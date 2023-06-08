Whitehaven Coal : TAR-2023 EPBC Compliance Report
Tarrawonga Coal Mine Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) 2011/5923 (approved 11 March 2013) Compliance Report June 2023
Condition
Condition
Compliance
Evidence
Number
1.
The person taking the action must not clear more than 13 hectares (ha) of the EPBC
Yes
Less than 13 ha of White Box-YellowBox-Blakely's
listed White Box - Yellow Box - Blakely's Red Gum Grass Woodland and Derived Native
Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived Native
Grassland critically endangered ecological community within the Tarrawonga Coal
Grassland has been cleared up until 12 March 2023
Extension
project area, as identified on Attachment Aof the conditions.
as verified by Ecoplanning (2023 - recalculation
based on Disturbance Limit Approach Report 2021
Table 3.1 (Ecoplanning 2021)) that provides an
assessment of compliance using the planned
disturbance up until 2023 compared to the mapped
extent of Box-Gum Grassy Woodland.
2.
The person taking the action must not clear more than:
Yes
Less than 334 ha of habitat for these three species
a.
279 ha of
habitat for the regent honeyeater (Anthochaera phrygia: formerly
(i.e. forest and woodland) has been cleared up until
12 March 2023 as verified by Ecoplanning (2023 -
Xanthomyza phrygia);
recalculation based on Disturbance Limit Approach
b.
54ha of
habitat for the swift parrot (Lathamus discolor); and
Report 2021 Table 3.1 (Ecoplanning 2021)) that
c.
334ha of
habitat for the greater long-eared bat (Nyctophilus corbeni),
provides an assessment of compliance using the
within the Tarrawonga Coal Extension
project area.
planned disturbance up until 2023 compared to the
mapped habitat.
3.
The person taking the action must submit to the
Minister for approval, by 30 June 2016,
Yes
Approval of suitably qualified independent
an approach that:
ecological experts to undertake the revised
a.
Limits the maximum disturbance (in hectares) specified for each of the years 5, 10,
Disturbance Limit Approach was received from
15 and 17 from the date of this approval of the White Box - Yellow Box - Blakely's
DAWE on 19 July 2021. The revised Disturbance
Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived Native Grassland ecological community
Limit Approach was submitted on 16 August 2021
and the habitat or potential habitat for the regent honeyeater, swift parrot and
and approved by DAWE on 17 December 2021.
greater long-eared bat
b. Incorporates an analysis, undertaken by independent ecological experts approved
by the
Department, that demonstrates the maximum disturbance limits which will
minimise any impacts on relevant Matters of national environmental significance ;
c.
Demonstrates collaboration with the person taking the action to develop and
operate the Boggabri Coal Project (EPBC 2009/5256) and the Maules Creek Project
(EPBC2010/5566), in order to minimise progressive
Project area disturbance limits
Tarrawonga Coal Mine Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) 2011/5923 (approved 11 March 2013) Compliance Report June 2023
Condition
Condition
Compliance
Evidence
Number
across all the three sites. The progressive limits are to be reflected in the
development of the Leard Forest Mining Precinct Biodiversity Strategy
4.
The person taking the action must not clear more than the maximum
project area
Yes
Less than the Year 10 disturbance limit approach
disturbance limits specified for each of the years 5, 10, 15 and 17 as described in
boundary
has been developed up until 12 March
condition 3, unless otherwise approved by the
Minister.
2023.
5.
The person taking the action must publish on their website both the approved approach
Yes
Please refer to the analysis on the Whitehaven Coal
and the analysis undertaken by independent ecological experts under condition 3.
website.
6.
The person taking the action must register a legally binding conservation covenant over
Yes
The NSW BCT advised that on 24 June 2021 that the
offset areas of no less than:
Tarrawonga Offset property of Willeroi (CA0060)
a.
1055ha of an equivalent or better quality of habitat for the regent honeyeater;
Conservation Agreement was registered on title and
therefore
secured under Part 5 Division 3 of the
b.
397ha of an equivalent or better quality of habitat for the swift parrot;
Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016 in perpetuity.
c.
1355ha of an equivalent or better quality of habitat for the greater long-eared bat;
and
d.
232ha of an equivalent or better quality of the White Box - Yellow Box - Blakely's
Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived Native Grassland ecological community.
Note: Offset areas described in condition 6 do not necessarily need to be separate if the
same areas can meet the listing criteria for the EPBC listed threatened species or
communities as defined in the EPBC listing advice for that threatened species or
community and meet the requirements of condition 6.
7.
The person taking the action must verify through
independent review the quantity and
Yes
Independent Review was originally submitted 5
condition class of White Box-Yellow Box - Blakely's Red Gum Grassy Woodland and
December 2013, with DoEE approving on 3 June 2019
Derived Native Grassland ecological community and the quantity and quality of habitat
and subsequently the Willeroi Offset Area
for the regent honeyeater, swift parrot and greater long-eared bat within all proposed
Independent Review was published on the
offset areas including those proposed in the Environmental Assessment and any
Whitehaven Coal
website.
additional offsets as required at condition 8. Details of all independently verified
offset
areas must be submitted to the Minister for approval by 31 January 2014. The findings
of the independent review must be published on the proponent's website.
8.
If the
independent review finds that the offset areas do not meet the requirements of
Not Triggered
Independent review determined that offset areas
conditions 6, 7 and 9 then additional areas must be included in the offset areas until all
meet requirements of conditions 6, 7 and 9.
relevant criteria under these conditions are met.
Tarrawonga Coal Mine Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) 2011/5923 (approved 11 March 2013) Compliance Report June 2023
Condition
Condition
Compliance
Evidence
Number
9.
