Tarrawonga Coal Mine Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) 2011/5923 (approved 11 March 2013 and variation 24 March 2021)
Compliance Report June 2024
Condition
Condition
Compliance
Evidence
Number
1.
The person taking the action must not clear more than 13 hectares (ha) of the EPBC
Yes
Less than 13 ha of White Box-YellowBox-Blakely's
listed White Box - Yellow Box - Blakely's Red Gum Grass Woodland and Derived Native
Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived Native
Grassland critically endangered ecological community within the Tarrawonga Coal
Grassland has been cleared up until 12 March 2024
Extension project area, as identified on Attachment Aof the conditions.
as verified by Ecoplanning (2024 - recalculation
based on Disturbance Limit Approach Report 2021
Table 3.1 (Ecoplanning 2021) that provides an
assessment of compliance using the planned
disturbance up until 2024 compared to the mapped
extent of Box-Gum Grassy Woodland.
2.
The person taking the action must not clear more than:
Yes
Less than 334 ha of habitat for these three species
a.
279 ha of habitat for the regent honeyeater (Anthochaera phrygia: formerly
(i.e. forest and woodland) has been cleared up until
12 March 2024 as verified by Ecoplanning (2024 -
Xanthomyza phrygia);
recalculation based on Disturbance Limit Approach
b.
54ha of habitat for the swift parrot (Lathamus discolor); and
Report 2021 Table 3.1 (Ecoplanning 2021)) that
c.
334ha of habitat for the greater long-eared bat (Nyctophilus corbeni),
provides an assessment of compliance using the
within the Tarrawonga Coal Extension project area.
actually completed disturbance (consistent with
planned disturbance) up until 2024 compared to the
mapped habitat.
3.
The person taking the action must submit to the Minister for approval, by 30 June 2016,
Yes
Approval of suitably qualified independent ecological
an approach that:
experts to undertake the revised Disturbance Limit
a.
Limits the maximum disturbance (in hectares) specified for each of the years 5, 10,
Approach was received from DAWE on 19 July 2021.
15 and 17 from the date of this approval of the White Box - Yellow Box - Blakely's
The revised Disturbance Limit Approach was
Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived Native Grassland ecological community
submitted on 16 August 2021 and approved by DAWE
and the habitat or potential habitat for the regent honeyeater, swift parrot and
on 17 December 2021.
greater long-eared bat
b. Incorporates an analysis, undertaken by independent ecological experts approved
by the Department, that demonstrates the maximum disturbance limits which will
minimise any impacts on relevant Matters of national environmental significance;
c.
Demonstrates collaboration with the person taking the action to develop and
operate the Boggabri Coal Project (EPBC 2009/5256) and the Maules Creek Project
(EPBC2010/5566), in order to minimise progressive Project area disturbance limits
across all the three sites. The progressive limits are to be reflected in the
development of the Leard Forest Mining Precinct Biodiversity Strategy
4.
The person taking the action must not clear more than the maximum project area
Yes
Less than the Year 10 disturbance limit approach
disturbance limits specified for each of the years 5, 10, 15 and 17 as described in
boundary
has been developed up until 12 March
condition 3, unless otherwise approved by the Minister.
2024.
5.
The person taking the action must publish on their website both the approved approach
Yes
Please refer to the analysis on the Whitehaven Coal
and the analysis undertaken by independent ecological experts under condition 3.
website.
6.
The person taking the action must register a legally binding conservation covenant over
Yes
The NSW BCT advised that on 24 June 2021 that the
offset areas of no less than:
Tarrawonga Offset property of Willeroi (CA0060)
a.
1055ha of an equivalent or better quality of habitat for the regent honeyeater;
Conservation Agreement was registered on title and
therefore
secured under Part 5 Division 3 of the
b.
397ha of an equivalent or better quality of habitat for the swift parrot;
Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016 in perpetuity.
c.
1355ha of an equivalent or better quality of habitat for the greater long-eared bat;
and
d.
232ha of an equivalent or better quality of the White Box - Yellow Box - Blakely's
Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived Native Grassland ecological community.
Note: Offset areas described in condition 6 do not necessarily need to be separate if the
same areas can meet the listing criteria for the EPBC listed threatened species or
communities as defined in the EPBC listing advice for that threatened species or
community and meet the requirements of condition 6.
7.
