Whitehaven Vickery Extension Project
Community Consultative Committee
Date: 11 April 2024, 12 pm - 1pm
Location: Whitehaven Gunnedah Office Boardroom and Zoom
Attendees
Community Members
Whitehaven Coal
Grant McIlveen (GM) Community Representative
Megan Martin (MM) - Whitehaven Coal
Keith Blanch (KB) - Community Representative
Matt Sparkes (MS) - Whitehaven Coal
Dean Scott (DS) -Whitehaven Coal
Jeff Andrews (JA) - Whitehaven Coal
Gunnedah Shire Council
Wade Hudson (WH) - Gunnedah Shire Council
Independent Chairperson
Cr Colleen Fuller (CF) - Gunnedah Shire Council
Professor Roberta Ryan (RR)
Narrabri Shire Council
Minute taker
Cr Darrell Tiemens (DT) - Narrabri Shire Council
Isa Crossland Stone (ICS)
Apologies
Cr Rob Hooke (RH) - Gunnedah Shire Council
Cr Cathy Redding (CR) - Narrabri Shire Council
Jabin De Keizer (JDK) - Whitehaven Coal
Ron Fuller (RF) - Community Representative
Barry Thomson (BT) - Community Representative
Item
Description
Action
1
Welcome, introductions and apologies - RR
RR introduces herself and welcomes new attendees.
2
Declarations and Interests - RR
There are no new declarations.
3
Vickery Environmental Report - MM
MM's slides are attached to these minutes.
RR asks MM if they have received any feedback about the
update blasting.
MM says they have had some positive feedback and one
complaint from someone who did not receive the first text
message.Despite having been signed up to the register they
had been missed off the list in the SMS broadcast service.
Following this complaint, the issue has been rectified and
this individual has received subsequent messages.
The ongoing communications with local residents seems to
be working well at the moment.
4
Project Update/Approval Update -MS
MS provides a project update. The Whitehaven monitoring
report, which contains the contents of this update, is
attached to these minutes.
5
Housing Project Update - JA
JA provides an update to the Project Development in
Gunnedah Shire Housing Strategy.
GM asks how far along they are with the Boggabri Vault
project?
JA says that this is sitting with the specialist team
currently and they are expecting to get DA approval soon.
KB asks about the units next to the Vault. Is this short-
term accommodation?
JA says that they are intended to house people who are
seeking accommodation, usually in a short-term way, for
workers and people entering the area, visiting
contractors, etc..
They have made an effort to maintain the existing
character of the building/buildings in the area.
MM says that a lot of the Vickery drive in drive out
workers are living near the Boggabri Vault in the Civeo
camp.
6
Next Steps - DS
GM asks about the plans for the rail corridor.
DS says that when the plans are finalized they will be
published on the website.
MM says that they are making a small realignment of the
rail corridor, and this will be shared in the exhibition
period.
GM asks if the rail corridor will still be raised as a viaduct
as per the EIS recommendations. MM says there has been
no final design completed- this work is on going.
MM will clarify the details of the rail corridor and the
MM to update on the rail corridor
timeframe of its progress.
plans and timing.
7
General Business - RR
CF congratulates Whitehaven on their employment
program at Vickery where local people are coming back to
their local shire to work and this has been very positive
for the community.
CF offers her advice on the area as it is black soil and
difficult to build on. CF notes that the police housing on
this street had to be rebuilt. The police had to be
relocated temporarily while the houses were improved.
GM notes that there was a grid survey in early March.
Was this related to the rail corridor plans? Was this under
MM to clarify whether the grid
Whitehaven's organization?
survey that occurred in March
was related to Whitehaven's
MM and DS say they are unaware that it was but can
activity around the rail corridor
follow up.
works.
GM asks about the water bores.
MM says that they constructed 2 new bores.
They are monitoring them now. There are another 11
existing bores that will be included in the monitoring
program. 2 or 3 of the total cannot be monitored due to
issues with the construction or they are still in use, and Whitehaven may look at replacing some of these as necessary based on expert advice.
GM asks about the noise management plan for the EIS. Is this complete.
