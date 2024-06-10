Tarrawonga Coal Mine Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) 2011/5923 (approved 11 March 2013 and variation 24 March 2021)

Compliance Report June 2024

Condition

Condition

Compliance

Evidence

Number

1.

The person taking the action must not clear more than 13 hectares (ha) of the EPBC

Yes

Less than 13 ha of White Box-YellowBox-Blakely's

listed White Box - Yellow Box - Blakely's Red Gum Grass Woodland and Derived Native

Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived Native

Grassland critically endangered ecological community within the Tarrawonga Coal

Grassland has been cleared up until 12 March 2024

Extension project area, as identified on Attachment Aof the conditions.

as verified by Ecoplanning (2024 - recalculation

based on Disturbance Limit Approach Report 2021

Table 3.1 (Ecoplanning 2021) that provides an

assessment of compliance using the planned

disturbance up until 2024 compared to the mapped

extent of Box-Gum Grassy Woodland.

2.

The person taking the action must not clear more than:

Yes

Less than 334 ha of habitat for these three species

a.

279 ha of habitat for the regent honeyeater (Anthochaera phrygia: formerly

(i.e. forest and woodland) has been cleared up until

12 March 2024 as verified by Ecoplanning (2024 -

Xanthomyza phrygia);

recalculation based on Disturbance Limit Approach

b.

54ha of habitat for the swift parrot (Lathamus discolor); and

Report 2021 Table 3.1 (Ecoplanning 2021)) that

c.

334ha of habitat for the greater long-eared bat (Nyctophilus corbeni),

provides an assessment of compliance using the

within the Tarrawonga Coal Extension project area.

actually completed disturbance (consistent with

planned disturbance) up until 2024 compared to the

mapped habitat.

3.

The person taking the action must submit to the Minister for approval, by 30 June 2016,

Yes

Approval of suitably qualified independent ecological

an approach that:

experts to undertake the revised Disturbance Limit

a.

Limits the maximum disturbance (in hectares) specified for each of the years 5, 10,

Approach was received from DAWE on 19 July 2021.

15 and 17 from the date of this approval of the White Box - Yellow Box - Blakely's

The revised Disturbance Limit Approach was

Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived Native Grassland ecological community

submitted on 16 August 2021 and approved by DAWE

and the habitat or potential habitat for the regent honeyeater, swift parrot and

on 17 December 2021.

greater long-eared bat

b. Incorporates an analysis, undertaken by independent ecological experts approved

by the Department, that demonstrates the maximum disturbance limits which will

minimise any impacts on relevant Matters of national environmental significance;

c.

Demonstrates collaboration with the person taking the action to develop and

operate the Boggabri Coal Project (EPBC 2009/5256) and the Maules Creek Project

Tarrawonga Coal Mine Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) 2011/5923 (approved 11 March 2013 and variation 24 March 2021)

Compliance Report June 2024

Condition

Condition

Compliance

Evidence

Number

(EPBC2010/5566), in order to minimise progressive Project area disturbance limits

across all the three sites. The progressive limits are to be reflected in the

development of the Leard Forest Mining Precinct Biodiversity Strategy

4.

The person taking the action must not clear more than the maximum project area

Yes

Less than the Year 10 disturbance limit approach

disturbance limits specified for each of the years 5, 10, 15 and 17 as described in

boundary

has been developed up until 12 March

condition 3, unless otherwise approved by the Minister.

2024.

5.

The person taking the action must publish on their website both the approved approach

Yes

Please refer to the analysis on the Whitehaven Coal

and the analysis undertaken by independent ecological experts under condition 3.

website.

6.

The person taking the action must register a legally binding conservation covenant over

Yes

The NSW BCT advised that on 24 June 2021 that the

offset areas of no less than:

Tarrawonga Offset property of Willeroi (CA0060)

a.

1055ha of an equivalent or better quality of habitat for the regent honeyeater;

Conservation Agreement was registered on title and

therefore

secured under Part 5 Division 3 of the

b.

