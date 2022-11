Whitehaven Coal : WCC-CCC Meeting Minutes and Environmental Monitoring report November 2022

WERRIS CREEK COAL COMMUNITY CONSULTATIVE COMMITTEE

60th Meeting of the Committee held at the Werris Creek Bowling Club on

Wednesday, 9 November 2022 at 9:30AM

Meeting opened at 9:40AM.

Record of attendance Michael Silver OAM Independent Chairperson Jane Bradford OAM Independent Minute Taker Megan Martin Werris Creek Coal - Environmental Superintendent Harry Mills Whitehaven Coal - Environmental Officer Jacki Scott Whitehaven Coal - Manager Community Partnerships and Investment James O'Brien Community Representative Lindsay Bridge Community Representative Apology Murray O'Keefe Whitehaven Coal - Operations Manager Mike Lomax Community Representative Col Stewart OAM Community Representative Non-Attendance Noel Taylor Community Representative

Acknowledgement of Country

The Chair acknowledged the Traditional Owners of the land on which the meeting is being held and recognised their continuing connection to the land, water and culture, paying respects to their Elders past, present and emerging. Declaration of Pecuniary or Other Interests -

The Chair advised that his meeting expenses are borne by the proponent. Other members - Nil Minutes of the previous 59 th meeting held on 13 July 2022 were approved on 9 August 2022 Matters Arising - Nil Environmental Monitoring Report from 1 June to 30 September 2022

Harry Mills went through the Report with the following comments:

1.1 Weather Station - The annual rainfall here is 680mm - currently at 571mm since July 2022 still with two months to end of the calendar year.

2.0 Air Quality - Excellent - rain has kept dust levels down.

2.2.1 Monitoring Data Results - one high reading - quick return to normal levels.

Noise complaints - 11.07.2022 had one complaint from Coronation Street (a new resident) - a night-time complaint - checked and not the mine.

Blast complaints - 15.07.2022 one complaint - felt vibrations. As the mining moves closer to the township we are making smaller and smaller blasts.

