    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  07:18:57 2023-03-12 pm EDT
7.110 AUD   -0.28%
Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 12032023

03/12/2023
Tarrawonga Site Monitoring

These monitors are used as operation management tools (no criteria apply)

  • Air Quality (PM10)=

Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 12 March 2023

5.5 µg/m3

Operational Response:

No Action Required - Continue Monitoring

1. PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size.

(C): recalculation of the 24hr average as some data unavailable due to rain, power or communications.

7

  • Noise (LF)23

Average reading for the period of 12 March 2023

Day: 7am-6pm

Evening 6pm-10pm

Nights 10pm-7am

29.1dB(A)

39.8*dB(A)

34.1dB(A)

Operational Response:

Actioned According to Management Plans - Wind

Speeds up to 6.8m/s

2. LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ); Monitoring results may include noise from other sources.

*Elevated levels affected by non- related mining event.

N/A: Data Not available due to servicing, power outage or communication issue.

(C): recalculation of the average as some data unavailable due to rain, power or communications.

  • Weather

Operational Response:

No Action Required- Continue Monitoring

Weather condition and forecast is available at:

http://www.whitehavencoal.com.au/weather/

For further information contact:

02 6741 5009 or TarrawongaEnvironment@whitehavencoal.com.au

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 12 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2023 22:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