397ha of an equivalent or better quality of habitat for the swift parrot;

Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016 in perpetuity.

c.

1355ha of an equivalent or better quality of habitat for the greater long-eared bat;

and

d.

232ha of an equivalent or better quality of the White Box - Yellow Box - Blakely's

Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived Native Grassland ecological community.

Note: Offset areas described in condition 6 do not necessarily need to be separate if the

same areas can meet the listing criteria for the EPBC listed threatened species or

communities as defined in the EPBC listing advice for that threatened species or

community and meet the requirements of condition 6.

7.

The person taking the action must verify through independent review the quantity and

Yes

Independent Review was originally submitted 5

condition class of White Box-Yellow Box - Blakely's Red Gum Grassy Woodland and

December 2013, with DoEE approving on 3 June 2019

Derived Native Grassland ecological community and the quantity and quality of habitat

and subsequently the Willeroi Offset Area

for the regent honeyeater, swift parrot and greater long-eared bat within all proposed

Independent Review was published on the

offset areas including those proposed in the Environmental Assessment and any

Whitehaven Coal website.

additional offsets as required at condition 8. Details of all independently verified offset

areas must be submitted to the Minister for approval by 31 January 2014. The findings

of the independent review must be published on the proponent's website.

Tarrawonga Coal Mine Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) 2011/5923 (approved 11 March 2013 and variation 24 March 2021)

Compliance Report June 2024

Condition

Condition

Compliance

Evidence

Number

8.

If the independent review finds that the offset areas do not meet the requirements of

Not Triggered

Independent review determined that offset areas

conditions 6, 7 and 9 then additional areas must be included in the offset areas until all

meet requirements of conditions 6, 7 and 9.

relevant criteria under these conditions are met.

9.

The offset areas must be of an overall equivalent or better quality than the areas being

Yes

Independent review determined that offset areas

cleared. This means:

met condition 9.

a. for White Box-YellowBox-Blakely's Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived

Native Grassland ecological community, offset areas must meet the definition of

the ecological community described in the listing advice, and must be of an overall

equivalent or better condition class than the areas being cleared, based on the

proportion of each condition class represented and other relevant ecological

attributes;

b. for the threatened species, the quality of the habitat for the species, taking account

of its ecological requirements, must be equivalent to or better than the areas being

cleared.

10.

The mechanism/s for registering a legally binding covenant must provide protection for

Yes

The NSW BCT advised that on 24 June 2021 that the

the offset areas in perpetuity and be registered by 30 June 2021 or as otherwise

Tarrawonga Offset property of Willeroi (CA0060)

approved by the Minister in writing.

Conservation Agreement was registered on title and

Evidence of registration must be provided to the Department within one month of

therefore secured under Part 5 Division 3 of the

registration of each legally binding covenant.

Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016 in perpetuity.

The approval holder must report on progress meeting this requirement in each annual

DAWE was provided evidence of compliance on 21

compliance report required under condition 32 and as otherwise requested by the

July 2021.

Department.

11.

If the person taking the action proposes to undertake any action within areas secured

Not Yet

The offset area is not proposed for actions other than

under condition 6, other than those management activities related to managing the

Triggered

those management activities related to managing the

offset areas or as set out in the conditions of approval, then approval to undertake that

offset area.

action must be obtained in writing from the Minister. In seeking the Minister's approval,

the person undertaking the action must provide a detailed assessment of the area where

the action is proposed to take place and an assessment of all associated adverse impacts

on matters of national environmental significance. If the Minister agrees to the action

within the offset areas, the area identified for the action must be excised from the offset

Tarrawonga Coal Mine Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) 2011/5923 (approved 11 March 2013 and variation 24 March 2021)

Compliance Report June 2024

Condition

Condition

Compliance

Evidence

Number

area and alternative offsets secured by the person taking the action at a ratio of at least

20:1 in relation to the impact on matters of national environmental significance.

12.

