - Yellow Box - Blakely's DAWE on 19 July 2021. The revised Disturbance Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived Native Grassland ecological community Limit Approach was submitted on 16 August 2021 and the habitat or potential habitat for the regent honeyeater, swift parrot and and approved by DAWE on 17 December 2021. greater long-eared bat b. Incorporates an analysis, undertaken by independent ecological experts approved by the Department, that demonstrates the maximum disturbance limits which will minimise any impacts on relevant Matters of national environmental significance; c. Demonstrates collaboration with the person taking the action to develop and operate the Boggabri Coal Project (EPBC 2009/5256) and the Maules Creek Project (EPBC2010/5566), in order to minimise progressive Project area disturbance limits Tarrawonga Coal Mine Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) 2011/5923 (approved 11 March 2013) Compliance Report June 2023 Condition Condition Compliance Evidence Number across all the three sites. The progressive limits are to be reflected in the development of the Leard Forest Mining Precinct Biodiversity Strategy 4. The person taking the action must not clear more than the maximum project area Yes Less than the Year 10 disturbance limit approach disturbance limits specified for each of the years 5, 10, 15 and 17 as described in boundary has been developed up until 12 March condition 3, unless otherwise approved by the Minister. 2023. 5. The person taking the action must publish on their website both the approved approach Yes Please refer to the analysis on the Whitehaven Coal and the analysis undertaken by independent ecological experts under condition 3. website. 6. The person taking the action must register a legally binding conservation covenant over Yes The NSW BCT advised that on 24 June 2021 that the offset areas of no less than: Tarrawonga Offset property of Willeroi (CA0060) a. 1055ha of an equivalent or better quality of habitat for the regent honeyeater; Conservation Agreement was registered on title and therefore secured under Part 5 Division 3 of the b. 397ha of an equivalent or better quality of habitat for the swift parrot; Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016 in perpetuity. c. 1355ha of an equivalent or better quality of habitat for the greater long-eared bat; and d. 232ha of an equivalent or better quality of the White Box - Yellow Box - Blakely's Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived Native Grassland ecological community. Note: Offset areas described in condition 6 do not necessarily need to be separate if the same areas can meet the listing criteria for the EPBC listed threatened species or communities as defined in the EPBC listing advice for that threatened species or community and meet the requirements of condition 6. 7. The person taking the action must verify through independent review the quantity and Yes Independent Review was originally submitted 5 condition class of White Box-Yellow Box - Blakely's Red Gum Grassy Woodland and December 2013, with DoEE approving on 3 June 2019 Derived Native Grassland ecological community and the quantity and quality of habitat and subsequently the Willeroi Offset Area for the regent honeyeater, swift parrot and greater long-eared bat within all proposed Independent Review was published on the offset areas including those proposed in the Environmental Assessment and any Whitehaven Coal website. additional offsets as required at condition 8. Details of all independently verified offset areas must be submitted to the Minister for approval by 31 January 2014. The findings of the independent review must be published on the proponent's website. 8. If the independent review finds that the offset areas do not meet the requirements of Not Triggered Independent review determined that offset areas conditions 6, 7 and 9 then additional areas must be included in the offset areas until all meet requirements of conditions 6, 7 and 9. relevant criteria under these conditions are met. Tarrawonga Coal Mine Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) 2011/5923 (approved 11 March 2013) Compliance Report June 2023 Condition Condition Compliance Evidence Number 9. The offset areas must be of an overall equivalent or better quality than the areas being Yes Independent review determined that offset areas cleared. This means: met condition 9. a. for White Box-YellowBox-Blakely's Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived Native Grassland ecological community, offset areas must meet the definition of the ecological community described in the listing advice, and must be of an overall equivalent or better condition class than the areas being cleared, based on the proportion of each condition class represented and other relevant ecological attributes; b. for the threatened species, the quality of the habitat for the species, taking account of its ecological requirements, must be equivalent to or better than the areas being cleared. 10. The mechanism/s for registering a legally binding covenant must provide protection for Yes The NSW BCT advised that on 24 June 2021 that the the offset areas in perpetuity and be registered by 30 June 2021 or as otherwise Tarrawonga Offset property of Willeroi (CA0060) approved by the Minister in writing. Conservation Agreement was registered on title and Evidence of registration must be provided to the Department within one month of therefore secured under Part 5 Division 3 of the registration of each legally binding covenant. Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016 in perpetuity. The approval holder must report on progress meeting this requirement in each annual DAWE was provided evidence of compliance on 21 compliance report required under condition 32 and as otherwise requested by the July 2021. Department. 