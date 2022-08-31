Log in
Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 27082022

08/31/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
Tarrawonga Site Monitoring

These monitors are used as operation management tools (no criteria apply)

  • Air Quality (PM10)=

Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 27 August 2022

10.3 (C)µg/m3

Operational Response:

No Action Required - Continue Monitoring

1. PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size.

(C): recalculation of the 24hr average as some data unavailable due to rain, power or communications.

7

  • Noise (LF)23

Average reading for the period of 25 August 2022

Day: 7am-6pm

Evening 6pm-10pm

Nights 10pm-7am

26dB(A)

18.1dB(A)

32.7dB(A)

Operational Response:

No Action Required - Continue Monitoring

2. LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ); Monitoring results may include noise from other sources.

*Elevated levels affected by non- related mining event.

N/A: Data Not available due to servicing, power outage or communication issue.

(C): recalculation of the average as some data unavailable due to rain, power or communications.

  • Weather

Operational Response:

No Action Required- Continue Monitoring

Weather condition and forecast is available at:

http://www.whitehavencoal.com.au/weather/

For further information contact:

02 6741 5009 or TarrawongaEnvironment@whitehavencoal.com.au

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 21:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
