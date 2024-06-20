Whitehaven Vickery Extension Project

Community Consultative Committee

Date: 11 April 2024, 12 pm - 1pm

Location: Whitehaven Gunnedah Office Boardroom and Zoom

Attendees

Community Members

Whitehaven Coal

Grant McIlveen (GM) Community Representative

Megan Martin (MM) - Whitehaven Coal

Keith Blanch (KB) - Community Representative

Matt Sparkes (MS) - Whitehaven Coal

Dean Scott (DS) -Whitehaven Coal

Jeff Andrews (JA) - Whitehaven Coal

Gunnedah Shire Council

Wade Hudson (WH) - Gunnedah Shire Council

Independent Chairperson

Cr Colleen Fuller (CF) - Gunnedah Shire Council

Professor Roberta Ryan (RR)

Narrabri Shire Council

Minute taker

Cr Darrell Tiemens (DT) - Narrabri Shire Council

Isa Crossland Stone (ICS)

Apologies

Cr Rob Hooke (RH) - Gunnedah Shire Council

Cr Cathy Redding (CR) - Narrabri Shire Council

Jabin De Keizer (JDK) - Whitehaven Coal

Ron Fuller (RF) - Community Representative

Barry Thomson (BT) - Community Representative

Item

Description

Action

1

Welcome, introductions and apologies - RR

RR introduces herself and welcomes new attendees.

2

Declarations and Interests - RR

There are no new declarations.

3

Vickery Environmental Report - MM

MM's slides are attached to these minutes.

RR asks MM if they have received any feedback about the

update blasting.

MM says they have had some positive feedback and one

complaint from someone who did not receive the first text

message.Despite having been signed up to the register they

had been missed off the list in the SMS broadcast service.

Following this complaint, the issue has been rectified and

this individual has received subsequent messages.

The ongoing communications with local residents seems to

be working well at the moment.

4

Project Update/Approval Update -MS

MS provides a project update. The Whitehaven monitoring

report, which contains the contents of this update, is

attached to these minutes.

5

Housing Project Update - JA

JA provides an update to the Project Development in

Gunnedah Shire Housing Strategy.

GM asks how far along they are with the Boggabri Vault

project?

JA says that this is sitting with the specialist team

currently and they are expecting to get DA approval soon.

KB asks about the units next to the Vault. Is this short-

term accommodation?

JA says that they are intended to house people who are

seeking accommodation, usually in a short-term way, for

workers and people entering the area, visiting

contractors, etc..

They have made an effort to maintain the existing

character of the building/buildings in the area.

MM says that a lot of the Vickery drive in drive out

workers are living near the Boggabri Vault in the Civeo

camp.

6

Next Steps - DS

GM asks about the plans for the rail corridor.

DS says that when the plans are finalized they will be

published on the website.

MM says that they are making a small realignment of the

rail corridor, and this will be shared in the exhibition

period.

GM asks if the rail corridor will still be raised as a viaduct

as per the EIS recommendations. MM says there has been

no final design completed- this work is on going.

MM will clarify the details of the rail corridor and the

MM to update on the rail corridor

timeframe of its progress.

plans and timing.

7

General Business - RR

CF congratulates Whitehaven on their employment

program at Vickery where local people are coming back to

their local shire to work and this has been very positive

for the community.

CF offers her advice on the area as it is black soil and

difficult to build on. CF notes that the police housing on

this street had to be rebuilt. The police had to be

relocated temporarily while the houses were improved.

GM notes that there was a grid survey in early March.

Was this related to the rail corridor plans? Was this under

MM to clarify whether the grid

Whitehaven's organization?

survey that occurred in March

was related to Whitehaven's

MM and DS say they are unaware that it was but can

activity around the rail corridor

follow up.

works.

GM asks about the water bores.

MM says that they constructed 2 new bores.

They are monitoring them now. There are another 11

existing bores that will be included in the monitoring

program. 2 or 3 of the total cannot be monitored due to

issues with the construction or they are still in use, and Whitehaven may look at replacing some of these as necessary based on expert advice.

GM asks about the noise management plan for the EIS. Is this complete.

