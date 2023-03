Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 27032023

Tarrawonga Site Monitoring

These monitors are used as operation management tools (no criteria apply)

 Air Quality (PM10)=

Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 27 March 2023

Power Outage* µg/m3

Operational Response:

No Action Required - Continue Monitoring

PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size.

(C): recalculation of the 24hr average as some data unavailable due to rain, power or communications.

7  Noise (LF)23

Average reading for the period of 27 March 2023

Day: 7am-6pm Evening 6pm-10pm Nights 10pm-7am 40.5*dB(A) 39.7*dB(A) 25.6dB(A) Operational Response: Actioned According to Management Plans - Wind Speeds up to 6m/s

LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ); Monitoring results may include noise from other sources.

*Elevated levels affected by non- related mining event.

N/A: Data Not available due to servicing, power outage or communication issue.

(C): recalculation of the average as some data unavailable due to rain, power or communications.

 Weath er

Operational Response:

No Action Required- Continue Monitoring

Weather condition and forecast is available at: http://www.whitehavencoal.com.au/weather/

For further information contact:

02 6741 5009 or TarrawongaEnvironment@whitehavencoal.com.au