Section 55 Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997

Environment Protection Licence

Licence - 12365

Information about this licence

Dictionary

A definition of terms used in the licence can be found in the dictionary at the end of this licence.

Responsibilities of licensee

Separate to the requirements of this licence, general obligations of licensees are set out in the Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997 ("the Act") and the Regulations made under the Act. These include obligations to:

ensure persons associated with you comply with this licence, as set out in section 64 of the Act;

control the pollution of waters and the pollution of air (see for example sections 120 - 132 of the Act);

report incidents causing or threatening material environmental harm to the environment, as set out in Part 5.7 of the Act.

Variation of licence conditions

The licence holder can apply to vary the conditions of this licence. An application form for this purpose is available from the EPA.

The EPA may also vary the conditions of the licence at any time by written notice without an application being made.

Where a licence has been granted in relation to development which was assessed under the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 in accordance with the procedures applying to integrated development, the EPA may not impose conditions which are inconsistent with the development consent conditions until the licence is first reviewed under Part 3.6 of the Act.

Duration of licence

This licence will remain in force until the licence is surrendered by the licence holder or until it is suspended or revoked by the EPA or the Minister. A licence may only be surrendered with the written approval of the EPA.

Licence review

The Act requires that the EPA review your licence at least every 5 years after the issue of the licence, as set out in Part 3.6 and Schedule 5 of the Act. You will receive advance notice of the licence review.

Fees and annual return to be sent to the EPA

For each licence fee period you must pay:

an administrative fee; and

a load-based fee (if applicable).