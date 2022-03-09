Whitehaven Coal : TAR - CCC 2022 Meeting Notice

07th March 2022
Community Consultative Committee Meeting Notice
The proposed meeting dates of the Tarrawonga CCC are listed below. These meetings will be held at the Tarrawonga Coal Mine Training Room.
|
Committee
|
Tarrawonga Coal Mine, Community Consultative Committee
|
Start Time
|
10:00am
|
End Time
|
12.00pm (approx..)
|
Venue
|
Tarrawonga Coal Mine Training Room
|
Date 1
|
23rd February 2022
|
Date 2
|
25th May 2022
|
Date 3
|
24th August 2022
|
Date 4
|
26th October 2022