The person taking the action must submit to the Minister for approval an Offset

Yes

Originally submitted for approval on 7 March 2014.

management plan for all of the offset areas, specified in condition 6, within 12 months

An updated Biodiversity (Offset) Management Plan

of the date of this approval. The approved Offset management plan must be

was submitted in June 2020 with DAWE approving

implemented.

the Tarrawonga Coal Mine Biodiversity Management

Note: for consistency, the proponent may develop a Biodiversity Management Plan that

Plan on 1 December 2020.

includes the requirements set for managing offsets and set out these conditions, to align

Subsequently an

updated Biodiversity (Offset)

with the requirements of the NSW state government Project Approval dated 22 January

Management Plan was submitted on 17 August 2022

2013 (application number 11_0047) and this approval.

with DCCEEW acknowledging receipt of the

Tarrawonga Coal Mine Biodiversity Management

Plan (in accordance with Condition 34) on 19 October

2022.

13.

The Offset management plan must include, but not be limited to, the following:

Yes

The Biodiversity (Offset) Management Plan approved

a. a text description and map which clearly defines the location and boundaries of the

in Condition 12 addresses these requirements by:

offset areas. This must be accompanied by the offset attributes and shapefiles;

a.

description

and map in Section 5 and

b. a description of the methodology and results of surveys measuring the baseline

shapefiles emailed to DAWE on 17 November

ecological conditions in the offset areas. This must be consistent with the State and

2020;

Transition Model and include but not be limited to:

b.

description

of methodology and results of

i.

the extent and condition of all vegetation communities, including a

surveys in Sections 5.3 & 5.4:

description of the structure, floristics and tree age class representation of

i.

extent and

condition

of vegetation

each community;

communities in Section 5.4;

ii.

the extent and condition class of all areas of the White Box-Yellow Box-

ii.

extent and condition class of White

Blakely's Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived Native Grassland

Box-YellowBox-Blakely's Red Gum

ecological community;

Grassy Woodland and Derived Native

iii.

surveys targeting the regent honeyeater, swift parrot and greater long-eared

Grassland

ecological

community in

bat;

Section 5.4;

Tarrawonga Coal Mine Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) 2011/5923 (approved 11 March 2013 and variation 24 March 2021)

Compliance Report June 2024

Condition

Condition

Compliance

Evidence

Number

iv.

the extent and quality of all areas of habitat for the regent honeyeater, swift

iii.

Surveys

targeting

the

regent

parrot and greater long-eared bat;

honeyeater, swift parrot and greater

v.

the location of all survey sites (including co-ordinates);

long-eared bat in Section 5.6;

vi.

photo reference points at survey sites.

iv.

Extent and quality of habitat for the

c. clearly defined ecological management objectives for the offset areas;

regent honeyeater, swift parrot and

d. detailed description of all ecological management activities proposed to be

greater long-eared bat in Section 5.6;

undertaken, including maps and/or diagrams showing areas to be managed and the

v.

survey sites locations in Appendix E;

timing of the proposed activities;

vi.

photo reference points in Section 6.13.

e. details of ongoing ecological monitoring programs, performance criteria, targets

c. ecological management objectives in Section

and provisions for adaptive management, including but not limited to:

6.1;

i.

a set of measurable ecological indicators for detecting changes to the

d.

ecological management activities in Section 6;

White Box-YellowBox-Blakely's Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived

e.

ecological monitoring programs in Section 6.12

Native Grassland ecological community, including those that may be

& 6.13:

ascribed to ongoing water stress;

i.

ecological indicators in Section 6.12;

ii.

