  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Whitehaven Coal Limited
  News
  Summary
    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:39 2023-02-08 am EST
8.540 AUD   -0.93%
04:29pWhitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 08022023
PU
02/07Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230208
PU
02/07Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 06022023
PU
Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 08022023

02/08/2023 | 04:29pm EST
Tarrawonga Site Monitoring

These monitors are used as operation management tools (no criteria apply)

  • Air Quality (PM10)=

Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 08 February 2023

22.7 µg/m3

Operational Response:

No Action Required - Continue Monitoring

1. PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size.

(C): recalculation of the 24hr average as some data unavailable due to rain, power or communications.

7

  • Noise (LF)23

Average reading for the period of 08 February 2023

Day: 7am-6pm

Evening 6pm-10pm

Nights 10pm-7am

32.9dB(A)

55.8*dB(A)

37.1dB(A)

Operational Response:

Actioned According to Management Plans - Wind

Speeds up to 10.1m/s

2. LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ); Monitoring results may include noise from other sources.

*Elevated levels affected by non- related mining event.

N/A: Data Not available due to servicing, power outage or communication issue.

(C): recalculation of the average as some data unavailable due to rain, power or communications.

  • Weather

Operational Response:

No Action Required- Continue Monitoring

Weather condition and forecast is available at:

http://www.whitehavencoal.com.au/weather/

For further information contact:

02 6741 5009 or TarrawongaEnvironment@whitehavencoal.com.au

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 21:27:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
