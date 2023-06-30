Tarrawonga Site Monitoring

These monitors are used as operation management tools (no criteria apply)

Air Quality (PM 10 )=

Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 27 June 2023

9.6 µg/m3

Operational Response:

No Action Required - Continue Monitoring

1. PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size.

(C): recalculation of the 24hr average as some data unavailable due to rain, power or communications.

N/A: Data Not available due to servicing, power outage or communication issue.

Noise (LF) 23

Average reading for the period of 27 June 2023

Day: 7am-6pm Evening 6pm-10pm Nights 10pm-7am 30.3 dB(A) 24.1 dB(A) 27.3 dB(A) Operational Response:

No Action Required - Continue Monitoring

2. LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ); Monitoring results may include noise from other sources.

*Elevated levels affected by non- related mining event.

N/A: Data Not available due to servicing, power outage or communication issue.

(C): recalculation of the average as some data unavailable due to rain, power or communications.

Weather

Operational Response:

No Action Required- Continue Monitoring

Weather condition and forecast is available at:

http://www.whitehavencoal.com.au/weather/

