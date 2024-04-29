26th April 2024

Community Consultative Committee Meeting Notice

The proposed meeting dates of the Vickery CCC are listed below. These meetings will be held at the Vickery Coal Mine Meeting Room.

Committee

Vickery Coal Mine, Community Consultative Committee

Start Time

11:00am

End Time

1.00pm (approx..)

Venue

Vickery Coal Mine Meeting Room

Date 1

11th April 2024

Date 2

25th July 2024

Date 3

2024

Date 4

2024

Attachments

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 28 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2024 22:28:07 UTC.