  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Whitehaven Coal Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:29:41 2023-06-08 am EDT
6.515 AUD   +6.11%
Whitehaven Coal : TAR-2023 EPBC Compliance Report
PU
06/07Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 07062023
PU
06/07Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230608
PU
Whitehaven Coal : TAR-2023 EPBC Compliance Report

06/08/2023 | 01:11am EDT
Tarrawonga Coal Mine Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) 2011/5923 (approved 11 March 2013) Compliance Report June 2023

Condition

Condition

Compliance

Evidence

Number

1.

The person taking the action must not clear more than 13 hectares (ha) of the EPBC

Yes

Less than 13 ha of White Box-YellowBox-Blakely's

listed White Box - Yellow Box - Blakely's Red Gum Grass Woodland and Derived Native

Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived Native

Grassland critically endangered ecological community within the Tarrawonga Coal

Grassland has been cleared up until 12 March 2023

Extension project area, as identified on Attachment Aof the conditions.

as verified by Ecoplanning (2023 - recalculation

based on Disturbance Limit Approach Report 2021

Table 3.1 (Ecoplanning 2021)) that provides an

assessment of compliance using the planned

disturbance up until 2023 compared to the mapped

extent of Box-Gum Grassy Woodland.

2.

The person taking the action must not clear more than:

Yes

Less than 334 ha of habitat for these three species

a.

279 ha of habitat for the regent honeyeater (Anthochaera phrygia: formerly

(i.e. forest and woodland) has been cleared up until

12 March 2023 as verified by Ecoplanning (2023 -

Xanthomyza phrygia);

recalculation based on Disturbance Limit Approach

b.

54ha of habitat for the swift parrot (Lathamus discolor); and

Report 2021 Table 3.1 (Ecoplanning 2021)) that

c.

334ha of habitat for the greater long-eared bat (Nyctophilus corbeni),

provides an assessment of compliance using the

within the Tarrawonga Coal Extension project area.

planned disturbance up until 2023 compared to the

mapped habitat.

3.

The person taking the action must submit to the Minister for approval, by 30 June 2016,

Yes

Approval of suitably qualified independent

an approach that:

ecological experts to undertake the revised

a.

Limits the maximum disturbance (in hectares) specified for each of the years 5, 10,

Disturbance Limit Approach was received from

15 and 17 from the date of this approval of the White Box - Yellow Box - Blakely's

DAWE on 19 July 2021. The revised Disturbance

Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived Native Grassland ecological community

Limit Approach was submitted on 16 August 2021

and the habitat or potential habitat for the regent honeyeater, swift parrot and

and approved by DAWE on 17 December 2021.

greater long-eared bat

b. Incorporates an analysis, undertaken by independent ecological experts approved

by the Department, that demonstrates the maximum disturbance limits which will

minimise any impacts on relevant Matters of national environmental significance;

c.

Demonstrates collaboration with the person taking the action to develop and

operate the Boggabri Coal Project (EPBC 2009/5256) and the Maules Creek Project

(EPBC2010/5566), in order to minimise progressive Project area disturbance limits

Tarrawonga Coal Mine Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) 2011/5923 (approved 11 March 2013) Compliance Report June 2023

Condition

Condition

Compliance

Evidence

Number

across all the three sites. The progressive limits are to be reflected in the

development of the Leard Forest Mining Precinct Biodiversity Strategy

4.

The person taking the action must not clear more than the maximum project area

Yes

Less than the Year 10 disturbance limit approach

disturbance limits specified for each of the years 5, 10, 15 and 17 as described in

boundary

has been developed up until 12 March

condition 3, unless otherwise approved by the Minister.

2023.

5.

The person taking the action must publish on their website both the approved approach

Yes

Please refer to the analysis on the Whitehaven Coal

and the analysis undertaken by independent ecological experts under condition 3.

website.

6.