A monitoring plan to assess the success of the management activities

ii.

monitoring plan in Section 6.13.1;

measured against the baseline condition. The monitoring must be

iii.

performance criteria in Section 6.12;

statistically robust and able to quantify change in the condition of the White

iv.

weed management in Section 6.7;

Box-YellowBox-Blakely's Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived Native

v.

risks and contingency measures in

Grassland ecological community and habitat for the regent honeyeater,

Section 7;

swift parrot and greater long-eared bat. This should include the use of

vi.

reporting process in Section 8.2.2;

control sites and periodic ecological surveys to be undertaken by a qualified

f.

responsibilities in Section 1.4.

ecologist;

g. funding requirements in Section 6.2.2.

iii.

a list of performance criteria based on the ecological management

objectives for the White Box-YellowBox-Blakely's Red Gum Grassy

Woodland and Derived Native Grassland ecological community and habitat

for the regent honeyeater, swift parrot and greater long-eared bat;

Tarrawonga Coal Mine Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) 2011/5923 (approved 11 March 2013 and variation 24 March 2021)

Compliance Report June 2024

Condition

Condition

Compliance

Evidence

Number

iv.

measures to exclude weeds from all offset areas for the period covered by

this approval;

v.

a description of the potential risks to successful management against the

performance criteria, and a description of the contingency measures that

would be implemented to mitigate against these risks;

vi.

a process by which to report to the Department the progress of

management activities undertaken in the offset areas and the outcome of

those activities, including identifying any need for improved management

and activities to undertake such improvement.

f. details of all parties responsible for management, monitoring and implementing

the management activities, including their position or status as a separate

contractor.

g. details of the funding requirements for the ongoing management activities,

including an estimate of the costs of the activities and details of the parties

responsible for funding the activities.

14.

Unless otherwise agreed to in writing by the Department, the baseline surveys for

Yes

DAWE approved "Review of Winter Bird Monitoring

threatened species must be conducted in accordance with the department's Survey

Strategy" (Ecoplanning, 2020) which outlines the

Guidelines for Australia's Threatened Birds and the Survey Guidelines for Australia's

method for monitoring for the Regent Honeyeater

Threatened Bats. Subsequent monitoring must be carried out annually at the same time

and Swift Parrot on 1 December 2020.

of year as the baseline surveys, unless otherwise agreed to in writing by the Department.

15.

The person taking the action must provide the Surface and Groundwater Management

Yes

The Water Management Plan (WMP) Edition 3 Rev 2

Plans, as identified in condition 39 of the NSW State Government Project Approval dated

was revised in March 2020 and conditionally

22 January 2013 (application number 11_0047), to the Minister for approval within one

approved by DPIE in June 2020. This was submitted

month of their approval by the NSW state government. The approved plans must be

to DAWE in accordance with Condition 15 on the 17th

implemented.

June 2020.

Following the approval of MOD 8 the WMP (Edition 3

Rev 3) was approved by DPIE 19 October 2020 and

implemented onsite. A copy of the WMP was

Tarrawonga Coal Mine Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) 2011/5923 (approved 11 March 2013 and variation 24 March 2021)

Compliance Report June 2024

Condition

Condition

Compliance

Evidence

Number

submitted to DAWE on 22 June 2021. In accordance

with Condition 34, the changes made to Rev 2 were

minor and did not impact upon matters a. to e. in

Condition 17.

Subsequently, an update and addendum to the WMP

was developed and submitted to DCCEEW on 31 May

2023 (in accordance with Condition 34) as would not

have a new or increased impact and does not impact

upon matters a. to e. in Condition 17.

16.

The surface and groundwater management plans must be consistent with the National

Yes

The Approved WMP is consistent with the NWQMS.

Water Quality Management Strategy.

17.

The person taking the action must include with the Surface Water and Groundwater

Yes

This condition was addressed in the email submitted

Management Plans (submitted for approval by the Minister as per condition 15) written

to DAWE on 22 June 2021. The matters a. to e. are

advice demonstrating how the plans address the cumulative impact of groundwater

addressed in the approved WMP and BTM Water

drawdown as a result of mining and this may impact on the consequent health of the

Strategy.

remnant native vegetation in the Leard State Forest, the Leard State Forest Conservation

Area and surrounding areas. The advice must be developed in collaboration with the

person taking the action to develop the Boggabri Coal Mine Extension (EPBC 2009/5256)

and the Maules Creek Coal (EPBC 2010/5566). The advice must address the following

matters:

a. Maximum amount of allowable drawdown in the alluvial aquifer;

b. Drawdown in hard rock;

c. Trigger levels pertaining to drawdown in the alluvial aquifer when corrective

actions will be required to be undertaken;

d. Identify the depth of the root zone of the native vegetation;

e. Monitoring to assess the ongoing quality and quantity of both surface and

groundwater to identify impacts on the native vegetation.

