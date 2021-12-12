Whitehaven Coal : TAR - EPL Monitoring 11 November 2021
TARRAWONGA COAL MINE - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY
Site Information
EPL No:
12365
EPA Website Link: http://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/prpoeoapp/ViewPOEOLicence.aspx?DOCID=55113&SYSUID=1&LICID=12365
Licensee: Tarrawonga Coal Pty Ltd
Licensee Address: Tarrawonga Coal Mine, 469 Goonbri Road, BOGGABRI NSW 2382
EPL Monitoring Points:
See Figure 1 below
Sampling Period:
November 2021
Obtained Date
: 10/12/2021
Publication Date
: 13/12/2021
Table 1 - No Pollutant Limits Apply
EPL
Units of
Monitoring
No. of
Date
Date of Max.
Min
Mean
Median
Max or
Comments
Pollutant
Samples for
Value
Only
ID
Measure
Frequency
Sampled
Value
Value
Value
the Month
Obtained
Value
TSS
mg/L
Upon
1
30
th Nov
30/11/2021
-
-
-
14
Sample
discharge
taken
Conductivity
µS/cm
-
-
-
278
following
5
discharge.
Oil & Grease
mg/L
-
-
-
5
pH
pH
-
-
-
7.65
TSS
mg/L
Upon
2
21
st & 30 th
21/11/2021
5
-
-
45
Sample
discharge
Nov
taken
Conductivity
µS/cm
30/11/2021
93
-
-
235
following
6
discharge.
Oil & Grease
mg/L
21/11/2021
-
-
5
pH
pH
30/11/2021
6.88
-
-
7.53
1
Table 2 - Pollutant Limits Apply
No. of
Date
Date of
Max
Exceed
EPL
Units of
Monitoring
Min
or
100%ile
-ance
Pollutant
Samples for
Max. Value
Comment/s
ID
Measure
Frequency
Sampled
Value
Only
Limit
(Yes/
the Month
Obtained
Value
No)
TSS
mg/L
Upon
2
17
th, 22 nd,
29/11/2021
297
505
50
No
TSS limit
discharge
29
th Nov
not
Conductivity
µS/cm
22/11/2021
156
202
N/A
N/A
applicable
due to
1
Oil & Grease
mg/L
22/11/2021
<5
5
10
No
discharge
after
pH
pH
22/11/2021
7.65
7.97
6.5-8.5
No
>38.4mm
of rain
TSS
mg/L
Upon
7
3
rd, 5 th, 7 th,
07/11/2021
8
182
50
No
TSS limit
discharge
15
th, 18 th,
not
21
st Nov.
applicable
due to
discharge
after
>38.4mm
of rain
Conductivity
µS/cm
05/11/2021
54
390
N/A
N/A
Multiple
2
samples
taken
throughout
Oil & Grease
mg/L
03/11/2021
5
<10
10
No
the month
not all due
to rain but
pH
pH
15/11/2021
7.26
8.3
6.5-8.5
No
due to
controlled
releases
where TSS
<50mg/L.
2
No. of
Date
Date of
Max
Exceed
EPL
Units of
Monitoring
Min
or
100%ile
-ance
Pollutant
Samples for
Max. Value
Comment/s
ID
Measure
Frequency
Sampled
Value
Only
Limit
(Yes/
the Month
Obtained
Value
No)
TSS
mg/L
Upon
3
21
st, 22 nd,
21/11/2021
34
896
50
No
TSS limit
discharge
29
th Nov.
not
Conductivity
µS/cm
22/11/2021
322
457
N/A
N/A
applicable
due to
3
Oil & Grease
mg/L
21/11/2021
<5
5
10
No
discharge
after
pH
pH
21/11/2021
7.28
7.8
6.5-8.5
No
>38.4mm
of rain
TSS
mg/L
Upon
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
discharge
Conductivity
µS/cm
-
-
-
-
-
26
Oil & Grease
mg/L
-
-
-
-
-
pH
pH
-
-
-
-
-
TSS
mg/L
Upon
2
21
st, 22 nd
21/11/2021
634
676
50
No
TSS limit
discharge
Nov.
not
Conductivity
µS/cm
21/11/2021
118
126
N/A
N/A
applicable
due to
27
Oil & Grease
mg/L
21/11/2021
-
5
10
No
discharge
after
pH
pH
21/11/2021
7.58
7.79
6.5-8.5
No
>38.4mm
of rain
3
Table 3 - Monitoring (Quarterly & 6 Monthly - No Limits apply)
EPL
Units of
Monitoring
No. of Samples
Date
Date of
Min
Mean
Median
Max or
Pollutant
Max. Value
Only
ID
Measure
Frequency
for the Period
Sampled
Value
Value
Value
Obtained
Value
Conductivity
µS/cm
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Lead
mg/L
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
6 monthly -
9
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
pH
pH
(Mar- Sep)
Standing Water
metres
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Level
Conductivity
µS/cm
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Lead
mg/L
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
6 monthly -
10
pH
pH
(Mar- Sep)
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Standing Water
metres
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Level
Conductivity
µS/cm
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Lead
mg/L
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
6 monthly -
12
pH
pH
(Mar- Sep)
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Standing Water
metres
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Level
Conductivity
µS/cm
1
19/11/2021
19/11/2021
-
-
-
1,970
Oil & Grease
mg/L
Quarterly -
1
19/11/2021
19/11/2021
-
-
-
5
13
(Feb, May,
pH
pH
1
19/11/2021
19/11/2021
-
-
-
8.78
Aug, Nov)
TSS
mg/L
1
19/11/2021
19/11/2021
-
-
-
79
4
Table 4 - Quarterly Attended Noise Monitoring
(Noise Limits Apply -35dB LAeq(15min) -Day, Evening and Night;45dB LA1(1min) -Night )
No Noise Monitoring data reported for November
5
