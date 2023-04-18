Advanced search
Whitehaven Coal : TAR-EPL Monitoring 2023 - February with correction log

04/18/2023 | 12:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TARRAWONGA COAL MINE - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY

Site Information

EPL No: 12365

EPA Website Link: http://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/prpoeoapp/ViewPOEOLicence.aspx?DOCID=55113&SYSUID=1&LICID=12365

Licensee: Tarrawonga CoalPty Ltd

Licensee Address: Tarrawonga CoalMine, 469 Goonbri Road, BOGGABRI NSW 2382

EPL Monitoring Points: See Figure 1 below

Sampling Period: February 2023

Obtained Date: 6/03/2023

Publication Date: 23/03/2023

Table 1 - No Pollutant Limits Apply

EPL

Units of

Monitoring

No. of

Date

Date of

Min

Mean

Median

Max or

Pollutant

Samples for

Max. Value

Only

Comments

ID

Measure

Frequency

Sampled

Value

Value

Value

the Month

Obtained

Value

TSS

mg/L

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Conductivity

µS/cm

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Upon

5

-

Oil & Grease

mg/L

discharge

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

pH

pH

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

TSS

mg/L

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Conductivity

µS/cm

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Upon

6

-

Oil & Grease

mg/L

discharge

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

pH

pH

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1

Table 2 - Pollutant Limits Apply

No. of

Date of

Max

Exceed

EPL

Pollutant

Units of

Monitoring

Samples

Date

Max.

Min

or

100%ile

-ance

Comment/s

ID

Measure

Frequency

for the

Sampled

Value

Value

Only

Limit

(Yes/

Month

Obtained

Value

No)

TSS

mg/L

2

01/02, 08/03

01/02

18

24

50

No

Conductivity

µS/cm

2

01/02, 08/03

08/03

208

249

NA

NA

Upon

1

-

Oil & Grease

mg/L

discharge

2

01/02, 08/03

-

<5

<5

10

No

pH

pH

2

01/02, 08/03

08/03

6.33

7.42

6.5 - 8.5

No

TSS

mg/L

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Conductivity

µS/cm

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Upon

2

-

Oil & Grease

mg/L

discharge

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

pH

pH

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

TSS

mg/L

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Conductivity

µS/cm

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Upon

3

-

Oil & Grease

mg/L

discharge

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

pH

pH

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

TSS

mg/L

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

26

Conductivity

µS/cm

Upon

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

discharge

Oil & Grease

mg/L

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2

No. of

Date of

Max

Exceed

EPL

Pollutant

Units of

Monitoring

Samples

Date

Max.

Min

or

100%ile

-ance

Comment/s

ID

Measure

Frequency

for the

Sampled

Value

Value

Only

Limit

(Yes/

Month

Obtained

Value

No)

pH

pH

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

TSS

mg/L

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Conductivity

µS/cm

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Upon

27

-

Oil & Grease

mg/L

discharge

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

pH

pH

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3

Table 3 - Monitoring (Quarterly & 6 Monthly - No Limits apply)

EPL

Units of

Monitoring

No. of Samples

Date

Date of

Min

Mean

Median

Max or

Pollutant

Max. Value

Only

ID

Measure

Frequency

for the Period

Sampled

Value

Value

Value

Obtained

Value

Conductivity

µS/cm

-

-

-

-

-

-

Lead

mg/L

-

-

-

-

-

-

6 monthly -

9

-

pH

pH

(Mar- Sep)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Standing Water

metres

-

-

-

-

-

-

Level

Conductivity

µS/cm

-

-

-

-

-

-

Lead

mg/L

-

-

-

-

-

-

6 monthly -

10

-

pH

pH

(Mar- Sep)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Standing Water

metres

-

-

-

-

-

-

Level

Conductivity

µS/cm

-

-

-

-

-

-

Lead

mg/L

-

-

-

-

-

-

6 monthly -

12

-

pH

pH

(Mar- Sep)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Standing Water

metres

-

-

-

-

-

-

Level

Conductivity

µS/cm

1

14/02

14/02

-

-

-

2900

Oil & Grease

mg/L

Quarterly -

1

14/02

14/02

-

-

-

<5

13

(Feb, May, Aug,

pH

pH

1

14/02

14/02

-

-

-

8.63

Nov)

TSS

mg/L

1

14/02

14/02

-

-

-

22

4

Table 4 - Quarterly Attended Noise Monitoring

(NoiseLimits Apply -35dB LAeq(15min) -Day, Evening and Night;45dB LA1(1min) -Night)

No Noise Monitoring data reported for February

5

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 04:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
