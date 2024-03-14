BTM Air Quality Management Strategy
Tarrawonga Coal Mine
Dust Monitoring
Date
Flixton* PM10 24hr
Average [µg/m3]
Operational Response
1/02/2024
26.5 (c)
No action required - Continue to monitor
2/02/2024
31.7
(C)
No action required - Continue to monitor
3/02/2024
35.9
(C)
No action required - Continue to monitor
4/02/2024
26.7
(C)
No action required - Continue to monitor
5/02/2024
18.9
No action required - Continue to monitor
6/02/2024
18.7
(C)
No action required - Continue to monitor
7/02/2024
9.5 (C)
No action required - Continue to monitor
8/02/2024
8.8
No action required - Continue to monitor
9/02/2024
16.8
No action required - Continue to monitor
10/02/2024
25.4
(C)
No action required - Continue to monitor
11/02/2024
10.4
No action required - Continue to monitor
12/02/2024
9.0 (C)
No action required - Continue to monitor
13/02/2024
17.0
No action required - Continue to monitor
14/02/2024
48.5
(C)
No action required - Continue to monitor
15/02/2024
20.0
No action required - Continue to monitor
16/02/2024
10.2
(C)
No action required - Continue to monitor
17/02/2024
8.6
No action required - Continue to monitor
18/02/2024
13.9
No action required - Continue to monitor
19/02/2024
14.2
No action required - Continue to monitor
20/02/2024
9.2 (C)
No action required - Continue to monitor
21/02/2024
17.4
(C)
No action required - Continue to monitor
22/02/2024
33.1
(C)
No action required - Continue to monitor
23/02/2024
23.4
(C)
No action required - Continue to monitor
24/02/2024
14.9
(C)
No action required - Continue to monitor
25/02/2024
S
No action required - Continue to monitor
26/02/2024
13.7
(C)
No action required - Continue to monitor
27/02/2024
17.0
No action required - Continue to monitor
28/02/2024
22.0
No action required - Continue to monitor
29/02/2024
22.7
No action required - Continue to monitor
- - Result recalculated from one hour average due to incomplete data. S -- Servicing / calibration/ comms problem of unit- no data available N/A - TEOM Power Outage due to high rainfall.
Note *‐ Flixton monitor is utilized as an operation management unit in accordance with the approved BTM Air Quality Management Strategy therefore No Limits Apply.
Disclaimer
Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 13 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2024 08:09:09 UTC.