The Committee received the correspondence from Ms Roselyn Druce seeking support for an additional bushfire management ACTION: MJS to vehicle at Maules Creek in the Narrabri Rural Fire Service District. MH advised that TCM has its own mine fire control equipment advise Ms Druce that and protocols. It is currently finalising a draft Bush Fire Management Plan and will shortly be discussing key aspects of the draft the proposition plan with the Narrabri Shire LEMO with a focus on fire management within the Leard State Forest. EOH commented that mines should be discussed have an opportunity to assist rural communities in bush fire management. DM stated that it was important for local Emergency with NSC and RFS. Services authorities to work collaboratively. MH noted that asset management and maintenance of bush fire equipment was a responsibility of local government, accordingly the proposal for additional or alternative equipment should be taken up with Narrabri Shire Council (NSC) and the Rural Fire Service (RFS). 6.2 Department of Planning Housing and Infrastructure - Appointment of Independent Chair Advising the appointment of MJS as Independent Chair of Tarrawonga Coal Community Consultative Committee.

Proponent's Report

A copy of the Proponent's Report and Quarterly Environmental Report is attached to the minutes.

MW commenced the report by providing members with an update on the mine's current safety performance with a Total Recordable Incident Frequency Rate (TRIFR) of 1.35.

JDK provided an overview of Whitehaven's contributions to the community during the first quarter of 2024, amounting to $183, 960. He highlighted the broad spread of contributions across the region.

MW provided an overview of environmental monitoring and compliance.

Noise - no exceedances during attended monitoring. o Blasting - all blasts within blasting criteria.

o Air - Dust deposition steady with no exceedance on operational system monitoring. o Water - No discharges

MW referred members to the Quarterly Environmental Report for more detail.

MW outlined the work being undertaken on the north and south rehabilitation areas. She explained the process and the pushing of topsoil downhill with work now underway to trim back the level of cover to 200 millimetres.

MW provided an environmental summary, noting as follows:

Complaints - one received relating to an offsite vehicle complaint.

Tree clearing - clearing commenced mid-March with mulching to occur in May. o Annual Reporting - documentation submitted to the relevant authorities.

o Pest control - herding of goats and pig baiting ongoing with fox baiting to be undertaken during winter. Weed control undertaken by contractors quarterly.