18.

The person taking the action must within 30 days of receiving a written request from the

Not Yet

No written request received from the Minister.

Minister, provide to the Minister a report on:

Triggered

Tarrawonga Coal Mine Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) 2011/5923 (approved 11 March 2013 and variation 24 March 2021)

Compliance Report June 2024

Condition

Condition

Compliance

Evidence

Number

a.

any updated modelling of surface and groundwater impacts that has been

undertaken in preparing the surface and groundwater management plans

b.

how the surface and groundwater management plans addressed groundwater and

surface water impacts on matters of national environmental significance.

19.

The person taking the action must provide to the Minister for approval, before

Not Triggered

Construction of the Goonbri Creek diversion, flood

commencement of the construction of the permanent Goonbri Creek alignment,

bund and low permeability barrier are not expected

permanent flood bund and low permeability barrier, a Goonbri Creek Diversion and

to be triggered.

Flood Bund Concept Design Plan. No construction activities in relation to the permanent

TCM had a Modification (MOD7 determined 8

Goonbri Creek alignment, permanent flood bund and/or low permeability barrier can

February 2021) of the Project Approval PA11_0047

commence until the Goonbri Creek Diversion and Flood Bund Concept Design Plan has

approved that changed the pit extent and TCM will

been approved by the Minister. The approved plan must be implemented.

not mine in the Alluvial aquifer. As a result the creek

will not be realigned.

20.

The Goonbri Creek Diversion and Flood Bund Concept Design Plan must include:

Not Triggered

Refer to Condition 19.

a.

an assessment of the surface water and groundwater quality, ecology, hydrological

and geomorphic baseline conditions within the creek;

b.

a description of how restoration of the re-aligned riparian zone will be undertaken

to best replicate the habitat of the existing creek, including plant species and fauna

habitat features;

c.

water quality, ecology, hydrological and geomorphic performance and completion

criteria for the creek diversion and low permeability barrier based on the

assessment of the baseline conditions identified in condition 20 (a); and

d.

a risk assessment of the environmental consequences of the proposed low

permeability barrier and the proposed Goonbri Creek realignment including the

potential for impacts on groundwater and surface discharge. The risk assessment

must be peer-reviewed.

e.

details for ongoing monitoring and management of downstream impacts on the

adjacent floodplains and Namoi River floodplain.

Tarrawonga Coal Mine Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) 2011/5923 (approved 11 March 2013 and variation 24 March 2021)

Compliance Report June 2024

Condition

Condition

Compliance

Evidence

Number

21.

The person taking the action must ensure that dispersed waters downstream of the

Not Triggered

Refer to Condition 19.

Goonbri Creek re-alignment do not adversely affect the downstream environment and

avoid any impacts on matters of national environmental significance.

22.

The person taking the action must implement the regional biodiversity strategy as

Yes

DP&E finalised the Stage 1 report in July 2015. DP&E

required under condition 41 of the NSW state government project approval dated 22

finalised the Stage 2 report on 1 September 2017.

January 2013 (application number 11_0047). The required scoping report for the

DAWE approved the Tarrawonga Coal Mine

development of the strategy must be submitted to the Minister for approval on or

Biodiversity Management Plan (Rev 6 17 November

before 31 July 2013. The approved strategy must be implemented.

2020) on 1 December 2020 incorporating the

Regional Biodiversity Strategy.

23.

