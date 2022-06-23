Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Whitehaven Coal Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-06-23 am EDT
4.610 AUD   -1.91%
05:56pWHITEHAVEN COAL : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 23062022
PU
03:45aWHITEHAVEN COAL : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 22062022
PU
03:45aWHITEHAVEN COAL : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20220623
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 23062022

06/23/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
Tarrawonga Site Monitoring

These monitors are used as operation management tools (no criteria apply)

  • Air Quality (PM10)=

Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 23 June 2022

10.9 µg/m3

Operational Response:

No Action Required - Continue Monitoring

1. PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size.

(C): recalculation of the 24hr average as some data unavailable due to rain, power or communications.

7

  • Noise (LF)2

Average reading for the period of 23 June 2022

Day: 7am-6pm

Evening 6pm-10pm

Nights 10pm-7am

24.8dB(A)

22.2dB(A)

26.2dB(A)

Operational Response:

No Action Required - Continue Monitoring

2. LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ); Monitoring results may include noise from other sources.

*Elevated levels affected by non- related mining event.

N/A: Data Not available due to servicing, power outage or communication issue.

(C): recalculation of the average as some data unavailable due to rain, power or communications.

  • Weather

Operational Response:

No Action Required- Continue Monitoring

Weather condition and forecast is available at:

http://www.whitehavencoal.com.au/weather/

For further information contact:

02 6741 5009 or TarrawongaEnvironment@whitehavencoal.com.au

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 21:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