  1. says that everything is still in place for the noise monitoring plan. It has not been significantly updated and is complete for now. Coming into Winter, they are still conducting monitoring to ensure that they stay under maximum noise levels.

GM asks about the status of the pipeline from Tarrawonga to Vickery and out to Maules Creek.

  1. says that she doesn't know where the pipeline development is up to but this is still planned for construction.

KB expresses serious concern to DT about the Rangari- road, which is unsafe. He is concerned that it will cause fatalities.

DT agrees that it is an issue, Tamworth and the Gunnedah Shire were both funded for works on their sections of the road and Narrabri Shire is pursuing funding from the State Government to do works on this section.

DT says that the Council does not have the capacity to fund the necessary works. DT is consistently working on this case and is also very concerned about the state of it. It should be an easy journey between Narrabri and Tamworth.

DT asks KB to send him an email expressing his concerns. Community complaints provide a helpful pressure to apply to the State Government. DT can also provide KB the details of the local member to contact.

Following this meeting, the below response was provided by the Council, on behalf of DT, via email:

"Narrabri Shire Council (Council) does not have the funding to upgrade Rangari Road, which is estimated to be over $10 Million. However, Council has performed advocacy on this matter to both State and Federal Ministers urging them to allocate funding to this project.

DT to seek clarification on behalf of Narrabri Shire Council in relation to the $850,000 that was pledged and not paid by the Council to the Glentarkie facility in Boggabri.

  1. to follow up again with
    Narrabri Shire in relation to GM's query.

Council will continue to inspect and perform maintenance works as required along the length of Rangari Road. This is currently occurring on a frequent basis.

Please note Council will continue to appeal to funding bodies for an upgrade on this road to align it with the condition in Gunnedah Shire and Tamworth Shires. Please note their upgrades were both funded by NSW Government grants and delivered by Transport for NSW (TfNSW)."

GM asks DT about the $850,000 that was guaranteed to go to the Boggabri Glentarkie centre. Why have they not paid these funds? Narrabri Council has received plenty of funds from Whitehaven.

DT is unable to provide much information at this time. However, he agrees to follow up at the Council and to discuss this matter with RR offline.

Following the meeting, RR and DT met offline to discuss this matter, aiming to provide some resolution to the group.

Following up that meeting, the below response was provided by the Council, on behalf of DT, via email:

"As detailed in Narrabri Shire Council's (Council) previous response to the Committee in relation to this matter dated Monday, 7 August 2023, Council has not financially contributed to the Glentarkie project. Council has, however, worked closely with the Glentarkie Committee and Boggabri Idemitsu Coal in relation to upgrades and improvements to the Glentarkie Retirement facility under DA2024/0044. Further information in relation to this project is available from:

https://narrabricourier.com.au/2023/06/07/more- aged-units-to-be-built-in-boggabri/

The inference that Council 'pledged and not paid' $850,000 is incorrect. The amount as described originally formed part of a draft Voluntary Planning Agreement (VPA) which was ultimately not executed by Council and Whitehaven. Notwithstanding, in accordance with the condition A21 of the Vickery Extension Development Consent, Whitehaven Coal paid Narrabri Shire Council a financial contribution of $3.2m in early 2023. It should be noted that the expenditure of this contribution is legally

8

required to be in accordance with the provisions of the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979, specifically under section 7.12 of that Act. A copy of the relevant plan which guides and authorises this expenditure is provided as background as follows:

https://www.narrabri.nsw.gov.au/files/assets/public/v /1/4.-planning-amp-development/planning-and-environment/strategic-planning-documents/strategic-documents/7.12-fixed-development-consent-levies-contribution-plan-adopted-23aug2022.pdf

The Committee's attention is also drawn to item 37 on page 20 of this document. "

Next Meeting - RR

RR and MM will arrange the next meeting date offline.

Vickery Coal Mine

Community Consultative Committee

Meeting #18

Quarterly Environmental Monitoring Report

Jan, 2024 - Mar, 2024

Vickery Project

This report has been prepared for the Community Consultative Committee (CCC) meeting to show Environmental monitoring performance at Vickery Coal Mine (VCM) for the reporting period from Jan 2024 to Mar 2024.

1

Noise Monitoring

Attended noise was conducted during this period.

