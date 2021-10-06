Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Whitehaven Coal Limited
  News
  Summary
    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/06
3.59 AUD   +4.06%
05:57pWHITEHAVEN COAL : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 06102021
PU
02:18aAustralia shares end lower as banks drag on tighter regulations
RE
10/05WHITEHAVEN COAL : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20211006
PU
Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 06102021

10/06/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
Tarrawonga Site Monitoring

These monitors are used as operation management tools (no criteria apply)

  • Air Quality (PM10)

Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 06 October 2021

16.1 µg/m3

Operational Response:

No Action Required - Continue Monitoring

1. PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size.

(C): recalculation of the 24hr average as some data unavailable due to rain, power or communications.

7

  • Noise (LF)2

Average reading for the period of 06 October 2021

Day: 7am-6pm

Evening 6pm-10pm

Nights 10pm-7am

27.5 dB(A)

19.0 dB(A)

26.3 dB(A)

Operational Response:

No Action Required - Continue Monitoring

2. LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ); Monitoring results may include noise from other sources.

*Elevated levels affected by non- related mining event.

N/A: Data Not available due to servicing, power outage or communication issue.

(C): recalculation of the average as some data unavailable due to rain, power or communications.

  • Weather

Operational Response:

No Action Required- Continue Monitoring

Weather condition and forecast is available at:

http://www.whitehavencoal.com.au/weather/

For further information contact:

02 6741 5009 or TarrawongaEnvironment@whitehavencoal.com.au

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 21:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
