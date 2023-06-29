Section 55 Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997

Environment Protection Licence

Licence - 12365

Licence Details

Number:

12365

Anniversary Date:

09-January

Licensee

TARRAWONGA COAL PTY LTD

PO BOX 600

GUNNEDAH NSW 2380

Premises

TARRAWONGA COAL MINE

469 GOONBRI ROAD

BOGGABRI NSW 2382

Scheduled Activity

Coal works

Extractive activities

Mining for coal

Fee Based Activity

Scale

Coal works

> 2000000-5000000 T annual handing

capacity

Extractive activities

> 50000-100000 T annually extracted

or processed

Mining for coal

> 2000000-3500000 T annual

production capacity

Contact Us

NSW EPA

6 Parramatta Square

10 Darcy Street

PARRAMATTA NSW 2150

Phone: 131 555

Email:info@epa.nsw.gov.au

Locked Bag 5022

PARRAMATTA NSW 2124

Environment Protection Authority - NSW

Page 1 of 29

Licence version date:

29-Jun-2023

Section 55 Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997

Environment Protection Licence

Licence - 12365

INFORMATION ABOUT THIS LICENCE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

4

Dictionary -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

4

Responsibilities of licensee ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

4

Variation of licence conditions ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

4

Duration of licence -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

4

Licence review ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

4

Fees and annual return to be sent to the EPA ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

4

Transfer of licence ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

5

Public register and access to monitoring data ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

5

1

ADMINISTRATIVE CONDITIONS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

6

A1 What the licence authorises and regulates ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

6

A2 Premises or plant to which this licence applies ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

6

A3 Information supplied to the EPA ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

6

2 DISCHARGES TO AIR AND WATER AND APPLICATIONS TO LAND ----------------------------------------------------

7

P1 Location of monitoring/discharge points and areas ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

7

3

LIMIT CONDITIONS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

9

L1

Pollution of waters ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

9

L2

Concentration limits --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

9

L3

Waste --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

10

L4

Noise limits -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

11

L5

Blasting ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

12

4

OPERATING CONDITIONS --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

13

O1 Activities must be carried out in a competent manner ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

13

O2 Maintenance of plant and equipment ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

13

O3

Dust ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

13

O4

Waste management -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

13

O5

Other operating conditions -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

14

5 MONITORING AND RECORDING CONDITIONS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

14

M1

Monitoring records ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

14

M2 Requirement to monitor concentration of pollutants discharged ----------------------------------------------------------------

15

M3

Testing methods - concentration limits -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

16

M4

Weather monitoring --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

17

M5 Recording of pollution complaints --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

17

M6

Telephone complaints line -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

18

M7 Other monitoring and recording conditions --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

18

Environment Protection Authority - NSW

Page 2 of 29

Licence version date:

29-Jun-2023

Section 55 Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997

Environment Protection Licence

Licence - 12365

6

REPORTING CONDITIONS --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

20

R1

Annual return documents -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

20

R2

Notification of environmental harm -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

21

R3

Written report ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

21

R4

Other reporting conditions ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

22

7

GENERAL CONDITIONS -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

22

G1 Copy of licence kept at the premises or plant -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

22

8 POLLUTION STUDIES AND REDUCTION PROGRAMS ------------------------------------------------------------------------

23

U1

SB25 - Inlet Drain and Spillway Works --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

23

U2

SB7 - Stabilisation of inlet drain. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

23

U3

SD1 - Stabilise inlet Drain ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

23

U4

SD1 - Rehabilitate Sediment Dam -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

23

U5

SB5B - Stabilise Sediment Dam ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

23

U6

SB16A - Stabilise Inlet Drain --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

23

U7

SB16B - Enlarge and Rock Line Drain -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

23

U8

SD8 - Rock Lining of Inlet ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

24

U9

SD26 - Repairs --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

24

U10

SB23A and B ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

24

U11 ROM Pad - Repair Concentrated flow paths ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

24

U12

Material Characterisation -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

24

U13

Cv Assessment ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

24

U14

Clean Water Management ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

25

U15

SD 17 - Inlet works -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

25

DICTIONARY ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

26

General Dictionary -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

26

Environment Protection Authority - NSW

Page 3 of 29

Licence version date:

29-Jun-2023

Section 55 Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997

Environment Protection Licence

Licence - 12365

Information about this licence

Dictionary

A definition of terms used in the licence can be found in the dictionary at the end of this licence.

Responsibilities of licensee

Separate to the requirements of this licence, general obligations of licensees are set out in the Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997 ("the Act") and the Regulations made under the Act. These include obligations to:

  • ensure persons associated with you comply with this licence, as set out in section 64 of the Act;
  • control the pollution of waters and the pollution of air (see for example sections 120 - 132 of the Act);
  • report incidents causing or threatening material environmental harm to the environment, as set out in Part 5.7 of the Act.

Variation of licence conditions

The licence holder can apply to vary the conditions of this licence. An application form for this purpose is available from the EPA.

The EPA may also vary the conditions of the licence at any time by written notice without an application being made.

Where a licence has been granted in relation to development which was assessed under the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 in accordance with the procedures applying to integrated development, the EPA may not impose conditions which are inconsistent with the development consent conditions until the licence is first reviewed under Part 3.6 of the Act.

Duration of licence

This licence will remain in force until the licence is surrendered by the licence holder or until it is suspended or revoked by the EPA or the Minister. A licence may only be surrendered with the written approval of the EPA.

Licence review

The Act requires that the EPA review your licence at least every 5 years after the issue of the licence, as set out in Part 3.6 and Schedule 5 of the Act. You will receive advance notice of the licence review.

Fees and annual return to be sent to the EPA

For each licence fee period you must pay:

  • an administrative fee; and
  • a load-based fee (if applicable).

Environment Protection Authority - NSW

Page 4 of 29

Licence version date:

29-Jun-2023

Section 55 Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997

Environment Protection Licence

Licence - 12365

The EPA publication "A Guide to Licensing" contains information about how to calculate your licence fees. The licence requires that an Annual Return, comprising a Statement of Compliance and a summary of any monitoring required by the licence (including the recording of complaints), be submitted to the EPA. The Annual Return must be submitted within 60 days after the end of each reporting period. See condition R1 regarding the Annual Return reporting requirements.

Usually the licence fee period is the same as the reporting period.

Transfer of licence

The licence holder can apply to transfer the licence to another person. An application form for this purpose is available from the EPA.

Public register and access to monitoring data

Part 9.5 of the Act requires the EPA to keep a public register of details and decisions of the EPA in relation to, for example:

  • licence applications;
  • licence conditions and variations;
  • statements of compliance;
  • load based licensing information; and
  • load reduction agreements.

Under s320 of the Act application can be made to the EPA for access to monitoring data which has been submitted to the EPA by licensees.

This licence is issued to:

TARRAWONGA COAL PTY LTD

PO BOX 600

GUNNEDAH NSW 2380

subject to the conditions which follow.

Environment Protection Authority - NSW

Page 5 of 29

Licence version date:

29-Jun-2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 29 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2023 05:16:06 UTC.