The
offset areas must be of an overall equivalent or better quality than the areas being
Yes
Independent review determined that offset areas
cleared. This means:
met condition 9.
a. for White Box-YellowBox-Blakely's Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived
Native Grassland ecological community,
offset areas must meet the definition of
the ecological community described in the listing advice, and must be of an overall
equivalent or better
condition class than the areas being cleared, based on the
proportion of each
condition class represented and other relevant ecological
attributes;
b. for the threatened species, the quality of the habitat for the species, taking account
of its ecological requirements, must be equivalent to or better than the areas being
cleared.
10.
The mechanism/s for registering a legally binding covenant must provide protection for
Yes
The NSW BCT advised that on 24 June 2021 that the
the offset areas in perpetuity and be registered by 30 June 2021 or as otherwise
Tarrawonga Offset property of Willeroi (CA0060)
approved by the
Minister in writing.
Conservation Agreement was registered on title and
Evidence of registration must be provided to the
Department within one month of
therefore secured under Part 5 Division 3 of the
registration of each legally binding covenant.
Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016 in perpetuity.
The approval holder must report on progress meeting this requirement in each annual
DAWE was provided evidence of compliance on 21
compliance report required under condition 32 and as otherwise requested by the
July 2021.
Department
.
11.
If the person taking the action proposes to undertake any action within areas secured
Not Yet
No offset area is proposed for actions other than
under condition 6, other than those management activities related to managing the
Triggered
those management activities related to managing the
offset areas or as set out in the conditions of approval, then approval to undertake that
offset area.
action must be obtained in writing from the
Minister. In seeking the Minister's approval,
the person undertaking the action must provide a detailed assessment of the area where
the action is proposed to take place and an assessment of all associated adverse impacts
on matters of national environmental significance . If the Minister agrees to the action
within the offset areas, the area identified for the action must be excised from the
offset
area and alternative offsets secured by the person taking the action at a ratio of at least
20:1 in relation to the impact on matters of national environmental significance .
12.
The person taking the action must submit to the
Minister for approval an Offset
Yes
Originally submitted for approval on 7 March 2014.
management plan for all of the
offset areas, specified in condition 6, within 12 months
An updated Biodiversity (Offset) Management Plan
Tarrawonga Coal Mine Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) 2011/5923 (approved 11 March 2013) Compliance Report June 2023
Condition
Condition
Compliance
Evidence
Number
of the date of this approval. The approved Offset management plan must be
was submitted in June 2020 with DAWE approving
implemented.
the Tarrawonga Coal Mine Biodiversity Management
Note: for consistency, the proponent may develop a Biodiversity Management Plan that
Plan on 1 December 2020.
includes the requirements set for managing offsets and set out these conditions, to align
Subsequently an updated Biodiversity (Offset)
with the requirements of the NSW state government Project Approval dated 22 January
Management Plan was submitted on 17 August 2022
2013 (application number 11_0047) and this approval.
with DCCEEW acknowledging receipt of the
Tarrawonga Coal Mine Biodiversity Management
Plan (in accordance with Condition 34) on 19 October
2022.
13.
The Offset management plan must include, but not be limited to, the following:
Yes
DCCEEW acknowledged receipt of the Tarrawonga
a. a text description and map which clearly defines the location and boundaries of the
Coal Mine Biodiversity Management Plan (in
offset areas
. This must be accompanied by the offset attributes and shapefiles ;
accordance with Condition 34) on 19 October 2022.
b. a description of the methodology and results of surveys measuring the baseline
ecological conditions in the
offset areas. This must be consistent with the State and
Transition Model and include but not be limited to:
i.
the extent and condition of all vegetation communities, including a
description of the structure, floristics and tree age class representation of
each community;
ii.
the extent and
condition class of all areas of the White Box-Yellow Box-
Blakely's Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived Native Grassland
ecological community;
iii.
surveys targeting the regent honeyeater, swift parrot and greater long-eared
bat;
iv.
the extent and quality of all areas of habitat for the regent honeyeater, swift
parrot and greater long-eared bat;
v.
the location of all survey sites (including co-ordinates);
vi.
photo reference points at survey sites.
c. clearly defined ecological management objectives for the
offset areas;
Tarrawonga Coal Mine Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) 2011/5923 (approved 11 March 2013) Compliance Report June 2023
Condition
Condition
Compliance
Evidence
Number
d. detailed description of all ecological management activities proposed to be
undertaken, including maps and/or diagrams showing areas to be managed and the
timing of the proposed activities;
e. details of ongoing ecological monitoring programs, performance criteria, targets
and provisions for adaptive management, including but not limited to:
i.
a set of measurable ecological indicators for detecting changes to the
White Box-YellowBox-Blakely's Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived
Native Grassland ecological community, including those that may be
ascribed to ongoing water stress;
ii.
A monitoring plan to assess the success of the management activities
measured against the baseline condition. The monitoring must be
statistically robust and able to quantify change in the condition of the White
Box-YellowBox-Blakely's Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived Native
Grassland ecological community and habitat for the regent honeyeater,
swift parrot and greater long-eared bat. This should include the use of
control sites and periodic ecological surveys to be undertaken by a qualified
ecologist;
iii.
a list of performance criteria based on the ecological management
objectives for the White Box-YellowBox-Blakely's Red Gum Grassy
Woodland and Derived Native Grassland ecological community and habitat
for the regent honeyeater, swift parrot and greater long-eared bat;
iv.
measures to exclude weeds from all
offset areas for the period covered by
this approval;
v.
a description of the potential risks to successful management against the
performance criteria, and a description of the contingency measures that
would be implemented to mitigate against these risks;
vi.
a process by which to report to the
Department the progress of
management activities undertaken in the offset areas and the outcome of
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.