Attended noise monitoring was conducted at "Lanreef" (N-AT2) and "Broadwater" (N-AT1) properties once a month during this reporting period. Noise criteria for the mine is 40dB(A) Leq (15 min) during day time and 35dB(A) Leq (15 min) during evening/night time.

Results below show that noise emissions from the mine did not exceed operational criteria at "Lanreef" or "Broadwater" monitoring locations during the monitoring period.

Table 1 January 2024 Attended Noise Monitoring

Table 4

VCM Operational Noise Monitoring Results Leq(15min) - 25th January 2024 (Day)

dB(A),

VCM

Criterion

Location

Time

Leq

Contribution

dB(A),Leq

Wind speed

Stability

Identified Noise Sources

Exceedance

dB(A),Leq

(m/s),dir

Class

dB(A),Leq

(Yes/No)1

N-AT1 / 7

4:25pm

41

IA

40

2.9 / 244

B

Birds (41), insects (28), VCM (IA)

No

N-AT2 / 8

2:02pm

38

IA

40

2.2 / 186

B

Birds (37), traffic (29), insects

No

(25), VCM (IA)

Table 5

VCM Operational Noise Monitoring Results Leq(15min) - 25th January 2024 (Evening)

dB(A),

VCM

Criterion

Location

Time

Leq

Contribution

dB(A),Leq

Wind speed

Stability

Identified Noise Sources

Exceedance

dB(A),Leq

(m/s),dir

Class

dB(A),Leq

(Yes/No)1

N-AT1 / 7

6:00pm

40

IA

35

3.5 / 261

D

Birds (40), insects (23), VCM (IA)

NA

N-AT2 / 8

9:30pm

48

IA

37

2.1 / 330

E

Insects (48), traffic (30), frogs

No

(28), VCM (IA)

Table 6

VCM Operational Noise Monitoring Results Leq(15min) - 25th January 2024 (Night)

dB(A),

VCM

Criterion

Location

Time

Leq

Contribution

dB(A),Leq

Wind speed

Stability

Identified Noise Sources

Exceedance

dB(A),Leq

(m/s),dir

Class

dB(A),Leq

(Yes/No)1

N-AT1 / 7

11:33pm

46

25

35

2.8 / 040

E

Insects (46), VCM (25), frogs (24

No

N-AT2 / 8

10:00pm

46

IA

37

2.7 / 222

E

Insects (46), traffic (28), frogs

No

(21), VCM (IA)

Table 7

VCM Operational Noise Monitoring Results LAmax - 25th January 2024

dB(A),

VCM

Criterion

Wind speed

Location

Time

LAmax

Contribution

dB(A),

(m/s),dir

Stability Class

LAmax Noise Source

Exceedance

dB(A),

LAmax

(Yes/No)1

LAmax

N-AT1 / 7

11:33pm

61

29

52

2.8 / 040

E

Insects

No

N-AT2 / 8

10:00pm

58

IA

52

2.7 / 222

E

Insects

No

2

Table 2 February 2024 Attended Noise Monitoring

Table 4

VCM Operational Noise Monitoring Results Leq(15min) - 26th & 27th February 2024 (Day)

dB(A),

VCM

Criterion

Location

Time

Leq

Contribution

dB(A),Leq

Wind speed

Stability

Identified Noise Sources dB(A),Leq

Exceedance

dB(A),Leq

(m/s),dir

Class

(Yes/No)1

N-AT1 / 7

11:47am

42

IA

40

4.0 / 261

B

Birds (42), aeroplane (27), insects (26),

NA

(27/02/24)

VCM (IA)

N-AT2 / 8

4:30pm

40

IA

40

2.8 / 247

B

Birds (40), traffic (26), insects (22),

No

(26/02/24)

VCM (IA)

Table 5

VCM Operational Noise Monitoring Results Leq(15min) - 26th February 2024 (Evening)

dB(A),

VCM

Criterion

Location

Time

Leq

Contribution

dB(A),Leq

Wind speed

Stability

Identified Noise Sources dB(A),Leq

Exceedance

dB(A),Leq

(m/s),dir

Class

(Yes/No)1

N-AT1 / 7

9:30pm

44

24

35

2.8 / 147

D

Insects (43), birds (35), VCM (24)