To mitigate the impacts to the White Box-Yellow Box -Blakely's Red Gum Grassy

Yes

Mine Site Rehabilitation Plan (MSRP) submitted to

Woodland and Derived Native Grassland and the habitat of the regent honeyeater, swift

DoEE on 15 April 2016. A revised MSRP was

parrot and greater long-eared bat, the person taking the action must, within six months

submitted in March 2020 and DAWE approved the

of the date of this variation to conditions of approval, submit to the Minister for

MSRP on 19 March 2020.

approval a Mine Site Rehabilitation Plan for the progressive rehabilitation and

revegetation of no less than 752 ha of native forest and woodland in the Project area

including 13 ha using species consistent with a White Box-YellowBox-Blakely's Red

Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived Native Grassland Ecological Community. This

approved Mine Site Rehabilitation Plan must be implemented.

24.

The person taking the action must rehabilitate the site to be consistent with the

Yes

The Rehabilitation Strategy for the Tarrawonga Coal

proposed rehabilitation strategy as provided in the Environmental Assessment and, as

Mine is described in Section 5 of the EA. The State

required under the NSW State Government approval dated 22 January 2013 (Application

and Commonwealth approvals both specify that the

11_0047).

rehabilitation of the Tarrawonga Coal Mine must be

consistent with the Rehabilitation Strategy. The

Rehabilitation Management Plan summarises the key

elements of the Rehabilitation Strategy as well as

providing a description of activities and mine

landforms. The Annual Review 2023 outlines that the

rehabilitation undertaken as at 31 December 2023

was in accordance with the Rehabilitation Strategy.

Tarrawonga Coal Mine Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) 2011/5923 (approved 11 March 2013 and variation 24 March 2021)

Compliance Report June 2024

Condition

Condition

Compliance

Evidence

Number

25.

The mine site rehabilitation plan must include, at a minimum, the following information:

Yes

The mine

site rehabilitation plan contains the

a.

targets and performance indicators to achieve effective restoration of potential

information required in condition 25. In addition the

habitat for the regent honeyeater, swift parrot and greater long-eared bat and

Annual Review 2023 discusses environmental

White Box-YellowBox-Blakely's Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived Native

performance, environmental management, and any

Grassland ecological community, including weed management;

non-compliance issues.

b.

details of the vegetation communities to be rehabilitated and the timing of

This includes identifying trends in monitoring results,

progressive rehabilitation (commencing as soon as practicable following

comparisons to Project EA predictions and statutory

disturbance);

requirements, and a description of measures that will

c.

detailed soil depth surveys and analysis to inform the effective placement and

be implemented over the following year. Section 8 of

the Annual

Review summarises the outcomes of

restoration of soils underlying the proposed rehabilitation sites; including mapping

management actions undertaken as part of the TCM

of soils across the disturbance sites and soil sampling at no less than one sample

rehabilitation program and collates documentation

point per 20 ha of each soil type identified. Sampling must identify; type, depth,

to demonstrate compliance with the Rehabilitation

water holding capacity, structure and physio-chemical properties of each of the soil

Management Plan and the MSRP.

and subsoil layers;

  1. processes and methodologies for the removal, storage and re-layering of the top soil and sub soil layers underlying the disturbed sites being prepared for rehabilitation. These processes and methodologies must ensure the replacement of top soil and sub soil layers as provided in the Environment Assessment.
  2. a process to report annually to the Department the rehabilitation management actions undertaken and the outcome of those actions, and the mechanisms to be used to identify the need for improved management;
  3. a description of the potential risks to successful management and rehabilitation on the project site, including weed invasion, and a description of the contingency measures that would be implemented to mitigate these risks;
  4. details of long-term management and protection of the mine site, including details of the commitment of funds to achieve this.

26.

The Mine Site Rehabilitation Plan must be subject to an Independent review by a

Yes

The Mine Site Rehabilitation Plan (and independent

qualified ecologist. The findings of the Independent review must be published on the

review report) was approved by DAWE on 19 March

