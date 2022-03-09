Log in
    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 12:10:04 am
4.01 AUD   -1.47%
04:21aWHITEHAVEN COAL : TAR - CCC 2022 Meeting Notice
PU
03/08WHITEHAVEN COAL : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20220309
PU
03/08WHITEHAVEN COAL : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 08032022
PU
Whitehaven Coal : TAR - CCC 2022 Meeting Notice

03/09/2022 | 04:21am EST
07th March 2022

Community Consultative Committee Meeting Notice

The proposed meeting dates of the Tarrawonga CCC are listed below. These meetings will be held at the Tarrawonga Coal Mine Training Room.

Committee

Tarrawonga Coal Mine, Community Consultative Committee

Start Time

10:00am

End Time

12.00pm (approx..)

Venue

Tarrawonga Coal Mine Training Room

Date 1

23rd February 2022

Date 2

25th May 2022

Date 3

24th August 2022

Date 4

26th October 2022

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 09:20:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 261 M 2 364 M 2 364 M
Net income 2022 933 M 676 M 676 M
Net cash 2022 91,0 M 66,0 M 66,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,23x
Yield 2022 6,90%
Capitalization 4 065 M 2 947 M 2 947 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 86,2%
Technical analysis trends WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 4,07 AUD
Average target price 4,12 AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Flynn Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kevin Ball Chief Financial Officer
Mark Anthony James Vaile Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Humphris Executive General Manager-Operations
John Craig Conde Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED55.94%2 947
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED21.99%76 868
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED19.18%22 311
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED47.10%20 557
COAL INDIA LIMITED29.20%15 122
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED23.11%13 465