- says that everything is still in place for the noise monitoring plan. It has not been significantly updated and is complete for now. Coming into Winter, they are still conducting monitoring to ensure that they stay under maximum noise levels.
GM asks about the status of the pipeline from Tarrawonga to Vickery and out to Maules Creek.
- says that she doesn't know where the pipeline development is up to but this is still planned for construction.
KB expresses serious concern to DT about the Rangari- road, which is unsafe. He is concerned that it will cause fatalities.
DT agrees that it is an issue, Tamworth and the Gunnedah Shire were both funded for works on their sections of the road and Narrabri Shire is pursuing funding from the State Government to do works on this section.
DT says that the Council does not have the capacity to fund the necessary works. DT is consistently working on this case and is also very concerned about the state of it. It should be an easy journey between Narrabri and Tamworth.
DT asks KB to send him an email expressing his concerns. Community complaints provide a helpful pressure to apply to the State Government. DT can also provide KB the details of the local member to contact.
Following this meeting, the below response was provided by the Council, on behalf of DT, via email:
"Narrabri Shire Council (Council) does not have the funding to upgrade Rangari Road, which is estimated to be over $10 Million. However, Council has performed advocacy on this matter to both State and Federal Ministers urging them to allocate funding to this project.
DT to seek clarification on behalf of Narrabri Shire Council in relation to the $850,000 that was pledged and not paid by the Council to the Glentarkie facility in Boggabri.
-
to follow up again with
Narrabri Shire in relation to GM's query.
Council will continue to inspect and perform maintenance works as required along the length of Rangari Road. This is currently occurring on a frequent basis.
Please note Council will continue to appeal to funding bodies for an upgrade on this road to align it with the condition in Gunnedah Shire and Tamworth Shires. Please note their upgrades were both funded by NSW Government grants and delivered by Transport for NSW (TfNSW)."
GM asks DT about the $850,000 that was guaranteed to go to the Boggabri Glentarkie centre. Why have they not paid these funds? Narrabri Council has received plenty of funds from Whitehaven.
DT is unable to provide much information at this time. However, he agrees to follow up at the Council and to discuss this matter with RR offline.
Following the meeting, RR and DT met offline to discuss this matter, aiming to provide some resolution to the group.
Following up that meeting, the below response was provided by the Council, on behalf of DT, via email:
"As detailed in Narrabri Shire Council's (Council) previous response to the Committee in relation to this matter dated Monday, 7 August 2023, Council has not financially contributed to the Glentarkie project. Council has, however, worked closely with the Glentarkie Committee and Boggabri Idemitsu Coal in relation to upgrades and improvements to the Glentarkie Retirement facility under DA2024/0044. Further information in relation to this project is available from:
https://narrabricourier.com.au/2023/06/07/more- aged-units-to-be-built-in-boggabri/
The inference that Council 'pledged and not paid' $850,000 is incorrect. The amount as described originally formed part of a draft Voluntary Planning Agreement (VPA) which was ultimately not executed by Council and Whitehaven. Notwithstanding, in accordance with the condition A21 of the Vickery Extension Development Consent, Whitehaven Coal paid Narrabri Shire Council a financial contribution of $3.2m in early 2023. It should be noted that the expenditure of this contribution is legally
8
required to be in accordance with the provisions of the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979, specifically under section 7.12 of that Act. A copy of the relevant plan which guides and authorises this expenditure is provided as background as follows:
https://www.narrabri.nsw.gov.au/files/assets/public/v /1/4.-planning-amp-development/planning-and-environment/strategic-planning-documents/strategic-documents/7.12-fixed-development-consent-levies-contribution-plan-adopted-23aug2022.pdf
The Committee's attention is also drawn to item 37 on page 20 of this document. "
Next Meeting - RR
RR and MM will arrange the next meeting date offline.
Vickery Coal Mine
Community Consultative Committee
Meeting #18
Quarterly Environmental Monitoring Report
Jan, 2024 - Mar, 2024
Vickery Project
This report has been prepared for the Community Consultative Committee (CCC) meeting to show Environmental monitoring performance at Vickery Coal Mine (VCM) for the reporting period from Jan 2024 to Mar 2024.
1
Noise Monitoring
Attended noise was conducted during this period.
