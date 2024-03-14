FWP0001345 TARRAWONGA COAL MINE FORWARD PROGRAM Monday 1 January 2024 to Thursday 31 December 2026

TARRAWONGA COAL MINE FORWARD PROGRAM FWP0001345 | Monday 1 January 2024 to Thursday 31 December 2026 Contents Summary 3 Important 3 Three-year forecast - surface disturbance activities 4 Project description 4 Description of surface disturbance activities 4 Three-year rehabilitation forecast 7 Rehabilitation planning schedule 7 Rehabilitation research and trials 9 Rehabilitation maintenance and corrective actions 10 Rehabilitation schedule 10 Subsidence remediation for underground operations 10 Progressive mining and rehabilitation statistics 11 Three-yearly forecast cumulative disturbance and rehabilitation progression 11 Rehabilitation key performance indicators (KPIs) 11 Attachment 1 - Reporting Definitions 12 Attachment 2 - Definitions 14 Attachment 3 - Plans 20 2

TARRAWONGA COAL MINE FORWARD PROGRAM FWP0001345 | Monday 1 January 2024 to Thursday 31 December 2026 Summary DETAIL Mine Reference Forward program commencement date Forward program end date Forward program revision (if applicable) Contact Mining leases Project location Date of submission Tarrawonga Coal Mine FWP0001345 Monday 1 January 2024 Thursday 31 December 2026 Daryl Robinson ML 1693 (1992), ML 1579 (1992), ML 1749 (1992), ML 1685 (1992) Whitehaven Coal Mining Limited Thursday 29 February 2024 Important The department may make the information in your program and any supporting information available for inspection by members of the public, including by publication on its website or by displaying the information at any of its offices. If you consider any part of your program to be confidential, please communicate this to the department via the message function on this submission within the NSW Resources Regulator Portal. 3

TARRAWONGA COAL MINE FORWARD PROGRAM FWP0001345 | Monday 1 January 2024 to Thursday 31 December 2026 Three-year forecast - surface disturbance activities Project description Tarrawonga Coal Mine (Tarrawonga) (formerly known as East Boggabri Coal Mine) is an open cut coal mine owned and operated by Tarrawonga Coal Pty Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Whitehaven Coal Limited (Whitehaven) located approximately 15 kilometres (km) north-east of Boggabri and 42 km north-northwest of Gunnedah, NSW. Tarrawonga is approved under PA 11_0047 to carry out mining operations at a maximum rate of 3.5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) using truck and excavator method until the end of December 2030. Coal is hauled by road to the Gunnedah CHPP approximately 4km NW of Gunnedah town and then railed to the Port of Newcastle on the Mungindi-Werris Creek railway. Description of surface disturbance activities Exploration activities Drillholes to further inform/refine the geological model will be completed in areas already disturbed but not mined in front of the advancing pit. Some drilling may be undertaken in 2024 depending on rig availability. Exploration activities will be undertaken in accordance with the requirements of the Exploration Code of Practice: Rehabilitation. Disturbance from previous exploration activities will be rehabilitated prior to mine closure. All exploration drill holes will be sealed in accordance with relevant RR DRG guidelines at the time. Construction activities A mine water dam will be continue construction within the mine footprint in 2024. Water management infrastructure such as drains will be constructed as needed as the mining footprint progresses as per the data submitted. Mining schedule Mining development method and sequencing and general mine features. Mining of the Maules Creek Formation will progress in the TN pit and TC pit. In 2024 clearing will commence for the TE pit which is the final area to be mined in the Life of Mine plan at Tarrawonga. ROM coal production will be up to 3.5Mt. The overburden mined will be placed in the northern and southern overburden emplacement areas (NEA and SEA). The emplacement areas progress towards the east as mining progresses. In pit facilities such as crib huts and 4

TARRAWONGA COAL MINE FORWARD PROGRAM FWP0001345 | Monday 1 January 2024 to Thursday 31 December 2026 go-lines will be moved and re-established as the overburden emplacement areas progress. Progressive development of new haul roads, stockpiles, laydown areas and gravel/borrow areas will also occur in the next three years. Areas identified for emplacements, the sequencing of emplacements, construction, and management. The NEA and SEA will progress to the east as overburden is emplaced in these areas backfilling the void. The emplacement areas are all active and will be progressed concurrently The TN and TC pit are mined concurrently so each OEA will be utilised and be active at the same time. The Northern Emplacement will be constructed with three elevated catchment areas to approximately 370 m AHD with areas up to approximately 376 m AHD to introduce micro- relief. The top surface of the northern extent of the emplacement would remain approximately 1,500m wide. Water management structures would be installed to facilitate a free draining landform, directing water from the top surface to sediment basins at the base of the emplacement. The elevated areas of the Northern Emplacement and the open cut infill area to the east of the Northern Emplacement will be revegetated to integrate with the Leard State Forest. During rehabilitation, the final height of the Southern Emplacement would remain at approximately 370 m AHD and will be integrated with the Northern Emplacement. Water management structures would be installed to facilitate a free draining landform, directing water from the top surface to sediment basins at the base of the emplacement. The Southern Emplacement would be constructed predominantly with batter slopes of 10 degrees or shallower. Processing infrastructure activities and the location of tailings facilities and schedule for emplacement. Tarrawonga's coal is processed at the CHPP in Gunnedah which is not part of this mine site. Rejects (coarse and fine) from the CHPP are brought back along the same haulage route for emplacement via co-disposal with overburden in the final landform. Waste disposal and materials handling operations. Wastes produced at the Tarrawonga Coal Mine comprise of: • General domestic-type wastes from on-site buildings and routine maintenance consumables; • Oils and grease; and • Sewage. Domestic-type wastes will be collected and disposed of by a licensed waste disposal contractor, with recyclable materials separated, where possible. Waste oils from maintenance activities are pumped from equipment to bunded storage tanks and removed from site by a service truck. Sewage is managed via onsite facilities serviced by licensed contractors. Prior to decommissioning, Phase 1 and 2 Assessments will be undertaken to identify potential land contamination. Should contamination be identified, consideration will be given to the remediation and management of contaminated soil onsite. 5

