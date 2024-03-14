BTM Air Quality Management Strategy

Tarrawonga Coal Mine

Dust Monitoring

Date

Flixton* PM10 24hr

Average [µg/m3]

Operational Response

1/02/2024

26.5 (c)

No action required - Continue to monitor

2/02/2024

31.7

(C)

No action required - Continue to monitor

3/02/2024

35.9

(C)

No action required - Continue to monitor

4/02/2024

26.7

(C)

No action required - Continue to monitor

5/02/2024

18.9

No action required - Continue to monitor

6/02/2024

18.7

(C)

No action required - Continue to monitor

7/02/2024

9.5 (C)

No action required - Continue to monitor

8/02/2024

8.8

No action required - Continue to monitor

9/02/2024

16.8

No action required - Continue to monitor

10/02/2024

25.4

(C)

No action required - Continue to monitor

11/02/2024

10.4

No action required - Continue to monitor

12/02/2024

9.0 (C)

No action required - Continue to monitor

13/02/2024

17.0

No action required - Continue to monitor

14/02/2024

48.5

(C)

No action required - Continue to monitor

15/02/2024

20.0

No action required - Continue to monitor

16/02/2024

10.2

(C)

No action required - Continue to monitor

17/02/2024

8.6

No action required - Continue to monitor

18/02/2024

13.9

No action required - Continue to monitor

19/02/2024

14.2

No action required - Continue to monitor

20/02/2024

9.2 (C)

No action required - Continue to monitor

21/02/2024

17.4

(C)

No action required - Continue to monitor

22/02/2024

33.1

(C)

No action required - Continue to monitor

23/02/2024

23.4

(C)

No action required - Continue to monitor

24/02/2024

14.9

(C)

No action required - Continue to monitor

25/02/2024

S

No action required - Continue to monitor

26/02/2024

13.7

(C)

No action required - Continue to monitor

27/02/2024

17.0

No action required - Continue to monitor

28/02/2024

22.0

No action required - Continue to monitor

29/02/2024

22.7

No action required - Continue to monitor

  1. - Result recalculated from one hour average due to incomplete data. S -- Servicing / calibration/ comms problem of unit- no data available N/A - TEOM Power Outage due to high rainfall.

Note *‐ Flixton monitor is utilized as an operation management unit in accordance with the approved BTM Air Quality Management Strategy therefore No Limits Apply.