The person taking the action must register a legally binding conservation covenant over

Yes

The NSW BCT advised that on 24 June 2021 that the

offset areas of no less than:

Tarrawonga Offset property of Willeroi (CA0060)

a.

1055ha of an equivalent or better quality of habitat for the regent honeyeater;

Conservation Agreement was registered on title and

therefore

secured under Part 5 Division 3 of the

b.

397ha of an equivalent or better quality of habitat for the swift parrot;

Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016 in perpetuity.

c.

1355ha of an equivalent or better quality of habitat for the greater long-eared bat;

and

d.

232ha of an equivalent or better quality of the White Box - Yellow Box - Blakely's

Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived Native Grassland ecological community.

Note: Offset areas described in condition 6 do not necessarily need to be separate if the

same areas can meet the listing criteria for the EPBC listed threatened species or

communities as defined in the EPBC listing advice for that threatened species or

community and meet the requirements of condition 6.

7.

The person taking the action must verify through independent review the quantity and

Yes

Independent Review was originally submitted 5

condition class of White Box-Yellow Box - Blakely's Red Gum Grassy Woodland and

December 2013, with DoEE approving on 3 June 2019

Derived Native Grassland ecological community and the quantity and quality of habitat

and subsequently the Willeroi Offset Area

for the regent honeyeater, swift parrot and greater long-eared bat within all proposed

Independent Review was published on the

offset areas including those proposed in the Environmental Assessment and any

Whitehaven Coal website.

additional offsets as required at condition 8. Details of all independently verified offset

areas must be submitted to the Minister for approval by 31 January 2014. The findings

of the independent review must be published on the proponent's website.

8.

If the independent review finds that the offset areas do not meet the requirements of

Not Triggered

Independent review determined that offset areas

conditions 6, 7 and 9 then additional areas must be included in the offset areas until all

meet requirements of conditions 6, 7 and 9.

relevant criteria under these conditions are met.

Tarrawonga Coal Mine Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) 2011/5923 (approved 11 March 2013) Compliance Report June 2023

Condition

Condition

Compliance

Evidence

Number

9.

The offset areas must be of an overall equivalent or better quality than the areas being

Yes

Independent review determined that offset areas

cleared. This means:

met condition 9.

a. for White Box-YellowBox-Blakely's Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived

Native Grassland ecological community, offset areas must meet the definition of

the ecological community described in the listing advice, and must be of an overall

equivalent or better condition class than the areas being cleared, based on the

proportion of each condition class represented and other relevant ecological

attributes;

b. for the threatened species, the quality of the habitat for the species, taking account

of its ecological requirements, must be equivalent to or better than the areas being

cleared.

10.

The mechanism/s for registering a legally binding covenant must provide protection for

Yes

The NSW BCT advised that on 24 June 2021 that the

the offset areas in perpetuity and be registered by 30 June 2021 or as otherwise

Tarrawonga Offset property of Willeroi (CA0060)

approved by the Minister in writing.

Conservation Agreement was registered on title and

Evidence of registration must be provided to the Department within one month of

therefore secured under Part 5 Division 3 of the

registration of each legally binding covenant.

Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016 in perpetuity.

The approval holder must report on progress meeting this requirement in each annual

DAWE was provided evidence of compliance on 21

compliance report required under condition 32 and as otherwise requested by the

July 2021.

Department.

11.

If the person taking the action proposes to undertake any action within areas secured

Not Yet

No offset area is proposed for actions other than

under condition 6, other than those management activities related to managing the

Triggered

those management activities related to managing the

offset areas or as set out in the conditions of approval, then approval to undertake that

offset area.

action must be obtained in writing from the Minister. In seeking the Minister's approval,

the person undertaking the action must provide a detailed assessment of the area where

the action is proposed to take place and an assessment of all associated adverse impacts

on matters of national environmental significance. If the Minister agrees to the action

within the offset areas, the area identified for the action must be excised from the offset

area and alternative offsets secured by the person taking the action at a ratio of at least

20:1 in relation to the impact on matters of national environmental significance.