The person taking the action must verify through independent review the quantity and
Yes
Independent Review was originally submitted 5
condition class of White Box-Yellow Box - Blakely's Red Gum Grassy Woodland and
December 2013, with DoEE approving on 3 June 2019
Derived Native Grassland ecological community and the quantity and quality of habitat
and subsequently the Willeroi Offset Area
for the regent honeyeater, swift parrot and greater long-eared bat within all proposed
Independent Review was published on the
offset areas including those proposed in the Environmental Assessment and any
Whitehaven Coal website.
additional offsets as required at condition 8. Details of all independently verified offset
areas must be submitted to the Minister for approval by 31 January 2014. The findings
of the independent review must be published on the proponent's website.
8.
If the independent review finds that the offset areas do not meet the requirements of
Not Triggered
Independent review determined that offset areas
conditions 6, 7 and 9 then additional areas must be included in the offset areas until all
meet requirements of conditions 6, 7 and 9.
relevant criteria under these conditions are met.
9.
The offset areas must be of an overall equivalent or better quality than the areas being
Yes
Independent review determined that offset areas
cleared. This means:
met condition 9.
a. for White Box-YellowBox-Blakely's Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived
Native Grassland ecological community, offset areas must meet the definition of
the ecological community described in the listing advice, and must be of an overall
equivalent or better condition class than the areas being cleared, based on the
proportion of each condition class represented and other relevant ecological
attributes;
b. for the threatened species, the quality of the habitat for the species, taking account
of its ecological requirements, must be equivalent to or better than the areas being
cleared.
10.
The mechanism/s for registering a legally binding covenant must provide protection for
Yes
The NSW BCT advised that on 24 June 2021 that the
the offset areas in perpetuity and be registered by 30 June 2021 or as otherwise
Tarrawonga Offset property of Willeroi (CA0060)
approved by the Minister in writing.
Conservation Agreement was registered on title and
Evidence of registration must be provided to the Department within one month of
therefore secured under Part 5 Division 3 of the
registration of each legally binding covenant.
Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016 in perpetuity.
The approval holder must report on progress meeting this requirement in each annual
DAWE was provided evidence of compliance on 21
compliance report required under condition 32 and as otherwise requested by the
July 2021.
Department.
11.
If the person taking the action proposes to undertake any action within areas secured
Not Yet
The offset area is not proposed for actions other than
under condition 6, other than those management activities related to managing the
Triggered
those management activities related to managing the
offset areas or as set out in the conditions of approval, then approval to undertake that
offset area.
action must be obtained in writing from the Minister. In seeking the Minister's approval,
the person undertaking the action must provide a detailed assessment of the area where
the action is proposed to take place and an assessment of all associated adverse impacts
on matters of national environmental significance. If the Minister agrees to the action
within the offset areas, the area identified for the action must be excised from the offset
area and alternative offsets secured by the person taking the action at a ratio of at least
20:1 in relation to the impact on matters of national environmental significance.
12.
The person taking the action must submit to the Minister for approval an Offset
Yes
Originally submitted for approval on 7 March 2014.
management plan for all of the offset areas, specified in condition 6, within 12 months
An updated Biodiversity (Offset) Management Plan
of the date of this approval. The approved Offset management plan must be
was submitted in June 2020 with DAWE approving
implemented.
the Tarrawonga Coal Mine Biodiversity Management
Note: for consistency, the proponent may develop a Biodiversity Management Plan that
Plan on 1 December 2020.
includes the requirements set for managing offsets and set out these conditions, to align
Subsequently an
updated Biodiversity (Offset)
with the requirements of the NSW state government Project Approval dated 22 January
Management Plan was submitted on 17 August 2022
2013 (application number 11_0047) and this approval.
with DCCEEW acknowledging receipt of the
Tarrawonga Coal Mine Biodiversity Management
Plan (in accordance with Condition 34) on 19 October
2022.
13.
