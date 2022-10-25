Advanced search
Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 24102022
PU
10/24Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20221025
PU
10/24Whitehaven Coal : MCC - EPL Monitoring Summary September 2022
PU
Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 24102022

10/25/2022 | 12:43am EDT
Tarrawonga Site Monitoring

These monitors are used as operation management tools (no criteria apply)

  • Air Quality (PM10)=

Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 24 October 2022

4.8 µg/m3

Operational Response:

No Action Required - Continue Monitoring

1. PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size.

(C): recalculation of the 24hr average as some data unavailable due to rain, power or communications.

7

  • Noise (LF)23

Average reading for the period of 24 October 2022

Day: 7am-6pm

Evening 6pm-10pm

Nights 10pm-7am

28.2dB(A)

28.4dB(A)

26.2dB(A)

Operational Response:

No Action Required

2. LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ); Monitoring results may include noise from other sources.

*Elevated levels affected by non- related mining event.

N/A: Data Not available due to servicing, power outage or communication issue.

(C): recalculation of the average as some data unavailable due to rain, power or communications.

  • Weather

Operational Response:

No Action Required- Continue Monitoring

Weather condition and forecast is available at:

http://www.whitehavencoal.com.au/weather/

For further information contact:

02 6741 5009 or TarrawongaEnvironment@whitehavencoal.com.au

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