11. If the person taking the action proposes to undertake any action within areas secured Not Yet No offset area is proposed for actions other than under condition 6, other than those management activities related to managing the Triggered those management activities related to managing the offset areas or as set out in the conditions of approval, then approval to undertake that offset area. action must be obtained in writing from the Minister. In seeking the Minister's approval, the person undertaking the action must provide a detailed assessment of the area where the action is proposed to take place and an assessment of all associated adverse impacts on matters of national environmental significance. If the Minister agrees to the action within the offset areas, the area identified for the action must be excised from the offset area and alternative offsets secured by the person taking the action at a ratio of at least 20:1 in relation to the impact on matters of national environmental significance. 12. The person taking the action must submit to the Minister for approval an Offset Yes Originally submitted for approval on 7 March 2014. management plan for all of the offset areas, specified in condition 6, within 12 months An updated Biodiversity (Offset) Management Plan Tarrawonga Coal Mine Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) 2011/5923 (approved 11 March 2013) Compliance Report June 2023 Condition Condition Compliance Evidence Number of the date of this approval. The approved Offset management plan must be was submitted in June 2020 with DAWE approving implemented. the Tarrawonga Coal Mine Biodiversity Management Note: for consistency, the proponent may develop a Biodiversity Management Plan that Plan on 1 December 2020. includes the requirements set for managing offsets and set out these conditions, to align Subsequently an updated Biodiversity (Offset) with the requirements of the NSW state government Project Approval dated 22 January Management Plan was submitted on 17 August 2022 2013 (application number 11_0047) and this approval. with DCCEEW acknowledging receipt of the Tarrawonga Coal Mine Biodiversity Management Plan (in accordance with Condition 34) on 19 October 2022. 13. The Offset management plan must include, but not be limited to, the following: Yes DCCEEW acknowledged receipt of the Tarrawonga a. a text description and map which clearly defines the location and boundaries of the Coal Mine Biodiversity Management Plan (in offset areas. This must be accompanied by the offset attributes and shapefiles; accordance with Condition 34) on 19 October 2022. b. a description of the methodology and results of surveys measuring the baseline ecological conditions in the offset areas. This must be consistent with the State and Transition Model and include but not be limited to: i. the extent and condition of all vegetation communities, including a description of the structure, floristics and tree age class representation of each community; ii. the extent and condition class of all areas of the White Box-Yellow Box- Blakely's Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived Native Grassland ecological community; iii. surveys targeting the regent honeyeater, swift parrot and greater long-eared bat; iv. the extent and quality of all areas of habitat for the regent honeyeater, swift parrot and greater long-eared bat; v. the location of all survey sites (including co-ordinates); vi. photo reference points at survey sites. c. clearly defined ecological management objectives for the offset areas; Tarrawonga Coal Mine Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) 2011/5923 (approved 11 March 2013) Compliance Report June 2023 Condition Condition Compliance Evidence Number d. detailed description of all ecological management activities proposed to be undertaken, including maps and/or diagrams showing areas to be managed and the timing of the proposed activities; e. details of ongoing ecological monitoring programs, performance criteria, targets and provisions for adaptive management, including but not limited to: i. a set of measurable ecological indicators for detecting changes to the White Box-YellowBox-Blakely's Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived Native Grassland ecological community, including those that may be ascribed to ongoing water stress; ii. A monitoring plan to assess the success of the management activities measured against the baseline condition. The monitoring must be statistically robust and able to quantify change in the condition of the White Box-YellowBox-Blakely's Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived Native Grassland ecological community and habitat for the regent honeyeater, swift parrot and greater long-eared bat. This should include the use of control sites and periodic ecological surveys to be undertaken by a qualified ecologist; iii. a list of performance criteria based on the ecological management objectives for the White Box-YellowBox-Blakely's Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived Native Grassland ecological community and habitat for the regent honeyeater, swift parrot and greater long-eared bat; iv. measures to exclude weeds from all offset areas for the period covered by this approval; v. a description of the potential risks to successful management against the performance criteria, and a description of the contingency measures that would be implemented to mitigate against these risks; vi. a process by which to report to the Department the progress of management activities undertaken in the offset areas and the outcome of Attachments Original Link