The Offset management plan must include, but not be limited to, the following:
Yes
The Biodiversity (Offset) Management Plan approved
a. a text description and map which clearly defines the location and boundaries of the
in Condition 12 addresses these requirements by:
offset areas. This must be accompanied by the offset attributes and shapefiles;
a.
description
and map in Section 5 and
b. a description of the methodology and results of surveys measuring the baseline
shapefiles emailed to DAWE on 17 November
ecological conditions in the offset areas. This must be consistent with the State and
2020;
Transition Model and include but not be limited to:
b.
description
of methodology and results of
i.
the extent and condition of all vegetation communities, including a
surveys in Sections 5.3 & 5.4:
description of the structure, floristics and tree age class representation of
i.
extent and
condition
of vegetation
each community;
communities in Section 5.4;
ii.
the extent and condition class of all areas of the White Box-Yellow Box-
ii.
extent and condition class of White
Blakely's Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived Native Grassland
Box-YellowBox-Blakely's Red Gum
ecological community;
Grassy Woodland and Derived Native
iii.
surveys targeting the regent honeyeater, swift parrot and greater long-eared
Grassland
ecological
community in
bat;
Section 5.4;
iv.
the extent and quality of all areas of habitat for the regent honeyeater, swift
iii.
Surveys
targeting
the
regent
parrot and greater long-eared bat;
honeyeater, swift parrot and greater
v.
the location of all survey sites (including co-ordinates);
long-eared bat in Section 5.6;
vi.
photo reference points at survey sites.
iv.
Extent and quality of habitat for the
c. clearly defined ecological management objectives for the offset areas;
regent honeyeater, swift parrot and
d. detailed description of all ecological management activities proposed to be
greater long-eared bat in Section 5.6;
undertaken, including maps and/or diagrams showing areas to be managed and the
v.
survey sites locations in Appendix E;
timing of the proposed activities;
vi.
photo reference points in Section 6.13.
e. details of ongoing ecological monitoring programs, performance criteria, targets
c. ecological management objectives in Section
and provisions for adaptive management, including but not limited to:
6.1;
i.
a set of measurable ecological indicators for detecting changes to the
d.
ecological management activities in Section 6;
White Box-YellowBox-Blakely's Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived
e.
ecological monitoring programs in Section 6.12
Native Grassland ecological community, including those that may be
& 6.13:
ascribed to ongoing water stress;
i.
ecological indicators in Section 6.12;
ii.
A monitoring plan to assess the success of the management activities
ii.
monitoring plan in Section 6.13.1;
measured against the baseline condition. The monitoring must be
iii.
performance criteria in Section 6.12;
statistically robust and able to quantify change in the condition of the White
iv.
weed management in Section 6.7;
Box-YellowBox-Blakely's Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived Native
v.
risks and contingency measures in
Grassland ecological community and habitat for the regent honeyeater,
Section 7;
swift parrot and greater long-eared bat. This should include the use of
vi.
reporting process in Section 8.2.2;
control sites and periodic ecological surveys to be undertaken by a qualified
f.
responsibilities in Section 1.4.
ecologist;
g. funding requirements in Section 6.2.2.
iii.
a list of performance criteria based on the ecological management
objectives for the White Box-YellowBox-Blakely's Red Gum Grassy
Woodland and Derived Native Grassland ecological community and habitat
for the regent honeyeater, swift parrot and greater long-eared bat;
iv.
measures to exclude weeds from all offset areas for the period covered by
this approval;
v.
a description of the potential risks to successful management against the
performance criteria, and a description of the contingency measures that
would be implemented to mitigate against these risks;
vi.
a process by which to report to the Department the progress of
management activities undertaken in the offset areas and the outcome of
those activities, including identifying any need for improved management
and activities to undertake such improvement.
f. details of all parties responsible for management, monitoring and implementing
the management activities, including their position or status as a separate
contractor.
g. details of the funding requirements for the ongoing management activities,
including an estimate of the costs of the activities and details of the parties
responsible for funding the activities.
14.
Unless otherwise agreed to in writing by the Department, the baseline surveys for
Yes
DAWE approved "Review of Winter Bird Monitoring
threatened species must be conducted in accordance with the department's Survey
Strategy" (Ecoplanning, 2020) which outlines the
Guidelines for Australia's Threatened Birds and the Survey Guidelines for Australia's
method for monitoring for the Regent Honeyeater
Threatened Bats. Subsequent monitoring must be carried out annually at the same time
and Swift Parrot on 1 December 2020.
of year as the baseline surveys, unless otherwise agreed to in writing by the Department.
15.
The person taking the action must provide the Surface and Groundwater Management
Yes
The Water Management Plan (WMP) Edition 3 Rev 2
Plans, as identified in condition 39 of the NSW State Government Project Approval dated
was revised in March 2020 and conditionally
22 January 2013 (application number 11_0047), to the Minister for approval within one
approved by DPIE in June 2020. This was submitted
month of their approval by the NSW state government. The approved plans must be
to DAWE in accordance with Condition 15 on the 17th
implemented.
