Tarrawonga Coal Mine Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) 2011/5923 (approved 11 March 2013 and variation 24 March 2021)

Compliance Report June 2024

Condition Condition Compliance Evidence

Number

submitted to DAWE on 22 June 2021. In accordance

with Condition 34, the changes made to Rev 2 were

minor and did not impact upon matters a. to e. in

Condition 17.

Subsequently, an update and addendum to the WMP

was developed and submitted to DCCEEW on 31 May

2023 (in accordance with Condition 34) as would not

have a new or increased impact and does not impact

upon matters a. to e. in Condition 17.

16. The surface and groundwater management plans must be consistent with the National Yes The Approved WMP is consistent with the NWQMS.

Water Quality Management Strategy.

17. The person taking the action must include with the Surface Water and Groundwater Yes This condition was addressed in the email submitted

Management Plans (submitted for approval by the Minister as per condition 15) written to DAWE on 22 June 2021. The matters a. to e. are

advice demonstrating how the plans address the cumulative impact of groundwater addressed in the approved WMP and BTM Water

drawdown as a result of mining and this may impact on the consequent health of the Strategy.

remnant native vegetation in the Leard State Forest, the Leard State Forest Conservation

Area and surrounding areas. The advice must be developed in collaboration with the

person taking the action to develop the Boggabri Coal Mine Extension (EPBC 2009/5256)

and the Maules Creek Coal (EPBC 2010/5566). The advice must address the following

matters:

a. Maximum amount of allowable drawdown in the alluvial aquifer;

b. Drawdown in hard rock;

c. Trigger levels pertaining to drawdown in the alluvial aquifer when corrective

actions will be required to be undertaken;

d. Identify the depth of the root zone of the native vegetation;

e. Monitoring to assess the ongoing quality and quantity of both surface and

groundwater to identify impacts on the native vegetation.

18. The person taking the action must within 30 days of receiving a written request from the Not Yet No written request received from the Minister.