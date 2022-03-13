Log in
    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
03/22 12:10:45 am
4.04 AUD   +2.28%
06:04pWHITEHAVEN COAL : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 11032022
PU
03/10WHITEHAVEN COAL : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20220311
PU
03/10WHITEHAVEN COAL : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 10032022
PU
Whitehaven Coal : Update - Notification of buy-back - WHC

03/13/2022 | 06:04pm EDT
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Name of entity

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

14/3/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

WHC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

4,766,246

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

1,661,975

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ABN

68124425396

1.3

ASX issuer code

WHC

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

17/2/2022

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

11/3/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

14/3/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

WHC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

For personal use only

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

only

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

1,032,644,232

use

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

Yes

3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be

personal

bought back

103,264,423

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

UBS Securities Australia Limited, ABN 62 008 586 481

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

be paid?

For

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

No

only

Part 3C - Key dates

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

use

7/3/2022

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

16/2/2023

personalFor

Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Whitehaven Coal Ltd intends to buy-back up to $400 million of its fully paid ordinary shares under the on-marketbuy-back.

Notification of buy-back

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 13 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2022 22:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