No

N-AT2 / 8

6:00pm

52

IA

37

3.9 / 134

D

Residential (51), birds (45), traffic (29),

NA

frogs (28), VCM (IA)

Table 6

VCM Operational Noise Monitoring Results Leq(15min) - 26th February 2024 (Night)

dB(A),

VCM

Criterion

Location

Time

Leq

Contribution

dB(A),Leq

Wind speed

Stability

Identified Noise Sources dB(A),Leq

Exceedance

dB(A),Leq

(m/s),dir

Class

(Yes/No)1

N-AT1 / 7

10:00pm

42

22

35

4.5 / 127

D

Insects (42), VCM (22)

NA

N-AT2 / 8

12:06am

44

29

37

5.5 / 141

D

Insects (46), traffic (28), frogs (21), VCM

NA

(29)

Table 7

VCM Operational Noise Monitoring Results LAmax - 26th February 2024

dB(A),

VCM

Criterion

Wind speed

Location

Time

LAmax

Contribution

dB(A),

(m/s),dir

Stability Class

LAmax Noise Source

Exceedance

dB(A),

LAmax

(Yes/No)1

LAmax

N-AT1 / 7

10:00pm

57

25

52

4.5 / 127

D

Insects

NA

N-AT2 / 8

12:06am

64

33

52

5.5 / 141

D

Insects

NA

3

Table 3 March 2024 Attended Noise Monitoring

Table 4

VCM Operational Noise Monitoring Results Leq(15min) - 11th March 2024 (Day)

dB(A),

VCM

Criterion

Location

Time

Leq

Contribution

dB(A),Leq

Wind speed

Stability

Identified Noise Sources dB(A),Leq

Exceedance

dB(A),Leq

(m/s),dir

Class

(Yes/No)

N-AT1 / 7

4:27pm

40

IA

451

4.2 / 098

C

Birds (40), insects (26), VCM (IA)

No

N-AT2 / 8

2:12pm

48

IA

451

4.5 / 097

C

Birds (48), insects (33), traffic (28), VCM

No

(IA)

Table 5

VCM Operational Noise Monitoring Results Leq(15min) - 11th March 2024 (Evening)

dB(A),

VCM

Criterion

Location

Time

Leq

Contribution

dB(A),Leq

Wind speed

Stability

Identified Noise Sources dB(A),Leq

Exceedance

dB(A),Leq

(m/s),dir

Class

(Yes/No)

N-AT1 / 7

9:30pm

39

30

35

2.1 / 116

E

Insects (38), VCM (30), frogs (28)

No

N-AT2 / 8

8:18pm

36

29

421

4.9 / 068

D

Insects (34), VCM (29), aeroplane (28),

No

traffic (23)

Table 6

VCM Operational Noise Monitoring Results Leq(15min) - 11th March 2024 (Night)

dB(A),

VCM

Criterion

Location

Time

Leq

Contribution

dB(A),Leq

Wind speed

Stability

Identified Noise Sources dB(A),Leq

Exceedance

dB(A),Leq

(m/s),dir

Class

(Yes/No)

N-AT1 / 7

10:00pm

36

23

35

2.8 / 149

E

Insects (35), frogs (28), VCM (23)

No

N-AT2 / 8

11:53pm

38

25

421

3.5 / 123

D

Insects (37), frogs (26), VCM (25), traffic

No

(22)

Table 7

VCM Operational Noise Monitoring Results LAmax - 11th March 2024

dB(A),

VCM

Criterion

Wind speed

Location

Time

LAmax

Contribution

dB(A),

(m/s),dir

Stability Class

LAmax Noise Source

Exceedance

dB(A),

LAmax

(Yes/No)

LAmax

N-AT1 / 7

10:00pm

58

29

52

2.8 / 149

E

Insects

No

N-AT2 / 8

11:53pm

61

33

571

3.5 / 123

D

Insects

No

The real time noise monitor located on the "Long Way Round" property remains a management tool so the noise criteria are not applicable at that site. Levels of noise recorded at that location are managed according to the noise management plan and trigger action response plan.

4