TARRAWONGA COAL MINE FORWARD PROGRAM FWP0001345 | Monday 1 January 2024 to Thursday 31 December 2026 Key production milestones MATERIAL UNIT Stripped topsoil (m3) (if applicable) Rock/overburden (m3) Ore (Mt) Reject material1 (Mt) Product (Mt) YEAR 1 103,000 24,500,000 0 0.7 2.1 YEAR 2 45,000 24,500,000 0 0.7 2.1 YEAR 3 45,000 24,500,000 0 0.7 2.1 1 This includes coarse rejects, tailings and any other wastes resulting from beneficiation. 6

TARRAWONGA COAL MINE FORWARD PROGRAM FWP0001345 | Monday 1 January 2024 to Thursday 31 December 2026 Three-year rehabilitation forecast Rehabilitation planning schedule Rehabilitation planning schedule Outcomes of monitoring results (as described in Section 8.3.1 to 8.3.2 of the RMP) are incorporated within the Annual Site Rehabilitation Plan which is developed every year by the end of June to align with the budget period. The Annual Site Rehabilitation Plan provides additional specific detail, maps and statistics on planned rehabilitation activities and schedules for the next 12-month period. Notwithstanding this, planned activities are consistent with those in the Forward Program/LOM Plans. The Annual Site Rehabilitation Plan will provision for rehabilitation activities depending on the phase of rehabilitation at a particular area. The Annual Site Rehabilitation Plan will be the key document for tracking the progress of rehabilitation through rehabilitation phases. Any issue identified during rehabilitation inspection and documented in the annual rehabilitation monitoring report is actioned in the Annual Site Rehabilitation Plan. Stakeholder consultation Consultation will continue with stakeholders during the life of mine, in accordance with the SEP. Table 18 presents a summary of the proposed future consultation activities key stakeholders. This is as follows: RR - Ongoing revisions of the RMP (Condition 64,Schedule 3 of PA11_0047) -Submission of the Annual Review and Annual Rehabilitation Report - Detailed Mine Closure Planning DPE - Annual Reviews -Ongoing revisions of the RMP (Condition 64,Schedule 3 of PA11_0047) -Submission of the Annual Review and Annual Rehabilitation Report -Detailed Mine Closure Planning CCC -Quarterlymeetings -AnnualReviews -Ongoing revisions of the RMP (Condition 64,Schedule 3 of PA11_0047) BTM Complex -BTM Complex Meetings Registered Aboriginal Parties -Detailed Mine Closure Planning Rehabilitation studies, risk assessments and/or design work Multiple risk assessments have been completed historically for the rehabilitation works associated with Tarrawonga. Table 8 of the RMP summarises the completed rehabilitation risk assessments. The risk assessment has been used to inform the preparation of the RMP. The objectives of the risk assessment were to: • Identify the risks associated with rehabilitation and closure of Tarrawonga to achieve the approved post mining land uses; • Identify knowledge gaps in Whitehaven's current understanding of the risks to rehabilitation; • Identify the investigations/controls/action plans necessary to effectively mitigate risks and/or realise opportunities and to close any identified knowledge gaps; • Inform the development of this RMP, to provide a basis to determine additional investigations and/or project works to 7

TARRAWONGA COAL MINE FORWARD PROGRAM FWP0001345 | Monday 1 January 2024 to Thursday 31 December 2026 be undertaken; and • Provide the framework to satisfy relevant internal and government guidelines, requiring implementation of a risk-based approach to closure. The risk workshop assessed a total of 59 key rehabilitation risks, which are summarised as: • 13 risks were ranked as not applicable; • 22 risks were ranked as low; • 21 risks were ranked as moderate; • 0 risks were ranked as significant; • 3 risks were ranked as high; and • 0 risks were ranked as extreme. Rehabilitation risks, controls and proposed controls will regularly be reviewed and revised (as required). 8

