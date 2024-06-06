Tarrawonga Site Monitoring
These monitors are used as operation management tools (no criteria apply)
- Air Quality (PM10)=
Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 5 June 2024
11.4(C) µg/m3
Operational Response:
No Action Required - Continue Monitoring
1. PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size.
(C): recalculation of the 24hr average as some data unavailable due to rain, power or communications.
- N/A: Data Not available due to servicing, power outage or communication issue.
- Noise (LF)23
Average reading for the period of 5 June 2024
Day: 7am-6pm
Evening 6pm-10pm
Nights 10pm-7am
28.8 dB(A)
19.0 dB(A)
22.1 dB(A)
Operational Response:
No Action Required - Continue Monitoring
2. LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ); Monitoring results may include noise from other sources.
*Elevated levels affected by non- related mining event.
N/A: Data Not available due to servicing, power outage or communication issue.
(C): recalculation of the average as some data unavailable due to rain, power or communications.
- Weather
Operational Response:
No Action Required- Continue Monitoring
Weather condition and forecast is available at:
http://www.whitehavencoal.com.au/weather/
For further information contact:
02 6741 5009 orTarrawongaEnvironment@whitehavencoal.com.au
