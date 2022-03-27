Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 27032022

Tarrawonga Site Monitoring
These monitors are used as operation management tools (no criteria apply)
Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 27 March 2022
9.5 µg/m3
No Action Required - Continue Monitoring
1.
PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size.
(C): recalculation of the 24hr average as some data unavailable due to rain, power or communications.
7 Noise (LF)2
Average reading for the period of 27 March 2022
|
Day: 7am-6pm
|
Evening 6pm-10pm
|
Nights 10pm-7am
|
30.7dB(A)
|
28.4dB(A)
|
22dB(A)
|
Operational Response:
2.
LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ); Monitoring results may include noise from other sources.
*Elevated levels affected by non- related mining event.
N/A: Data Not available due to servicing, power outage or communication issue.
(C): recalculation of the average as some data unavailable due to rain, power or communications.
No Action Required- Continue Monitoring
Weather condition and forecast is available at: http://www.whitehavencoal.com.au/weather/
For further information contact:
02 6741 5009 or TarrawongaEnvironment@whitehavencoal.com.au
