Whitehaven Coal : WCC- Annual Dam Safety Standards Report 2022 VWD4

03/30/2023 | 11:24pm EDT
Annual Dams Safety Standards Report

Response ID: 39874

Submitted Date: 30/03/23 12:41:36

Completion Time: 2 hr. 12 min. 58 sec.

The Annual Dams Safety Standards Report demonstrates the declared dam owner's compliance with the dam safety standards set out in the Dams Safety Regulation 2019 (the Regulation).

Every year, declared dam owners must lodge a separate report for each of their declared dams with Dams Safety NSW by 31 March.

The report covers the period 1 January to 31 December of the previous calendar year.

How to submit your Annual Dams Safety Standards Report

Use the online form below to enter information into your Annual Dams Safety Standards Report. Note: you can save your progress and resume at a later time.

Once completed and submitted, you will receive an email with an unsigned pdf copy of your Annual Dams Safety Standards Report. The PDF report then needs to be signed by the dam owner's accountable office holder(s). A digital signature can be used.

Once the report is signed by the correct office holder(s), please email to info@damsafety.nsw.gov.au by 31 March.

Date of report 27/03/2023

Section 1 - Declared dam identiﬁcation details

Dam name and location

Werris Creek Void Water Dam 4 - Unnamed watercourse near Werris Creek

Type of dam (If a combination, then consider major type)

Embankment

Main purpose of dam Water Supply

Is the dam built on a river, stream or watercourse?

No

Name of dam owner

ACN number

Whitehaven Coal - Werris Creek Operations 107169111

Name of contact person Regulation, subclause 24A (3)

Murray O'Keefe

Phone numberEmail address

Website address (if any)

0267497800 MOkeefe@whitehavencoal.com.au https://whitehavencoal.com.au/our-business/our-assets/werris-creek-mine/

Section 2 - Dams safety standards

Consequence category of dam - Regulation, Part 3

The dam consequence category is a rating of potential impacts resulting from a dam failure. It must be assessed:

within 6 months of the dam being declaredat least once every 15 yearsafter any significant change in the number of people likely to be affected by a dam failureor if required by Dams Safety NSW. Regulation, subclause 7 (2)

Dam consequence category

Significant

Do you know the date of last consequence category

Date of last consequence

assessment by a competent person? Regulation,

category assessment

subclause 3 (1)

Yes

13/12/2021

Date next consequence category assessment planned

30/06/2024

Has the number of people likely to be affected by a dam failure changed since the last consequence category review?

No

How was this checked?

Dam owner local knowledge

Dam safety management system - Regulation, Part 5

The dam safety management system is a structured approach to manage all foreseeable risks relating to dam failure. It is designed to be used by the dam owner to ensure, as far as reasonably practicable, the safety of people, property and the environment is not put at risk from the dam. Regulation Part 5, clause 12

Name of individual responsible for ensuring compliance with dam safety management system

Murray O'Keefe

Email mokeefe@whitehavencoal.com.au

Documenting the dam safety management system

Is the dam safety management system fully documented?

Yes

Does the dam safety management system apply to more than one dam?

Yes

Implementing the dam safety management system

Is the dam safety management system fully implemented at this dam?

Yes

Dam safety management system review

Since implementing your dam safety management system, have you reviewed it?

Yes

Date of last review 01/11/2022

Assessment of societal and individual risk rating

The owner of a declared dam (other than a proposed dam) must use the risk management framework, Regulation Part 5, clause 14 to produce a written report on all foreseeable risks to the dam:

at least once every 5 yearswhen a major change to the dam is proposed, andwhen required by Dams Safety NSW. Regulation, clause 15

Is your dam above the safety threshold?

No

Do you know the date of your last risk report?

Yes

Date of last risk report 01/11/2022

Individual risk rating of the dam Zero

Societal risk rating of the dam Zero

Date of next planned risk report 30/06/2027

Name of competent person and their organisation who signed off the risk report (if risk report commenced after 1 July 2022)

Danielle O'Toole - SLR Australia

Name of independent competent person and their organisation who reviewed the report (if risk report commenced after 1 July 2022 - for an extreme, high A or high B consequence dam

Other safety requirements - Regulation, Part 6

Incident reporting

The declared dam owner must report incidents that happen at or in relation to the dam to Dams Safety NSW. Regulation, clause 19

Have you had any reportable incidents during the 2022 calendar year No

Safety review

The declared dam owner must ensure that a safety review to assess the overall safety of the dam is undertaken by:

for an extreme or high consequence dam, other than a high C consequence dam-a team of at least 2 competent persons, orotherwise-a competent person.

The declared dam owner must ensure a safety review is carried out at least once every 15 years, and as soon as practicable after:

a deficiency or weakness in the dam is identifiedthere is a change in the accepted technology or methods used in one of the relevant specialties or design criteria for damsthe dam consequence category changes, orit is required by Dams Safety NSW. Regulation, clause 20

Date of last safety review Regulation, subclause 20(2) 01/11/2022

Date not known

Planned date for next safety review 30/06/2027

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 03:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
