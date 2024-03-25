Introduction
The Annual Dams Safety Standards Report demonstrates the declared dam owner's compliance with the dam safety standards set out in the Dams Safety Regulation 2019 (the Regulation).
Every year, declared dam owners must lodge a separate report for each of their declared dams with Dams Safety NSW by 31 March.
The report covers the period 1 January to 31 December of the previous calendar year.
Section 1 - Declared dam identification details
Question
Answer
Dam name
Werris Creek Void Water Dam 4
Dam location
Unnamed watercourse near Werris Creek
Type of dam
Embankment
Main purpose of dam
Other
Is the dam built on a river, stream or watercourse?
Water Supply
NoName of dam owner
ACN numberWhitehaven Coal - Werris Creek Operations 107169102
2
Section 2 - Dams safety standards
Consequence category of dam - Regulation, Part 3
The dam consequence category is a rating of potential impacts resulting from a dam failure. It must be assessed:
within 6 months of the dam being declared at least once every 15 years after any significant change in the number of people likely to be affected by a dam failure or if required by Dams Safety NSW.Regulation, subclause 7 (2).
Question
Answer
Dam consequence category
Significant
Has an independent review been done?
n/a
Name of independent reviewer
n/a
Why has no independent review been done?
Do you know the date of the last consequence category assessment by a competent person?
Yes
Regulation, subclause 3 (1)
Date of the last consequence category assessment
13/12/2021
Date of next planned consequence category assessment
30/06/2026
Has the number of people likely to be affected by a dam failure changed since the last consequence category review?
No
How was this checked?
Dam owner local knowledgeOther
Documenting the dam safety management system
Question
Answer
Is the dam safety management system fully documented?
YesIf no, what percentage of the dam safety management system documentation is complete?
How did you confirm this percentage?
Does the dam safety management system apply to more than one dam?
Yes
Implementing the dam safety management system
Question
Answer
Is the dam safety management system fully implemented at this dam?
YesIf no, what percentage of the dam safety management system is implemented?
How did you confirm this percentage?
Dam safety management system review
Question
Answer
Since implementing your dam safety management system, have you reviewed it?
YesDate of last review
19/12/2023
Assessment of societal and individual risk rating
The owner of a declared dam (other than a proposed dam) must use the risk management framework,Regulation Part 5, clause 14 to produce a written report on all forseeable risks to the dam:
at least once every 5 years when a major change to the dam is proposed, and after any significant change in the number of people likely to be affected by a dam failure when required by Dams Safety NSW.Regulation, clause 15.
Question
Answer
Is your dam above the safety threshold?
No
Do you know the date of your last risk report?
Yes
Date of last risk report
03/05/2023
Individual risk rating of the dam
Zero
Societal risk rating of the dam
Zero
Date of next planned risk report
30/04/2028
5
Section 2 continued - Dams safety standards
Name of competent person and their organisation who signed off the risk report
Danielle O'Toole -
(if risk report recommenced after 1 July 2022)
SLR Australia
Name of independent competent person and their organisation who reviewed
the report (if risk report commenced after 1 July 2022 - for an extreme, high A
NA
or high B consequence dam
Other safety requirements - Regulation, Part 6
The declared dam owner must report incidents that happen at or in relation to the dam to Dams Safety NSW.Regulation, clause 19
Question
Answer
Have you had any reportable incidents during the last calendar year?
NoHow many incidents?
Topic/subject of the incident(s)
6
Safety review
The declared dam owner must ensure that a safety review to assess the overall safety of the dam is undertaken by:
for an extreme or high consequence dam, other than a high C consequence dam-a team of at least 2 competent persons, or otherwise-a competent person
The declared dam owner must ensure that a safety review is carried out at least once every 15 years, and as soon as practicable after:
a deficiency or weakness in the dam is identified there is a change in the accepted technology or methods used in one of the relevant specialties or design criteria for dams the dam consequence category changes, or it is required by Dams Safety NSW.Regulation, clause 20
Question
Answer
Date of the last safety reviewRegulation,subclause 20(2)
19/12/2023
Planned date for next safety review
19/12/2024
For extreme and high consequence dams only
If the dam's consequence category is extreme, high A or high B, the safety review must be reviewed by a panel of at least 2 independent competent persons.Regulation, subclause 20(6)
Question
Answer
If Safety Review commenced after 1 July 2022 - names of independent competent reviewers and their organisation
7
If the dam's consequence category is high C, the safety review must be reviewed by an independent competent person.Regulation, subclause 20(6A)
Question
Answer
Name of independent competent reviewed and their organisation
Notification of significant changes to the dam
Before making any significant change to the configuration of the declared dam that may affect the safety of the dam, the dam owner must inform Dams Safety NSW of the proposed change in writing.
Regulation, clause 21
Question
Answer
Has any significant change to the configuration of the dam been made during this calendar year?
No
Describe the change
Is any significant change to the configuration of the dam planned?
No
Describe the change and when is it planned?
Other
Date
8
Emergency exercises
The declared dam owner must ensure that staff who are involved in the operation of the dam undertake emergency exercises at least once every 3 years.Regulation, clause 22
Question
Answer
Have you done a 'theoretical classroom' emergency exercise?
YesDate of last 'theoretical classroom' emergency exerciseRegulation, subclause 22(1)
30/09/2022
Planned date for next 'theoretical classroom' emergency exercise
30/06/2024
For extreme or high consequence dams only
The declared dam owner must ensure that staff who are involved in operating the dam undertake practical emergency exercises at least once every 5 years, where possible including relevant agencies identified in the emergency plan.Regulation, subclauses 22 (3) and 22 (4)
Question
Answer
Have you done a practical emergency exercise?
Date of last practical emergency exercise
Planned date for next practical emergency exercise
9
Design and construction
Dam safety management system for design and construction
Question
Answer
Does the dam safety management system cover dam design and construction?Regulation,Clause 12(3)
Was the risk management framework used or is it currently being used to prepare a risk report at the dam design stage?Regulation, clause15(2)
Certain work must be carried out by a person subject to a quality management system.Regulation,subclause 23(1)
Question
Answer
Have you ensured that design and construction are carried out by a person subject to an AS ISO 9001:2016 quality management system?
Independent competent persons must review work involving dam design.Regulation, clause 24
Question
Answer
For Extreme and High consequence category dams, provide the name of the independent person(s) and their organisation who reviewed or are reviewing the designRegulation, clause24
For dams still in an early design phase, have you planned an independent competent person design review?
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 25 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2024 22:21:04 UTC.