Whitehaven Coal : TAR - EPL Monitoring 04 April 22

TARRAWONGA COAL MINE - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY
Site Information
EPL No: 12365
EPA Website Link: http://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/prpoeoapp/ViewPOEOLicence.aspx?DOCID=55113&SYSUID=1&LICID=12365 Licensee: Tarrawonga Coal Pty Ltd
Licensee Address: Tarrawonga Coal Mine, 469 Goonbri Road, BOGGABRI NSW 2382 EPL Monitoring Points: See Figure 1 below
Sampling Period: March 2022
Obtained Date: 3/05/2022 Publication Date: 3/05/2022
Table 1 - No Pollutant Limits Apply
|
EPL ID
|
Pollutant
|
Units of Measure
|
Monitoring Frequency
|
No. of Samples for the Month
|
Date Sampled
|
Date of Max.
Value Obtained
|
Min Value
|
Mean Value
|
Median Value
|
Max or Only Value
|
Comments
|
5
|
TSS
|
mg/L
|
Upon discharge
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Conductivity
|
µS/cm
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Oil & Grease
|
mg/L
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
pH
|
pH
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
TSS
|
mg/L
|
Upon discharge
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Conductivity
|
µS/cm
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Oil & Grease
|
mg/L
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
pH
|
pH
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
Table 2 - Pollutant Limits Apply
TSS Conductivity
1
pHTSS Conductivity
2
3
Oil & Grease discharge
24
pH TSSConductivity Oil & Grease
mg/L µS/cmpHmg/LUponUponUponUpon discharge
1 1 1 1
1 1 0 0
0 0
0
0 0
10/4 10/4
10/4 10/4
10/4 10/4 10/4 10/4
10/4 10/4 - -
- - -
- -- - - -
8.11 6.5 - 8.5
57 272
<5
- - - -
8.11 6.5 - 8.5
78 388
<5
- -
Yes NAYes NA
- -- - -
- -- - -
- -
--- - -
--
|
EPL ID
|
Pollutant
|
Units of Measure
|
Monitoring Frequency
|
No. of Samples for the Month
|
Date Sampled
|
Date of Max. Value Obtained
|
Min Value
|
Max or Only Value
|
100%ile Limit
|
Exceed -ance (Yes/ No)
|
Comment/s
|
pH
|
pH
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
26
|
TSS
|
mg/L
|
Upon discharge
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Conductivity
|
µS/cm
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Oil & Grease
|
mg/L
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
pH
|
pH
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
27
|
TSS
|
mg/L
|
Upon discharge
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Conductivity
|
µS/cm
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Oil & Grease
|
mg/L
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
pH
|
pH
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
Table 3 - Monitoring (Quarterly & 6 Monthly - No Limits apply)
|
EPL ID
|
Pollutant
|
Units of Measure
|
Monitoring Frequency
|
No. of Samples for the Period
|
Date Sampled
|
Date of Max. Value Obtained
|
Min Value
|
Mean Value
|
Median Value
|
Max or Only Value
|
9
|
Conductivity
|
µS/cm
|
6 monthly - (Mar- Sep)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Lead
|
mg/L
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
pH
|
pH
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Standing Water
Level
|
metres
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
10
|
Conductivity
|
µS/cm
|
6 monthly - (Mar- Sep)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Lead
|
mg/L
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
pH
|
pH
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Standing Water
Level
|
metres
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
12
|
Conductivity
|
µS/cm
|
6 monthly - (Mar- Sep)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Lead
|
mg/L
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
pH
|
pH
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Standing Water
Level
|
metres
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
13
|
Conductivity
|
µS/cm
|
Quarterly - (Feb, May, Aug,
Nov)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Oil & Grease
|
mg/L
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
pH
|
pH
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
TSS
|
mg/L
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
Table 4 - Quarterly Attended Noise Monitoring
(Noise Limits Apply -35dB LAeq(15min) -Day, Evening and Night;45dB LA1(1min) -Night )
No Noise Monitoring data reported for February
