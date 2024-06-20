issues with the construction or they are still in use, and Whitehaven may look at replacing some of these as necessary based on expert advice.

GM asks about the noise management plan for the EIS. Is this complete.

says that everything is still in place for the noise monitoring plan. It has not been significantly updated and is complete for now. Coming into Winter, they are still conducting monitoring to ensure that they stay under maximum noise levels.

GM asks about the status of the pipeline from Tarrawonga to Vickery and out to Maules Creek.

says that she doesn't know where the pipeline development is up to but this is still planned for construction.

KB expresses serious concern to DT about the Rangari- road, which is unsafe. He is concerned that it will cause fatalities.

DT agrees that it is an issue, Tamworth and the Gunnedah Shire were both funded for works on their sections of the road and Narrabri Shire is pursuing funding from the State Government to do works on this section.

DT says that the Council does not have the capacity to fund the necessary works. DT is consistently working on this case and is also very concerned about the state of it. It should be an easy journey between Narrabri and Tamworth.

DT asks KB to send him an email expressing his concerns. Community complaints provide a helpful pressure to apply to the State Government. DT can also provide KB the details of the local member to contact.

Following this meeting, the below response was provided by the Council, on behalf of DT, via email:

"Narrabri Shire Council (Council) does not have the funding to upgrade Rangari Road, which is estimated to be over $10 Million. However, Council has performed advocacy on this matter to both State and Federal Ministers urging them to allocate funding to this project.