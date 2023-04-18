Whitehaven Coal : TAR-EPL Monitoring 2023 - February with correction log
TARRAWONGA COAL MINE - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY
Site Information
EPL No:
12365
EPA Website Link: http://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/prpoeoapp/ViewPOEOLicence.aspx?DOCID=55113&SYSUID=1&LICID=12365
Licensee: Tarrawonga CoalPty Ltd
Licensee Address: Tarrawonga CoalMine, 469 Goonbri Road, BOGGABRI NSW 2382
EPL Monitoring Points:
See Figure 1 below
Sampling Period:
February 2023
Obtained Date
: 6/03/2023
Publication Date
: 23/03/2023
Table 1 - No Pollutant Limits Apply
EPL
Units of
Monitoring
No. of
Date
Date of
Min
Mean
Median
Max or
Pollutant
Samples for
Max. Value
Only
Comments
ID
Measure
Frequency
Sampled
Value
Value
Value
the Month
Obtained
Value
TSS
mg/L
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Conductivity
µS/cm
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Upon
5
-
Oil & Grease
mg/L
discharge
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
pH
pH
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
TSS
mg/L
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Conductivity
µS/cm
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Upon
6
-
Oil & Grease
mg/L
discharge
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
pH
pH
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
Table 2 - Pollutant Limits Apply
No. of
Date of
Max
Exceed
EPL
Pollutant
Units of
Monitoring
Samples
Date
Max.
Min
or
100%ile
-ance
Comment/s
ID
Measure
Frequency
for the
Sampled
Value
Value
Only
Limit
(Yes/
Month
Obtained
Value
No)
TSS
mg/L
2
01/02, 08/03
01/02
18
24
50
No
Conductivity
µS/cm
2
01/02, 08/03
08/03
208
249
NA
NA
Upon
1
-
Oil & Grease
mg/L
discharge
2
01/02, 08/03
-
<5
<5
10
No
pH
pH
2
01/02, 08/03
08/03
6.33
7.42
6.5 - 8.5
No
TSS
mg/L
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Conductivity
µS/cm
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Upon
2
-
Oil & Grease
mg/L
discharge
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
pH
pH
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
TSS
mg/L
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Conductivity
µS/cm
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Upon
3
-
Oil & Grease
mg/L
discharge
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
pH
pH
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
TSS
mg/L
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
26
Conductivity
µS/cm
Upon
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
discharge
Oil & Grease
mg/L
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2
No. of
Date of
Max
Exceed
EPL
Pollutant
Units of
Monitoring
Samples
Date
Max.
Min
or
100%ile
-ance
Comment/s
ID
Measure
Frequency
for the
Sampled
Value
Value
Only
Limit
(Yes/
Month
Obtained
Value
No)
pH
pH
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
TSS
mg/L
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Conductivity
µS/cm
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Upon
27
-
Oil & Grease
mg/L
discharge
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
pH
pH
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3
Table 3 - Monitoring (Quarterly & 6 Monthly - No Limits apply)
EPL
Units of
Monitoring
No. of Samples
Date
Date of
Min
Mean
Median
Max or
Pollutant
Max. Value
Only
ID
Measure
Frequency
for the Period
Sampled
Value
Value
Value
Obtained
Value
Conductivity
µS/cm
-
-
-
-
-
-
Lead
mg/L
-
-
-
-
-
-
6 monthly -
9
-
pH
pH
(Mar- Sep)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Standing Water
metres
-
-
-
-
-
-
Level
Conductivity
µS/cm
-
-
-
-
-
-
Lead
mg/L
-
-
-
-
-
-
6 monthly -
10
-
pH
pH
(Mar- Sep)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Standing Water
metres
-
-
-
-
-
-
Level
Conductivity
µS/cm
-
-
-
-
-
-
Lead
mg/L
-
-
-
-
-
-
6 monthly -
12
-
pH
pH
(Mar- Sep)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Standing Water
metres
-
-
-
-
-
-
Level
Conductivity
µS/cm
1
14/02
14/02
-
-
-
2900
Oil & Grease
mg/L
Quarterly -
1
14/02
14/02
-
-
-
<5
13
(Feb, May, Aug,
pH
pH
1
14/02
14/02
-
-
-
8.63
Nov)
TSS
mg/L
1
14/02
14/02
-
-
-
22
4
Table 4 - Quarterly Attended Noise Monitoring
(NoiseLimits Apply -35dB LAeq(15min) -Day, Evening and Night;45dB LA1(1min) -Night)
No Noise Monitoring data reported for February
5
Disclaimer
Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 04:12:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Analyst Recommendations on WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Sales 2023
6 246 M
4 181 M
4 181 M
Net income 2023
2 697 M
1 805 M
1 805 M
Net cash 2023
2 271 M
1 520 M
1 520 M
P/E ratio 2023
2,19x
Yield 2023
9,24%
Capitalization
5 962 M
3 991 M
3 991 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,59x
EV / Sales 2024
0,76x
Nbr of Employees
2 500
Free-Float
90,7%
Chart WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
6,81 AUD
Average target price
8,94 AUD
Spread / Average Target
31,3%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.