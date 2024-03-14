TARRAWONGA COAL MINE - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY

Site Information

EPL No: 12365

EPA Website Link: http://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/prpoeoapp/ViewPOEOLicence.aspx?DOCID=55113&SYSUID=1&LICID=12365

Licensee: Tarrawonga Coal Pty Ltd

Licensee Address: Tarrawonga Coal Mine, 469 Goonbri Road, BOGGABRI NSW 2382

EPL Monitoring Points: See Figure 1 below

Sampling Period: February 2024

Obtained Date: 29/02/2024

Publication Date: 11/03/2024

Table 1 - No Pollutant Limits Apply

EPL

Units of

Monitoring

No. of

Date

Date of Max.

Min

Mean

Median

Max or

Pollutant

Samples for

Value

Only

Comments

ID

Measure

Frequency

Sampled

Value

Value

Value

the Month

Obtained

Value

TSS

mg/L

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Conductivity

µS/cm

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Upon

5

-

Oil & Grease

mg/L

discharge

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

pH

pH

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

TSS

mg/L

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Conductivity

µS/cm

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Upon

6

-

Oil & Grease

mg/L

discharge

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

pH

pH

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1

Table 2 - Pollutant Limits Apply

No. of

Date

Date of

Max

Exceed

EPL

Units of

Monitoring

Min

or

100%ile

-ance

Pollutant

Samples for

Max. Value

Comment/s

ID

Measure

Frequency

Sampled

Value

Only

Limit

(Yes/

the Month

Obtained

Value

No)

TSS

mg/L

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Conductivity

µS/cm

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Upon

1

-

Oil & Grease

mg/L

discharge

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

pH

pH

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

TSS

mg/L

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Conductivity

µS/cm

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Upon

2

-

Oil & Grease

mg/L

discharge

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

pH

pH

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

TSS

mg/L

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Conductivity

µS/cm

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Upon

3

-

Oil & Grease

mg/L

discharge

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

pH

pH

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

TSS

mg/L

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Upon

24

Conductivity

µS/cm

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

discharge

Oil & Grease

mg/L

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2

No. of

Date

Date of

Max

Exceed

EPL

Units of

Monitoring

Min

or

100%ile

-ance

Pollutant

Samples for

Max. Value

Comment/s

ID

Measure

Frequency

Sampled

Value

Only

Limit

(Yes/

the Month

Obtained

Value

No)

pH

pH

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

TSS

mg/L

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Conductivity

µS/cm

Upon

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

26

-

Oil & Grease

mg/L

discharge

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

pH

pH

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

TSS

mg/L

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Conductivity

µS/cm

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Upon

27

-

Oil & Grease

mg/L

discharge

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

pH

pH

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3

Table 3 - Monitoring (Quarterly & 6 Monthly - No Limits apply)

EPL

Units of

Monitoring

No. of Samples

Date

Date of

Min

Mean

Median

Max or

Pollutant

Max. Value

Only

ID

Measure

Frequency

for the Period

Sampled

Value

Value

Value

Obtained

Value

Conductivity

µS/cm

-

-

-

-

-

-

Lead

mg/L

-

-

-

-

-

-

6 monthly -

9

-

-

-

pH

pH

(Mar- Sep)

-

-

-

-

Standing Water

metres

-

-

-

-

-

-

Level

Conductivity

µS/cm

-

-

-

-

-

-

Lead

mg/L

-

-

-

-

-

-

6 monthly -

10

-

pH

pH

(Mar- Sep)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Standing Water

metres

-

-

-

-

-

-

Level

Conductivity

µS/cm

-

-

-

-

-

-

Lead

mg/L

-

-

-

-

-

-

6 monthly -

12

-

pH

pH

(Mar- Sep)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Standing Water

metres

-

-

-

-

-

-

Level

Conductivity

µS/cm

1

08/02/24

08/02/24

-

-

-

4440

Oil & Grease

mg/L

Quarterly -

1

08/02/24

08/02/24

-

-

-

>5

13

(Feb, May, Aug,

pH

pH

1

08/02/24

08/02/24

-

-

-

9.42

Nov)

TSS

mg/L

1

08/02/24

08/02/24

-

-

-

22

4

Table 4 - Quarterly Attended Noise Monitoring

(Noise Limits Apply -35dB LAeq(15min) -Day, Evening and Night;45dB LA1(1min) -Night )

No Noise Monitoring data reported for February

5

Table 5 - Monthly Monitoring (Blasts - Limits Apply)

(Potential)

Date of Max.

No. of Blasts for

Average

100%ile

Non-

Location

Parameter

Units of Measure

Frequency

Max Value

Value

the Month

Value

Limit

compliance

Obtained

/breach

Coomalgah

Blast Noise

dB (Lin Peak)

Every Blast

4

95.50

101.70

120

Nil

12/02/2024

(TB2)

Blast Vibration

mm/s

Every Blast

4

0.16

0.59

10

Nil

01/02/2024

Table 6- Monthly Monitoring (Dust PM10 - No Limits apply)

Location

No. of samples required

Lowest sample value

Mean of sample

Highest sample value

by licence

"Flixton" property* TEOM

Continuous

0

16.7

45.1

(µg/m3)

*Mine owned property - no limit apply

6

Figure 1 - EPL 12365 Monitoring Locations

7

Attachments

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 14 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2024 08:09:09 UTC.