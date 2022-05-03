Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Whitehaven Coal Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/03 12:50:32 am EDT
4.805 AUD   -0.93%
12:14aWHITEHAVEN COAL : 2204 AQMS Summary - April 2022
PU
12:14aWHITEHAVEN COAL : TAR - EPL Monitoring 04 April 22
PU
05/02WHITEHAVEN COAL : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20220503
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Whitehaven Coal : TAR - EPL Monitoring 04 April 22

05/03/2022 | 12:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TARRAWONGA COAL MINE - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY

Site Information

EPL No: 12365

EPA Website Link: http://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/prpoeoapp/ViewPOEOLicence.aspx?DOCID=55113&SYSUID=1&LICID=12365 Licensee: Tarrawonga Coal Pty Ltd

Licensee Address: Tarrawonga Coal Mine, 469 Goonbri Road, BOGGABRI NSW 2382 EPL Monitoring Points: See Figure 1 below

Sampling Period: March 2022

Obtained Date: 3/05/2022 Publication Date: 3/05/2022

Table 1 - No Pollutant Limits Apply

EPL ID

Pollutant

Units of Measure

Monitoring Frequency

No. of Samples for the Month

Date Sampled

Date of Max.

Value Obtained

Min Value

Mean Value

Median Value

Max or Only Value

Comments

5

TSS

mg/L

Upon discharge

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Conductivity

µS/cm

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Oil & Grease

mg/L

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

pH

pH

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

6

TSS

mg/L

Upon discharge

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Conductivity

µS/cm

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Oil & Grease

mg/L

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

pH

pH

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Table 2 - Pollutant Limits Apply

1 1

TSS Conductivity

1

Oil & Grease discharge

pHTSS Conductivity

mg/L µS/cm

2

Oil & Grease discharge

TSS Conductivity

mg/L µS/cm

3

Oil & Grease discharge

24

pH TSSConductivity Oil & Grease

pH mg/L

mg/L µS/cmpHmg/LUponUponUponUpon discharge

1 1 1 1

10/4 10/4 10/4 10/4

1 1 0 0

10/4 10/4 - -

0 0

0

0 0

- - -

10/4 10/4

10/4 10/4

10/4 10/4 10/4 10/4

10/4 10/4 - -

- - -

- -- - - -

8.11 6.5 - 8.5

57 272

<5

50 NA

- - - -

8.11 6.5 - 8.5

78 388

<5

- -

50 NA

Yes NAYes NA

- -

- -- - -

- -- - -

- -

- - -

--- - -

--

EPL ID

Pollutant

Units of Measure

Monitoring Frequency

No. of Samples for the Month

Date Sampled

Date of Max. Value Obtained

Min Value

Max or Only Value

100%ile Limit

Exceed -ance (Yes/ No)

Comment/s

pH

pH

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

26

TSS

mg/L

Upon discharge

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Conductivity

µS/cm

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Oil & Grease

mg/L

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

pH

pH

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

27

TSS

mg/L

Upon discharge

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Conductivity

µS/cm

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Oil & Grease

mg/L

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

pH

pH

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Table 3 - Monitoring (Quarterly & 6 Monthly - No Limits apply)

EPL ID

Pollutant

Units of Measure

Monitoring Frequency

No. of Samples for the Period

Date Sampled

Date of Max. Value Obtained

Min Value

Mean Value

Median Value

Max or Only Value

9

Conductivity

µS/cm

6 monthly - (Mar- Sep)

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Lead

mg/L

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

pH

pH

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Standing Water

Level

metres

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

10

Conductivity

µS/cm

6 monthly - (Mar- Sep)

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Lead

mg/L

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

pH

pH

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Standing Water

Level

metres

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

12

Conductivity

µS/cm

6 monthly - (Mar- Sep)

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Lead

mg/L

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

pH

pH

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Standing Water

Level

metres

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

13

Conductivity

µS/cm

Quarterly - (Feb, May, Aug,

Nov)

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Oil & Grease

mg/L

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

pH

pH

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

TSS

mg/L

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Table 4 - Quarterly Attended Noise Monitoring

(Noise Limits Apply -35dB LAeq(15min) -Day, Evening and Night;45dB LA1(1min) -Night )

No Noise Monitoring data reported for February

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 03 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2022 04:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
12:14aWHITEHAVEN COAL : 2204 AQMS Summary - April 2022
PU
12:14aWHITEHAVEN COAL : TAR - EPL Monitoring 04 April 22
PU
05/02WHITEHAVEN COAL : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20220503
PU
05/02WHITEHAVEN COAL : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 02052022
PU
05/02WHITEHAVEN COAL : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 01052022
PU
05/02WHITEHAVEN COAL : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 29042022
PU
05/02WHITEHAVEN COAL : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 30042022
PU
05/01WHITEHAVEN COAL : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20220502
PU
04/29WHITEHAVEN COAL : RCM-Annual Review 2021
PU
04/28WHITEHAVEN COAL : Update - Notification of buy-back - WHC
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 102 M 2 888 M 2 888 M
Net income 2022 1 431 M 1 008 M 1 008 M
Net cash 2022 730 M 514 M 514 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,30x
Yield 2022 10,1%
Capitalization 4 747 M 3 342 M 3 342 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Whitehaven Coal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 4,85 AUD
Average target price 5,48 AUD
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Flynn Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kevin Ball Chief Financial Officer
Mark Anthony James Vaile Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Humphris Executive General Manager-Operations
John Craig Conde Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED88.51%3 417
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED38.40%87 699
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED41.07%25 248
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED44.52%21 446
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED48.67%16 519
COAL INDIA LIMITED25.20%14 731