12.

The person taking the action must submit to the Minister for approval an Offset

Yes

Originally submitted for approval on 7 March 2014.

management plan for all of the offset areas, specified in condition 6, within 12 months

An updated Biodiversity (Offset) Management Plan

Tarrawonga Coal Mine Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) 2011/5923 (approved 11 March 2013) Compliance Report June 2023

Condition

Condition

Compliance

Evidence

Number

of the date of this approval. The approved Offset management plan must be

was submitted in June 2020 with DAWE approving

implemented.

the Tarrawonga Coal Mine Biodiversity Management

Note: for consistency, the proponent may develop a Biodiversity Management Plan that

Plan on 1 December 2020.

includes the requirements set for managing offsets and set out these conditions, to align

Subsequently an updated Biodiversity (Offset)

with the requirements of the NSW state government Project Approval dated 22 January

Management Plan was submitted on 17 August 2022

2013 (application number 11_0047) and this approval.

with DCCEEW acknowledging receipt of the

Tarrawonga Coal Mine Biodiversity Management

Plan (in accordance with Condition 34) on 19 October

2022.

13.

The Offset management plan must include, but not be limited to, the following:

Yes

DCCEEW acknowledged receipt of the Tarrawonga

a. a text description and map which clearly defines the location and boundaries of the

Coal Mine Biodiversity Management Plan (in

offset areas. This must be accompanied by the offset attributes and shapefiles;

accordance with Condition 34) on 19 October 2022.

b. a description of the methodology and results of surveys measuring the baseline

ecological conditions in the offset areas. This must be consistent with the State and

Transition Model and include but not be limited to:

i.

the extent and condition of all vegetation communities, including a

description of the structure, floristics and tree age class representation of

each community;

ii.

the extent and condition class of all areas of the White Box-Yellow Box-

Blakely's Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived Native Grassland

ecological community;

iii.

surveys targeting the regent honeyeater, swift parrot and greater long-eared

bat;

iv.

the extent and quality of all areas of habitat for the regent honeyeater, swift

parrot and greater long-eared bat;

v.

the location of all survey sites (including co-ordinates);

vi.

photo reference points at survey sites.

c. clearly defined ecological management objectives for the offset areas;

Tarrawonga Coal Mine Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) 2011/5923 (approved 11 March 2013) Compliance Report June 2023

Condition

Condition

Compliance

Evidence

Number

d. detailed description of all ecological management activities proposed to be

undertaken, including maps and/or diagrams showing areas to be managed and the

timing of the proposed activities;

e. details of ongoing ecological monitoring programs, performance criteria, targets

and provisions for adaptive management, including but not limited to:

i.

a set of measurable ecological indicators for detecting changes to the

White Box-YellowBox-Blakely's Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived

Native Grassland ecological community, including those that may be

ascribed to ongoing water stress;

ii.

A monitoring plan to assess the success of the management activities

measured against the baseline condition. The monitoring must be

statistically robust and able to quantify change in the condition of the White

Box-YellowBox-Blakely's Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived Native

Grassland ecological community and habitat for the regent honeyeater,

swift parrot and greater long-eared bat. This should include the use of

control sites and periodic ecological surveys to be undertaken by a qualified

ecologist;

iii.

a list of performance criteria based on the ecological management

objectives for the White Box-YellowBox-Blakely's Red Gum Grassy

Woodland and Derived Native Grassland ecological community and habitat

for the regent honeyeater, swift parrot and greater long-eared bat;

iv.

measures to exclude weeds from all offset areas for the period covered by

this approval;

v.

a description of the potential risks to successful management against the

performance criteria, and a description of the contingency measures that

would be implemented to mitigate against these risks;

vi.

a process by which to report to the Department the progress of

management activities undertaken in the offset areas and the outcome of

