Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Whitehaven Coal Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/10
2.4 AUD   -4.00%
05:16pWHITEHAVEN COAL : TAR - 2111 AQMS Summary - November 2021
PU
05:16pWHITEHAVEN COAL : TAR - EPL Monitoring 11 November 2021
PU
04:16pWHITEHAVEN COAL : TAR-Complaints Register Jan-To Date 21
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Whitehaven Coal : TAR - EPL Monitoring 11 November 2021

12/12/2021 | 05:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TARRAWONGA COAL MINE - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY

Site Information

EPL No: 12365

EPA Website Link: http://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/prpoeoapp/ViewPOEOLicence.aspx?DOCID=55113&SYSUID=1&LICID=12365

Licensee: Tarrawonga Coal Pty Ltd

Licensee Address: Tarrawonga Coal Mine, 469 Goonbri Road, BOGGABRI NSW 2382

EPL Monitoring Points: See Figure 1 below

Sampling Period: November 2021

Obtained Date: 10/12/2021

Publication Date: 13/12/2021

Table 1 - No Pollutant Limits Apply

EPL

Units of

Monitoring

No. of

Date

Date of Max.

Min

Mean

Median

Max or

Comments

Pollutant

Samples for

Value

Only

ID

Measure

Frequency

Sampled

Value

Value

Value

the Month

Obtained

Value

TSS

mg/L

Upon

1

30th Nov

30/11/2021

-

-

-

14

Sample

discharge

taken

Conductivity

µS/cm

-

-

-

278

following

5

discharge.

Oil & Grease

mg/L

-

-

-

5

pH

pH

-

-

-

7.65

TSS

mg/L

Upon

2

21st & 30th

21/11/2021

5

-

-

45

Sample

discharge

Nov

taken

Conductivity

µS/cm

30/11/2021

93

-

-

235

following

6

discharge.

Oil & Grease

mg/L

21/11/2021

-

-

5

pH

pH

30/11/2021

6.88

-

-

7.53

1

Table 2 - Pollutant Limits Apply

No. of

Date

Date of

Max

Exceed

EPL

Units of

Monitoring

Min

or

100%ile

-ance

Pollutant

Samples for

Max. Value

Comment/s

ID

Measure

Frequency

Sampled

Value

Only

Limit

(Yes/

the Month

Obtained

Value

No)

TSS

mg/L

Upon

2

17th, 22nd,

29/11/2021

297

505

50

No

TSS limit

discharge

29th Nov

not

Conductivity

µS/cm

22/11/2021

156

202

N/A

N/A

applicable

due to

1

Oil & Grease

mg/L

22/11/2021

<5

5

10

No

discharge

after

pH

pH

22/11/2021

7.65

7.97

6.5-8.5

No

>38.4mm

of rain

TSS

mg/L

Upon

7

3rd, 5th, 7th,

07/11/2021

8

182

50

No

TSS limit

discharge

15th, 18th,

not

21st Nov.

applicable

due to

discharge

after

>38.4mm

of rain

Conductivity

µS/cm

05/11/2021

54

390

N/A

N/A

Multiple

2

samples

taken

throughout

Oil & Grease

mg/L

03/11/2021

5

<10

10

No

the month

not all due

to rain but

pH

pH

15/11/2021

7.26

8.3

6.5-8.5

No

due to

controlled

releases

where TSS

<50mg/L.

2

No. of

Date

Date of

Max

Exceed

EPL

Units of

Monitoring

Min

or

100%ile

-ance

Pollutant

Samples for

Max. Value

Comment/s

ID

Measure

Frequency

Sampled

Value

Only

Limit

(Yes/

the Month

Obtained

Value

No)

TSS

mg/L

Upon

3

21st, 22nd,

21/11/2021

34

896

50

No

TSS limit

discharge

29th Nov.

not

Conductivity

µS/cm

22/11/2021

322

457

N/A

N/A

applicable

due to

3

Oil & Grease

mg/L

21/11/2021

<5

5

10

No

discharge

after

pH

pH

21/11/2021

7.28

7.8

6.5-8.5

No

>38.4mm

of rain

TSS

mg/L

Upon

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

discharge

Conductivity

µS/cm

-

-

-

-

-

26

Oil & Grease

mg/L

-

-

-

-

-

pH

pH

-

-

-

-

-

TSS

mg/L

Upon

2

21st, 22nd

21/11/2021

634

676

50

No

TSS limit

discharge

Nov.

not

Conductivity

µS/cm

21/11/2021

118

126

N/A

N/A

applicable

due to

27

Oil & Grease

mg/L

21/11/2021

-

5

10

No

discharge

after

pH

pH

21/11/2021

7.58

7.79

6.5-8.5

No

>38.4mm

of rain

3

Table 3 - Monitoring (Quarterly & 6 Monthly - No Limits apply)

EPL

Units of

Monitoring

No. of Samples

Date

Date of

Min

Mean

Median

Max or

Pollutant

Max. Value

Only

ID

Measure

Frequency

for the Period

Sampled

Value

Value

Value

Obtained

Value

Conductivity

µS/cm

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Lead

mg/L

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

6 monthly -

9

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

pH

pH

(Mar- Sep)

Standing Water

metres

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Level

Conductivity

µS/cm

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Lead

mg/L

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

6 monthly -

10

pH

pH

(Mar- Sep)

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Standing Water

metres

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Level

Conductivity

µS/cm

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Lead

mg/L

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

6 monthly -

12

pH

pH

(Mar- Sep)

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Standing Water

metres

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Level

Conductivity

µS/cm

1

19/11/2021

19/11/2021

-

-

-

1,970

Oil & Grease

mg/L

Quarterly -

1

19/11/2021

19/11/2021

-

-

-

5

13

(Feb, May,

pH

pH

1

19/11/2021

19/11/2021

-

-

-

8.78

Aug, Nov)

TSS

mg/L

1

19/11/2021

19/11/2021

-

-

-

79

4

Table 4 - Quarterly Attended Noise Monitoring

(Noise Limits Apply -35dB LAeq(15min) -Day, Evening and Night;45dB LA1(1min) -Night )

No Noise Monitoring data reported for November

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 22:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
05:16pWHITEHAVEN COAL : TAR - 2111 AQMS Summary - November 2021
PU
05:16pWHITEHAVEN COAL : TAR - EPL Monitoring 11 November 2021
PU
04:16pWHITEHAVEN COAL : TAR-Complaints Register Jan-To Date 21
PU
12/10Australia shares slip; post first weekly jump in five on easing Omicron woes
RE
12/09Gold, energy stocks drag Australia shares lower; set for first weekly jump in five
RE
12/09WHITEHAVEN COAL : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20211210
PU
12/09WHITEHAVEN COAL : TAR - CCC Meeting Minutes and Environmental Monitoring Report November 2..
PU
12/09WHITEHAVEN COAL : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 01122021
PU
12/09WHITEHAVEN COAL : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 02122021
PU
12/09WHITEHAVEN COAL : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 03122021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 238 M 2 318 M 2 318 M
Net income 2022 880 M 630 M 630 M
Net cash 2022 49,3 M 35,3 M 35,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,70x
Yield 2022 8,49%
Capitalization 2 398 M 1 720 M 1 717 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Whitehaven Coal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2,40 AUD
Average target price 3,99 AUD
Spread / Average Target 66,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Flynn Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kevin Ball Chief Financial Officer
Mark Anthony James Vaile Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Humphris Executive General Manager-Operations
John Craig Conde Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED45.90%1 720
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED24.25%64 043
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED35.44%19 256
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED119.03%13 937
COAL INDIA LIMITED11.70%12 313
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED92.27%11 627