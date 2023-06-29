Section 55 Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997
Environment Protection Licence
Licence - 12365
Licence Details
Number:
12365
Anniversary Date:
09-January
Licensee
TARRAWONGA COAL PTY LTD
PO BOX 600
GUNNEDAH NSW 2380
Premises
TARRAWONGA COAL MINE
469 GOONBRI ROAD
BOGGABRI NSW 2382
Scheduled Activity
Coal works
Extractive activities
Mining for coal
Fee Based Activity
Scale
Coal works
> 2000000-5000000 T annual handing
capacity
Extractive activities
> 50000-100000 T annually extracted
or processed
Mining for coal
> 2000000-3500000 T annual
production capacity
Contact Us
NSW EPA
6 Parramatta Square
10 Darcy Street
PARRAMATTA NSW 2150
Phone: 131 555
Email:info@epa.nsw.gov.au
Locked Bag 5022
PARRAMATTA NSW 2124
Section 55 Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997
Environment Protection Licence
Licence - 12365
INFORMATION ABOUT THIS LICENCE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
4
Dictionary -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
4
Responsibilities of licensee ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
4
Variation of licence conditions ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
4
Duration of licence -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
4
Licence review ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
4
Fees and annual return to be sent to the EPA ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
4
Transfer of licence ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
5
Public register and access to monitoring data ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
5
1
ADMINISTRATIVE CONDITIONS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
6
A1 What the licence authorises and regulates ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
6
A2 Premises or plant to which this licence applies ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
6
A3 Information supplied to the EPA ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
6
2 DISCHARGES TO AIR AND WATER AND APPLICATIONS TO LAND ----------------------------------------------------
7
P1 Location of monitoring/discharge points and areas ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
7
3
LIMIT CONDITIONS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
9
L1
Pollution of waters ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
9
L2
Concentration limits --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
9
L3
Waste --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10
L4
Noise limits -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11
L5
Blasting ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
12
4
OPERATING CONDITIONS --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
13
O1 Activities must be carried out in a competent manner ------------------------------------------------------------------------------
13
O2 Maintenance of plant and equipment ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
13
O3
Dust ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
13
O4
Waste management -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
13
O5
Other operating conditions -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
14
5 MONITORING AND RECORDING CONDITIONS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
14
M1
Monitoring records ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
14
M2 Requirement to monitor concentration of pollutants discharged ----------------------------------------------------------------
15
M3
Testing methods - concentration limits -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
16
M4
Weather monitoring --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
17
M5 Recording of pollution complaints --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
17
M6
Telephone complaints line -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
18
M7 Other monitoring and recording conditions --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
18
Section 55 Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997
Environment Protection Licence
Licence - 12365
6
REPORTING CONDITIONS --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
20
R1
Annual return documents -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
20
R2
Notification of environmental harm -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
21
R3
Written report ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
21
R4
Other reporting conditions ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
22
7
GENERAL CONDITIONS -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
22
G1 Copy of licence kept at the premises or plant -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
22
8 POLLUTION STUDIES AND REDUCTION PROGRAMS ------------------------------------------------------------------------
23
U1
SB25 - Inlet Drain and Spillway Works --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
23
U2
SB7 - Stabilisation of inlet drain. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
23
U3
SD1 - Stabilise inlet Drain ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
23
U4
SD1 - Rehabilitate Sediment Dam -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
23
U5
SB5B - Stabilise Sediment Dam ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
23
U6
SB16A - Stabilise Inlet Drain --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
23
U7
SB16B - Enlarge and Rock Line Drain -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
23
U8
SD8 - Rock Lining of Inlet ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
24
U9
SD26 - Repairs --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
24
U10
SB23A and B ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
24
U11 ROM Pad - Repair Concentrated flow paths ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
24
U12
Material Characterisation -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
24
U13
Cv Assessment ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
24
U14
Clean Water Management ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
25
U15
SD 17 - Inlet works -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
25
DICTIONARY ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
26
General Dictionary -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
26
Section 55 Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997
Environment Protection Licence
Licence - 12365
Information about this licence
Dictionary
A definition of terms used in the licence can be found in the dictionary at the end of this licence.
Responsibilities of licensee
Separate to the requirements of this licence, general obligations of licensees are set out in the Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997 ("the Act") and the Regulations made under the Act. These include obligations to:
- ensure persons associated with you comply with this licence, as set out in section 64 of the Act;
- control the pollution of waters and the pollution of air (see for example sections 120 - 132 of the Act);
- report incidents causing or threatening material environmental harm to the environment, as set out in Part 5.7 of the Act.
Variation of licence conditions
The licence holder can apply to vary the conditions of this licence. An application form for this purpose is available from the EPA.
The EPA may also vary the conditions of the licence at any time by written notice without an application being made.
Where a licence has been granted in relation to development which was assessed under the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 in accordance with the procedures applying to integrated development, the EPA may not impose conditions which are inconsistent with the development consent conditions until the licence is first reviewed under Part 3.6 of the Act.
Duration of licence
This licence will remain in force until the licence is surrendered by the licence holder or until it is suspended or revoked by the EPA or the Minister. A licence may only be surrendered with the written approval of the EPA.
Licence review
The Act requires that the EPA review your licence at least every 5 years after the issue of the licence, as set out in Part 3.6 and Schedule 5 of the Act. You will receive advance notice of the licence review.
Fees and annual return to be sent to the EPA
For each licence fee period you must pay:
- an administrative fee; and
- a load-based fee (if applicable).
Section 55 Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997
Environment Protection Licence
Licence - 12365
The EPA publication "A Guide to Licensing" contains information about how to calculate your licence fees. The licence requires that an Annual Return, comprising a Statement of Compliance and a summary of any monitoring required by the licence (including the recording of complaints), be submitted to the EPA. The Annual Return must be submitted within 60 days after the end of each reporting period. See condition R1 regarding the Annual Return reporting requirements.
Usually the licence fee period is the same as the reporting period.
Transfer of licence
The licence holder can apply to transfer the licence to another person. An application form for this purpose is available from the EPA.
Public register and access to monitoring data
Part 9.5 of the Act requires the EPA to keep a public register of details and decisions of the EPA in relation to, for example:
- licence applications;
- licence conditions and variations;
- statements of compliance;
- load based licensing information; and
- load reduction agreements.
Under s320 of the Act application can be made to the EPA for access to monitoring data which has been submitted to the EPA by licensees.
This licence is issued to:
TARRAWONGA COAL PTY LTD
PO BOX 600
GUNNEDAH NSW 2380
subject to the conditions which follow.