Attended noise monitoring was conducted at "Lanreef" (N-AT2) and "Broadwater" (N-AT1) properties once a month during this reporting period. Noise criteria for the mine is 40dB(A) Leq (15 min) during day time and 35dB(A) Leq (15 min) during evening/night time.
Results below show that noise emissions from the mine did not exceed operational criteria at "Lanreef" or "Broadwater" monitoring locations during the monitoring period.
Table 1 January 2024 Attended Noise Monitoring
Table 4
VCM Operational Noise Monitoring Results Leq(15min) - 25th January 2024 (Day)
dB(A),
VCM
Criterion
Location
Time
Leq
Contribution
dB(A),Leq
Wind speed
Stability
Identified Noise Sources
Exceedance
dB(A),Leq
(m/s),dir
Class
dB(A),Leq
(Yes/No)1
N-AT1 / 7
4:25pm
41
IA
40
2.9 / 244
B
Birds (41), insects (28), VCM (IA)
No
N-AT2 / 8
2:02pm
38
IA
40
2.2 / 186
B
Birds (37), traffic (29), insects
No
(25), VCM (IA)
Table 5
VCM Operational Noise Monitoring Results Leq(15min) - 25th January 2024 (Evening)
dB(A),
VCM
Criterion
Location
Time
Leq
Contribution
dB(A),Leq
Wind speed
Stability
Identified Noise Sources
Exceedance
dB(A),Leq
(m/s),dir
Class
dB(A),Leq
(Yes/No)1
N-AT1 / 7
6:00pm
40
IA
35
3.5 / 261
D
Birds (40), insects (23), VCM (IA)
NA
N-AT2 / 8
9:30pm
48
IA
37
2.1 / 330
E
Insects (48), traffic (30), frogs
No
(28), VCM (IA)
Table 6
VCM Operational Noise Monitoring Results Leq(15min) - 25th January 2024 (Night)
dB(A),
VCM
Criterion
Location
Time
Leq
Contribution
dB(A),Leq
Wind speed
Stability
Identified Noise Sources
Exceedance
dB(A),Leq
(m/s),dir
Class
dB(A),Leq
(Yes/No)1
N-AT1 / 7
11:33pm
46
25
35
2.8 / 040
E
Insects (46), VCM (25), frogs (24
No
N-AT2 / 8
10:00pm
46
IA
37
2.7 / 222
E
Insects (46), traffic (28), frogs
No
(21), VCM (IA)
Table 7
VCM Operational Noise Monitoring Results LAmax - 25th January 2024
dB(A),
VCM
Criterion
Wind speed
Location
Time
LAmax
Contribution
dB(A),
(m/s),dir
Stability Class
LAmax Noise Source
Exceedance
dB(A),
LAmax
(Yes/No)1
LAmax
N-AT1 / 7
11:33pm
61
29
52
2.8 / 040
E
Insects
No
N-AT2 / 8
10:00pm
58
IA
52
2.7 / 222
E
Insects
No
2
Table 2 February 2024 Attended Noise Monitoring
Table 4
VCM Operational Noise Monitoring Results Leq(15min) - 26th & 27th February 2024 (Day)
dB(A),
VCM
Criterion
Location
Time
Leq
Contribution
dB(A),Leq
Wind speed
Stability
Identified Noise Sources dB(A),Leq
Exceedance
dB(A),Leq
(m/s),dir
Class
(Yes/No)1
N-AT1 / 7
11:47am
42
IA
40
4.0 / 261
B
Birds (42), aeroplane (27), insects (26),
NA
(27/02/24)
VCM (IA)
N-AT2 / 8
4:30pm
40
IA
40
2.8 / 247
B
Birds (40), traffic (26), insects (22),
No
(26/02/24)
VCM (IA)
Table 5
VCM Operational Noise Monitoring Results Leq(15min) - 26th February 2024 (Evening)
dB(A),
VCM
Criterion
Location
Time
Leq
Contribution
dB(A),Leq
Wind speed
Stability
Identified Noise Sources dB(A),Leq
Exceedance
dB(A),Leq
(m/s),dir
Class
(Yes/No)1
