Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 06022022

Tarrawonga Site Monitoring
These monitors are used as operation management tools (no criteria apply)
Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 06 February 2022
8.4 µg/m3
Operational Response:
No Action Required - Continue Monitoring
1. PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size.
(C): recalculation of the 24hr average as some data unavailable due to rain, power or communications.
Average reading for the period of 06 February 2022
Day: 7am-6pm
Evening 6pm-10pm
Nights 10pm-7am
41.8* dB(A)
45.6* dB(A)
22 dB(A)
Operational Response:
Actioned According to Management Plans - Wind
Speeds up to 8.1 - Continue Monitoring
2. LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ); Monitoring results may include noise from other sources.
*Elevated levels affected by non- related mining event.
N/A: Data Not available due to servicing, power outage or communication issue.
(C): recalculation of the average as some data unavailable due to rain, power or communications.
Operational Response:
No Action Required- Continue Monitoring
Weather condition and forecast is available at:
http://www.whitehavencoal.com.au/weather/
For further information contact:
02 6741 5009 or TarrawongaEnvironment@whitehavencoal.com.au