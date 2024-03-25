Introduction

The Annual Dams Safety Standards Report demonstrates the declared dam owner's compliance with the dam safety standards set out in the Dams Safety Regulation 2019 (the Regulation).

Every year, declared dam owners must lodge a separate report for each of their declared dams with Dams Safety NSW by 31 March.

The report covers the period 1 January to 31 December of the previous calendar year.

Section 1 - Declared dam identification details

Dam name

Werris Creek Void Water Dam 3

Dam location

Unnamed watercourse near Werris Creek

Type of dam

Embankment

Main purpose of dam

Other

Is the dam built on a river, stream or watercourse?

Water Supply

NoName of dam owner

ACN numberWhitehaven Coal - Werris Creek Operations 107169102

Section 2 - Dams safety standards

Consequence category of dam - Regulation, Part 3

The dam consequence category is a rating of potential impacts resulting from a dam failure. It must be assessed:

within 6 months of the dam being declared at least once every 15 years after any significant change in the number of people likely to be affected by a dam failure or if required by Dams Safety NSW.Regulation, subclause 7 (2).

Dam consequence category

Significant

Has an independent review been done?

n/a

Name of independent reviewer

n/a

Why has no independent review been done?

Do you know the date of the last consequence category assessment by a competent person?

Yes

Regulation, subclause 3 (1)

Date of the last consequence category assessment

13/12/2021

Date of next planned consequence category assessment

30/06/2026

Has the number of people likely to be affected by a dam failure changed since the last consequence category review?

No

How was this checked?

Dam owner local knowledgeOther

Documenting the dam safety management system

Is the dam safety management system fully documented?

YesIf no, what percentage of the dam safety management system documentation is complete?

How did you confirm this percentage?

Does the dam safety management system apply to more than one dam?

Yes

Implementing the dam safety management system

Is the dam safety management system fully implemented at this dam?

YesIf no, what percentage of the dam safety management system is implemented?

How did you confirm this percentage?

Dam safety management system review

Question

Answer

Since implementing your dam safety management system, have you reviewed it?

YesDate of last review

19/12/2023

Assessment of societal and individual risk rating

The owner of a declared dam (other than a proposed dam) must use the risk management framework,Regulation Part 5, clause 14 to produce a written report on all forseeable risks to the dam:

at least once every 5 years when a major change to the dam is proposed, and after any significant change in the number of people likely to be affected by a dam failure when required by Dams Safety NSW.Regulation, clause 15.

Question Answer Is your dam above the safety threshold? No Do you know the date of your last risk report? Yes Date of last risk report 17/05/2023 Individual risk rating of the dam Zero Societal risk rating of the dam Zero Date of next planned risk report 30/04/2028

Name of competent person and their organisation who signed off the risk report Danielle O'Toole -(if risk report recommenced after 1 July 2022)

SLR AustraliaName of independent competent person and their organisation who reviewed the report (if risk report commenced after 1 July 2022 - for an extreme, high A or high B consequence dam

Other safety requirements - Regulation, Part 6

The declared dam owner must report incidents that happen at or in relation to the dam to Dams Safety NSW.Regulation, clause 19

Have you had any reportable incidents during the last calendar year?

NoHow many incidents?

Topic/subject of the incident(s)

Safety review

The declared dam owner must ensure that a safety review to assess the overall safety of the dam is undertaken by:

for an extreme or high consequence dam, other than a high C consequence dam-a team of at least 2 competent persons, or otherwise-a competent person

The declared dam owner must ensure that a safety review is carried out at least once every 15 years, and as soon as practicable after:

a deficiency or weakness in the dam is identified there is a change in the accepted technology or methods used in one of the relevant specialties or design criteria for dams the dam consequence category changes, or it is required by Dams Safety NSW.Regulation, clause 20

Date of the last safety reviewRegulation,subclause 20(2)

19/12/2023

Planned date for next safety review

19/12/2024

For extreme and high consequence dams only

If the dam's consequence category is extreme, high A or high B, the safety review must be reviewed by a panel of at least 2 independent competent persons.Regulation, subclause 20(6)

If Safety Review commenced after 1 July 2022 - names of independent competent reviewers and their organisation

If the dam's consequence category is high C, the safety review must be reviewed by an independent competent person.Regulation, subclause 20(6A)

Name of independent competent reviewed and their organisation

Notification of significant changes to the dam

Before making any significant change to the configuration of the declared dam that may affect the safety of the dam, the dam owner must inform Dams Safety NSW of the proposed change in writing.

Regulation, clause 21

Has any significant change to the configuration of the dam been made during this calendar year?

No

Describe the change

Is any significant change to the configuration of the dam planned?

No

Describe the change and when is it planned?

Other

Date

Emergency exercises

The declared dam owner must ensure that staff who are involved in the operation of the dam undertake emergency exercises at least once every 3 years.Regulation, clause 22

Have you done a 'theoretical classroom' emergency exercise?

YesDate of last 'theoretical classroom' emergency exerciseRegulation, subclause 22(1)

30/09/2022

Planned date for next 'theoretical classroom' emergency exercise

30/06/2024

For extreme or high consequence dams only

The declared dam owner must ensure that staff who are involved in operating the dam undertake practical emergency exercises at least once every 5 years, where possible including relevant agencies identified in the emergency plan.Regulation, subclauses 22 (3) and 22 (4)

Have you done a practical emergency exercise?

Date of last practical emergency exercise

Planned date for next practical emergency exercise

Design and construction

Dam safety management system for design and construction

Does the dam safety management system cover dam design and construction?Regulation,Clause 12(3)

Was the risk management framework used or is it currently being used to prepare a risk report at the dam design stage?Regulation, clause15(2)

Certain work must be carried out by a person subject to a quality management system.Regulation,subclause 23(1)

Have you ensured that design and construction are carried out by a person subject to an AS ISO 9001:2016 quality management system?

Independent competent persons must review work involving dam design.Regulation, clause 24

For Extreme and High consequence category dams, provide the name of the independent person(s) and their organisation who reviewed or are reviewing the designRegulation, clause24

For dams still in an early design phase, have you planned an independent competent person design review?

