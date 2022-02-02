Whitehaven Coal : WCC-Complaints Register 2022
2022 Complaints Register
YTD
#
Complaint
Issue
Method
Nature of Complaint
Investigation
Action Taken / Follow-up
Date/Time
Complainant wished to advise the mine
EO confirmed blast was within compliance
1
639
12/01/2022
Blast
Phone to EO
that the vibration from the blast could
No further follow-up actions
limits.
be felt in Werris Creek.
Lighting Plant Inspection.
Complainant wished to advise the mine
EO advised blast was within
Website
that the vibration from the blast could
EO confirmed blast was within compliance
2
640
31/01/2022
Blast/Light
compliance limits and emailed a
Submission
be felt in Werris Creek. And lighting
limits. Lighting plant inspection.
copy of the results to the
could be seen at night.
complainant
