07th June 2024

TARRAWONGA - COMMUNITY CONSULTATIVE COMMITTEE MEETING NOTICE

The proposed meeting dates of the Tarrawonga CCC and BTM CCC are listed below. These meetings will be held at the Boggabri Golf Club, unless notified otherwise.

DATE/S

MEETING TYPE

WED 28TH AUGUST 2024 @ 10.00AM

WED 23RD OCTOBER 2024 @ 10.00AM

THURS 24TH OCTOBER 2024 @1.30PM

WED 12TH FEBRUARY 2025 @ 10.00AM

WED 14TH MAY 2025 @ 10.00AM

THURS 15TH MAY 2025

Tarrawonga CCC Meeting

Tarrawonga CCC Meeting

BTM Complex CCC Meeting

Tarrawonga CCC Meeting

Tarrawonga CCC Meeting

BTM Complex CCC Meeting

Whitehaven Coal Limited ABN 68 124 425 396

Tarrawonga Mine 469 Goonbri Road, Gunnedah NSW 2380 | PO Box 600, Gunnedah NSW 2380 02 6741 5000 | info@whitehavencoal.com.au | www.whitehavencoal.com.au

