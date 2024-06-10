07th June 2024
TARRAWONGA - COMMUNITY CONSULTATIVE COMMITTEE MEETING NOTICE
The proposed meeting dates of the Tarrawonga CCC and BTM CCC are listed below. These meetings will be held at the Boggabri Golf Club, unless notified otherwise.
DATE/S
MEETING TYPE
WED 28TH AUGUST 2024 @ 10.00AM
WED 23RD OCTOBER 2024 @ 10.00AM
THURS 24TH OCTOBER 2024 @1.30PM
WED 12TH FEBRUARY 2025 @ 10.00AM
WED 14TH MAY 2025 @ 10.00AM
THURS 15TH MAY 2025
Tarrawonga CCC Meeting
Tarrawonga CCC Meeting
BTM Complex CCC Meeting
Tarrawonga CCC Meeting
Tarrawonga CCC Meeting
BTM Complex CCC Meeting
Whitehaven Coal Limited ABN 68 124 425 396
Tarrawonga Mine 469 Goonbri Road, Gunnedah NSW 2380 | PO Box 600, Gunnedah NSW 2380 02 6741 5000 | info@whitehavencoal.com.au | www.whitehavencoal.com.au
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 09 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2024 23:29:05 UTC.