N-AT1 / 7
9:30pm
44
24
35
2.8 / 147
D
Insects (43), birds (35), VCM (24)
No
N-AT2 / 8
6:00pm
52
IA
37
3.9 / 134
D
Residential (51), birds (45), traffic (29),
NA
frogs (28), VCM (IA)
Table 6
VCM Operational Noise Monitoring Results Leq(15min) - 26th February 2024 (Night)
dB(A),
VCM
Criterion
Location
Time
Leq
Contribution
dB(A),Leq
Wind speed
Stability
Identified Noise Sources dB(A),Leq
Exceedance
dB(A),Leq
(m/s),dir
Class
(Yes/No)1
N-AT1 / 7
10:00pm
42
22
35
4.5 / 127
D
Insects (42), VCM (22)
NA
N-AT2 / 8
12:06am
44
29
37
5.5 / 141
D
Insects (46), traffic (28), frogs (21), VCM
NA
(29)
Table 7
VCM Operational Noise Monitoring Results LAmax - 26th February 2024
dB(A),
VCM
Criterion
Wind speed
Location
Time
LAmax
Contribution
dB(A),
(m/s),dir
Stability Class
LAmax Noise Source
Exceedance
dB(A),
LAmax
(Yes/No)1
LAmax
N-AT1 / 7
10:00pm
57
25
52
4.5 / 127
D
Insects
NA
N-AT2 / 8
12:06am
64
33
52
5.5 / 141
D
Insects
NA
3
Table 3 March 2024 Attended Noise Monitoring
Table 4
VCM Operational Noise Monitoring Results Leq(15min) - 11th March 2024 (Day)
dB(A),
VCM
Criterion
Location
Time
Leq
Contribution
dB(A),Leq
Wind speed
Stability
Identified Noise Sources dB(A),Leq
Exceedance
dB(A),Leq
(m/s),dir
Class
(Yes/No)
N-AT1 / 7
4:27pm
40
IA
451
4.2 / 098
C
Birds (40), insects (26), VCM (IA)
No
N-AT2 / 8
2:12pm
48
IA
451
4.5 / 097
C
Birds (48), insects (33), traffic (28), VCM
No
(IA)
Table 5
VCM Operational Noise Monitoring Results Leq(15min) - 11th March 2024 (Evening)
dB(A),
VCM
Criterion
Location
Time
Leq
Contribution
dB(A),Leq
Wind speed
Stability
Identified Noise Sources dB(A),Leq
Exceedance
dB(A),Leq
(m/s),dir
Class
(Yes/No)
N-AT1 / 7
9:30pm
39
30
35
2.1 / 116
E
Insects (38), VCM (30), frogs (28)
No
N-AT2 / 8
8:18pm
36
29
421
4.9 / 068
D
Insects (34), VCM (29), aeroplane (28),
No
traffic (23)
Table 6
VCM Operational Noise Monitoring Results Leq(15min) - 11th March 2024 (Night)
dB(A),
VCM
Criterion
Location
Time
Leq
Contribution
dB(A),Leq
Wind speed
Stability
Identified Noise Sources dB(A),Leq
Exceedance
dB(A),Leq
(m/s),dir
Class
(Yes/No)
N-AT1 / 7
10:00pm
36
23
35
2.8 / 149
E
Insects (35), frogs (28), VCM (23)
No
N-AT2 / 8
11:53pm
38
25
421
3.5 / 123
D
Insects (37), frogs (26), VCM (25), traffic
No
(22)
Table 7
VCM Operational Noise Monitoring Results LAmax - 11th March 2024
dB(A),
VCM
Criterion
Wind speed
Location
Time
LAmax
Contribution
dB(A),
(m/s),dir
Stability Class
LAmax Noise Source
Exceedance
dB(A),
LAmax
(Yes/No)
LAmax
N-AT1 / 7
10:00pm
58
29
52
2.8 / 149
E
Insects
No
N-AT2 / 8
11:53pm
61
33
571
3.5 / 123
D
Insects
No
The real time noise monitor located on the "Long Way Round" property remains a management tool so the noise criteria are not applicable at that site. Levels of noise recorded at that location are managed according to the noise management plan and trigger action response plan.
4
