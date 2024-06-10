Minutes: Minutes of the 76th Meeting of the Tarrawonga Coal Community Consultative Committee held at the Boggabri Golf Club, Kamilaroi Highway, Boggabri on Wednesday 15 May 2024 commencing at 10.05 am.
Members Present: Elizabeth O'Hara (EOH) - Community Representative, Lloyd Finlay (LF) - Community Representative, Cr David Moses (DM) - Gunnedah Shire Council (alternate), Wade Hudson (WH) Gunnedah Shire Council, Matt Hollis - Tarrawonga Coal Mine, Maddi Wright (MW) - Tarrawonga Coal Mine.
Observer: Jaben De Kaiser (JDK) - Whitehaven Coal
Apologies: Mark Hathway (MHa) - Community Representative, Colleen Fuller (CF) - Community Representative, Cr Rob Hooke - Gunnedah Shire Council (RH).
Independent Chair: Michael Silver (MJS)
Agenda Item
Discussion
Action/By Whom
1.
Welcome and Apologies - MJS welcomed everyone to the meeting.
In response to a question from EOH regarding attendance of observers, MJS indicated that if a member wishes to invite an
observer to a CCC meeting they should advise the Chair who will seek any objections from the Committee to that person's
attendance. Should there be objections, the Chair will determine whether that person may or may not attend. MJS also
advised that observers may only speak at meetings with the approval of the Chair.
2.
Acknowledgement of Country - The Chair acknowledged the Traditional Owners of the land on which the meeting
is being held and their continuing connection to land, water, and culture, paying respects to their Elders past, present and
emerging.
3.
Declaration of pecuniary or other interests - EOH has a small package of WHC shares. LF leases country from
WHC. MJS expenses as chair are borne by TCM.
4.
Minutes from Previous Meeting - Members accepted that the minutes of the meeting of 14 February 2024
appropriately reflected what was discussed.
EOH sought clarification on the extent of rehabilitation (107 hectares) noted in the minutes. MW advised that the Sustainability
Report was a Whitehaven wide document and the area rehabilitated related to the aggregation of all Whitehaven mines and
not just Tarrawonga Coal Mine.
5.
Actions from Previous Meeting
7.1 TCM to explore feasibility of presenting a slide in future of injuries falling /arising.
Response: This information can be provided, and we will endeavour to have this by the next meeting
7.2 TCM to provide link to Sustainability Report
Response: The Sustainability Report can be found athttps://whitehavencoal.com.au/sustainability/
7.3 MW to investigate if Social Impact Plan was available.
Response: No Social Impact Management Plan required by TCMs Project Approval/Development Consent. Socio Economic
Assessment was conducted by TCM during Environmental Assessment phase, this is available for public view at
https://whitehavencoal.com.au/our-business/our-assets/tarrawonga-mine/
6.
Correspondence
6.1 R. Druce - Bushfire Equipment
7.
The Committee received the correspondence from Ms Roselyn Druce seeking support for an additional bushfire management
ACTION: MJS to
vehicle at Maules Creek in the Narrabri Rural Fire Service District. MH advised that TCM has its own mine fire control equipment
advise Ms Druce that
and protocols. It is currently finalising a draft Bush Fire Management Plan and will shortly be discussing key aspects of the draft
the proposition
plan with the Narrabri Shire LEMO with a focus on fire management within the Leard State Forest. EOH commented that mines
should be discussed
have an opportunity to assist rural communities in bush fire management. DM stated that it was important for local Emergency
with NSC and RFS.
Services authorities to work collaboratively. MH noted that asset management and maintenance of bush fire equipment was
a responsibility of local government, accordingly the proposal for additional or alternative equipment should be taken up with
Narrabri Shire Council (NSC) and the Rural Fire Service (RFS).
6.2 Department of Planning Housing and Infrastructure - Appointment of Independent Chair
Advising the appointment of MJS as Independent Chair of Tarrawonga Coal Community Consultative Committee.
Proponent's Report
A copy of the Proponent's Report and Quarterly Environmental Report is attached to the minutes.
MW commenced the report by providing members with an update on the mine's current safety performance with a Total Recordable Incident Frequency Rate (TRIFR) of 1.35.
