TARRAWONGA COAL MINE - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY
Site Information
EPL No: 12365
EPA Website Link: http://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/prpoeoapp/ViewPOEOLicence.aspx?DOCID=55113&SYSUID=1&LICID=12365
Licensee: Tarrawonga Coal Pty Ltd
Licensee Address: Tarrawonga Coal Mine, 469 Goonbri Road, BOGGABRI NSW 2382
EPL Monitoring Points: See Figure 1 below
Sampling Period: February 2024
Obtained Date: 29/02/2024
Publication Date: 11/03/2024
Table 3 - Monitoring (Quarterly & 6 Monthly - No Limits apply)
EPL
Units of
Monitoring
No. of Samples
Date
Date of
Min
Mean
Median
Max or
Pollutant
Max. Value
Only
ID
Measure
Frequency
for the Period
Sampled
Value
Value
Value
Obtained
Value
Conductivity
µS/cm
-
-
-
-
-
-
Lead
mg/L
-
-
-
-
-
-
6 monthly -
9
-
-
-
pH
pH
(Mar- Sep)
-
-
-
-
Standing Water
metres
-
-
-
-
-
-
Level
Conductivity
µS/cm
-
-
-
-
-
-
Lead
mg/L
-
-
-
-
-
-
6 monthly -
10
-
pH
pH
(Mar- Sep)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Standing Water
metres
-
-
-
-
-
-
Level
Conductivity
µS/cm
-
-
-
-
-
-
Lead
mg/L
-
-
-
-
-
-
6 monthly -
12
-
pH
pH
(Mar- Sep)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Standing Water
metres
-
-
-
-
-
-
Level
Conductivity
µS/cm
1
08/02/24
08/02/24
-
-
-
4440
Oil & Grease
mg/L
Quarterly -
1
08/02/24
08/02/24
-
-
-
>5
13
(Feb, May, Aug,
pH
pH
1
08/02/24
08/02/24
-
-
-
9.42
Nov)
TSS
mg/L
1
08/02/24
08/02/24
-
-
-
22
4
Table 4 - Quarterly Attended Noise Monitoring
(Noise Limits Apply -35dB LAeq(15min) -Day, Evening and Night;45dB LA1(1min) -Night )
No Noise Monitoring data reported for February
5
Table 5 - Monthly Monitoring (Blasts - Limits Apply)
(Potential)
Date of Max.
No. of Blasts for
Average
100%ile
Non-
Location
Parameter
Units of Measure
Frequency
Max Value
Value
the Month
Value
Limit
compliance
Obtained
/breach
Coomalgah
Blast Noise
dB (Lin Peak)
Every Blast
4
95.50
101.70
120
Nil
12/02/2024
(TB2)
Blast Vibration
mm/s
Every Blast
4
0.16
0.59
10
Nil
01/02/2024
Table 6- Monthly Monitoring (Dust PM10 - No Limits apply)
Location
No. of samples required
Lowest sample value
Mean of sample
Highest sample value
by licence
"Flixton" property* TEOM
Continuous
0
16.7
45.1
(µg/m3)
*Mine owned property - no limit apply
6
Figure 1 - EPL 12365 Monitoring Locations
7