June 2020.
Following the approval of MOD 8 the WMP (Edition 3
Rev 3) was approved by DPIE 19 October 2020 and
implemented onsite. A copy of the WMP was
submitted to DAWE on 22 June 2021. In accordance
with Condition 34, the changes made to Rev 2 were
minor and did not impact upon matters a. to e. in
Condition 17.
Subsequently, an update and addendum to the WMP
was developed and submitted to DCCEEW on 31 May
2023 (in accordance with Condition 34) as would not
have a new or increased impact and does not impact
upon matters a. to e. in Condition 17.
16.
The surface and groundwater management plans must be consistent with the National
Yes
The Approved WMP is consistent with the NWQMS.
Water Quality Management Strategy.
17.
The person taking the action must include with the Surface Water and Groundwater
Yes
This condition was addressed in the email submitted
Management Plans (submitted for approval by the Minister as per condition 15) written
to DAWE on 22 June 2021. The matters a. to e. are
advice demonstrating how the plans address the cumulative impact of groundwater
addressed in the approved WMP and BTM Water
drawdown as a result of mining and this may impact on the consequent health of the
Strategy.
remnant native vegetation in the Leard State Forest, the Leard State Forest Conservation
Area and surrounding areas. The advice must be developed in collaboration with the
person taking the action to develop the Boggabri Coal Mine Extension (EPBC 2009/5256)
and the Maules Creek Coal (EPBC 2010/5566). The advice must address the following
matters:
a. Maximum amount of allowable drawdown in the alluvial aquifer;
b. Drawdown in hard rock;
c. Trigger levels pertaining to drawdown in the alluvial aquifer when corrective
actions will be required to be undertaken;
d. Identify the depth of the root zone of the native vegetation;
e. Monitoring to assess the ongoing quality and quantity of both surface and
groundwater to identify impacts on the native vegetation.
18.
The person taking the action must within 30 days of receiving a written request from the
Not Yet
No written request received from the Minister.
Minister, provide to the Minister a report on:
Triggered
a.
any updated modelling of surface and groundwater impacts that has been
undertaken in preparing the surface and groundwater management plans
b.
how the surface and groundwater management plans addressed groundwater and
surface water impacts on matters of national environmental significance.
19.
The person taking the action must provide to the Minister for approval, before
Not Triggered
Construction of the Goonbri Creek diversion, flood
commencement of the construction of the permanent Goonbri Creek alignment,
bund and low permeability barrier are not expected
permanent flood bund and low permeability barrier, a Goonbri Creek Diversion and
to be triggered.
Flood Bund Concept Design Plan. No construction activities in relation to the permanent
TCM had a Modification (MOD7 determined 8
Goonbri Creek alignment, permanent flood bund and/or low permeability barrier can
February 2021) of the Project Approval PA11_0047
commence until the Goonbri Creek Diversion and Flood Bund Concept Design Plan has
approved that changed the pit extent and TCM will
been approved by the Minister. The approved plan must be implemented.
not mine in the Alluvial aquifer. As a result the creek
will not be realigned.
20.
The Goonbri Creek Diversion and Flood Bund Concept Design Plan must include:
Not Triggered
Refer to Condition 19.
a.
an assessment of the surface water and groundwater quality, ecology, hydrological
and geomorphic baseline conditions within the creek;
b.
a description of how restoration of the re-aligned riparian zone will be undertaken
to best replicate the habitat of the existing creek, including plant species and fauna
habitat features;
c.
water quality, ecology, hydrological and geomorphic performance and completion
criteria for the creek diversion and low permeability barrier based on the
assessment of the baseline conditions identified in condition 20 (a); and
d.
a risk assessment of the environmental consequences of the proposed low
permeability barrier and the proposed Goonbri Creek realignment including the
potential for impacts on groundwater and surface discharge. The risk assessment
must be peer-reviewed.
e.
details for ongoing monitoring and management of downstream impacts on the
adjacent floodplains and Namoi River floodplain.
21.
The person taking the action must ensure that dispersed waters downstream of the
Not Triggered
Refer to Condition 19.
Goonbri Creek re-alignment do not adversely affect the downstream environment and
avoid any impacts on matters of national environmental significance.
22.