JDK provided an overview of Whitehaven's contributions to the community during the first quarter of 2024, amounting to $183, 960. He highlighted the broad spread of contributions across the region.
MW provided an overview of environmental monitoring and compliance.
-
Noise - no exceedances during attended monitoring. o Blasting - all blasts within blasting criteria.
o Air - Dust deposition steady with no exceedance on operational system monitoring. o Water - No discharges
MW referred members to the Quarterly Environmental Report for more detail.
MW outlined the work being undertaken on the north and south rehabilitation areas. She explained the process and the pushing of topsoil downhill with work now underway to trim back the level of cover to 200 millimetres.
MW provided an environmental summary, noting as follows:
- Complaints - one received relating to an offsite vehicle complaint.
-
Tree clearing - clearing commenced mid-March with mulching to occur in May. o Annual Reporting - documentation submitted to the relevant authorities.
o Pest control - herding of goats and pig baiting ongoing with fox baiting to be undertaken during winter. Weed control undertaken by contractors quarterly.
MW outlined works to be undertaken during the second quarter of 2024. She advised that 11,500 trees have been ordered,
with 8,000 already in the ground after ideal weather conditions.
WH sought clarification on the noise exceedances identified within the Proponent's Report, to confirm that the measured
exceedances from road traffic were not from Whitehaven traffic. MW confirmed that the exceedances did not relate to
Whitehaven traffic.
8.
Other Agenda Items
Nil
9.
General Business
9.1 Land and Environment Court - EOH enquired whether the matter Maules Creek Community Council v EPA has any
implications for Tarrawonga Coal Mine. MH took the matter on notice.
9.2 Future Meetings - DM advised that meetings scheduled for the first and third Wednesdays of the month does conflict with
Gunnedah Shire Council meeting days.
10.
Next Meeting
The next meeting is scheduled for August. MJS advised he would be establishing a meeting schedule for members consideration
shortly.
Meeting closed at 10.40 am.
Approved:
Michael J. Silver OAM
6 June 2024
Independent Chair
Appendix 1: Actions
Action No
Description
Date Raised
Page No
Status
1
TCM to explore feasibility of presenting a slide in future of injuries falling / rising
14.02.24
3
ONGOING
2
TCM to provide link to Sustainability Report
14.02.24
3
COMPLETED
15.05.24
3
MW to investigate if Social Impact Plan was available
14.02.24
4
COMPLETED
15.05.24
4
MJS to advise Ms Druce that the proposition should be discussed with NSC and
15.05.24
2
RFS.
5
MH to investigate response to 9.1 Land and Environment Court matter.
15.05.24
4
Tarrawonga Coal Mine
Community Consultative Committee
Meeting #76
Quarterly Environmental Monitoring Report
January 2024 - March 2024
Photo taken in February 2024 showing fresh tree mounding on the TC Rehabilitation
This report has been prepared for the Community Consultative Committee (CCC) meeting to show Environmental monitoring performance at Tarrawonga Coal Mine (TCM) for the reporting period from January 1 2024 to March 31 2024. Maps with all the monitoring locations are available in Appendix A.
1
Noise Monitoring
Attended Noise Monitoring was conducted during this period.
Attended noise monitoring was conducted at the "Bungalow" (TN4), "Barbers Lagoon" (TN3) and "Matong" (TN2) properties from 11th to the 15th of March 2024. Noise criteria for the mine is 35dB(A) Leq (15 min) for all operating times.
Results below show that noise emissions from the mine did not exceed operational noise criteria at the "Barbers Lagoon", "Bungalow" or "Matong" monitoring locations for any monitoring events during the monitoring period.
(See below summary tables extracted from Tarrawonga Coal Mine Noise Monitoring - Q1 March 2024)
2
3
Noise from the mine must not exceed 45 dB(A) L1 (1 min) between 10 pm and 7 am. This criteria is to minimise the potential for sleep disturbance as a result of individual loud noises from the mine. Results of attended monitoring show that the measured L1 (1 min) noise level did not exceed sleep disturbance criteria.
4
The real time noise monitor located on the "Coomalgah" property remains a management tool so the noise criteria are not applicable at that site. Levels of noise recorded at that location are managed according to the noise management plan and trigger action response plan.
5