The person taking the action must implement the regional biodiversity strategy as
Yes
DP&E finalised the Stage 1 report in July 2015. DP&E
required under condition 41 of the NSW state government project approval dated 22
finalised the Stage 2 report on 1 September 2017.
January 2013 (application number 11_0047). The required scoping report for the
DAWE approved the Tarrawonga Coal Mine
development of the strategy must be submitted to the Minister for approval on or
Biodiversity Management Plan (Rev 6 17 November
before 31 July 2013. The approved strategy must be implemented.
2020) on 1 December 2020 incorporating the
Regional Biodiversity Strategy.
23.
To mitigate the impacts to the White Box-Yellow Box -Blakely's Red Gum Grassy
Yes
Mine Site Rehabilitation Plan (MSRP) submitted to
Woodland and Derived Native Grassland and the habitat of the regent honeyeater, swift
DoEE on 15 April 2016. A revised MSRP was
parrot and greater long-eared bat, the person taking the action must, within six months
submitted in March 2020 and DAWE approved the
of the date of this variation to conditions of approval, submit to the Minister for
MSRP on 19 March 2020.
approval a Mine Site Rehabilitation Plan for the progressive rehabilitation and
revegetation of no less than 752 ha of native forest and woodland in the Project area
including 13 ha using species consistent with a White Box-YellowBox-Blakely's Red
Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived Native Grassland Ecological Community. This
approved Mine Site Rehabilitation Plan must be implemented.
24.
The person taking the action must rehabilitate the site to be consistent with the
Yes
The Rehabilitation Strategy for the Tarrawonga Coal
proposed rehabilitation strategy as provided in the Environmental Assessment and, as
Mine is described in Section 5 of the EA. The State
required under the NSW State Government approval dated 22 January 2013 (Application
and Commonwealth approvals both specify that the
11_0047).
rehabilitation of the Tarrawonga Coal Mine must be
consistent with the Rehabilitation Strategy. The
Rehabilitation Management Plan summarises the key
elements of the Rehabilitation Strategy as well as
providing a description of activities and mine
landforms. The Annual Review 2023 outlines that the
rehabilitation undertaken as at 31 December 2023
was in accordance with the Rehabilitation Strategy.
25.
The mine site rehabilitation plan must include, at a minimum, the following information:
Yes
The mine
site rehabilitation plan contains the
a.
targets and performance indicators to achieve effective restoration of potential
information required in condition 25. In addition the
habitat for the regent honeyeater, swift parrot and greater long-eared bat and
Annual Review 2023 discusses environmental
White Box-YellowBox-Blakely's Red Gum Grassy Woodland and Derived Native
performance, environmental management, and any
Grassland ecological community, including weed management;
non-compliance issues.
b.
details of the vegetation communities to be rehabilitated and the timing of
This includes identifying trends in monitoring results,
progressive rehabilitation (commencing as soon as practicable following
comparisons to Project EA predictions and statutory
disturbance);
requirements, and a description of measures that will
c.
detailed soil depth surveys and analysis to inform the effective placement and
be implemented over the following year. Section 8 of
the Annual
Review summarises the outcomes of
restoration of soils underlying the proposed rehabilitation sites; including mapping
management actions undertaken as part of the TCM
of soils across the disturbance sites and soil sampling at no less than one sample
rehabilitation program and collates documentation
point per 20 ha of each soil type identified. Sampling must identify; type, depth,
to demonstrate compliance with the Rehabilitation
water holding capacity, structure and physio-chemical properties of each of the soil
Management Plan and the MSRP.
and subsoil layers;
- processes and methodologies for the removal, storage and re-layering of the top soil and sub soil layers underlying the disturbed sites being prepared for rehabilitation. These processes and methodologies must ensure the replacement of top soil and sub soil layers as provided in the Environment Assessment.
- a process to report annually to the Department the rehabilitation management actions undertaken and the outcome of those actions, and the mechanisms to be used to identify the need for improved management;
- a description of the potential risks to successful management and rehabilitation on the project site, including weed invasion, and a description of the contingency measures that would be implemented to mitigate these risks;
- details of long-term management and protection of the mine site, including details of the commitment of funds to achieve this.
26.
The Mine Site Rehabilitation Plan must be subject to an Independent review by a
Yes
The Mine Site Rehabilitation Plan (and independent
qualified ecologist. The findings of the Independent review must be published on the
review report) was approved by DAWE on 19 March
