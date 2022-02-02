Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Whitehaven Coal Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/02 12:10:58 am
2.81 AUD   +2.18%
04:09aWHITEHAVEN COAL : GUN CHPP-Coal Movement Records 2022
PU
04:09aWHITEHAVEN COAL : WCC-Complaints Register 2022
PU
02/01WHITEHAVEN COAL : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20220202
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Whitehaven Coal : WCC-Complaints Register 2022

02/02/2022 | 04:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 Complaints Register

YTD

#

Complaint

Issue

Method

Nature of Complaint

Investigation

Action Taken / Follow-up

Date/Time

Complainant wished to advise the mine

EO confirmed blast was within compliance

1

639

12/01/2022

Blast

Phone to EO

that the vibration from the blast could

No further follow-up actions

limits.

be felt in Werris Creek.

Lighting Plant Inspection.

Complainant wished to advise the mine

EO advised blast was within

Website

that the vibration from the blast could

EO confirmed blast was within compliance

2

640

31/01/2022

Blast/Light

compliance limits and emailed a

Submission

be felt in Werris Creek. And lighting

limits. Lighting plant inspection.

copy of the results to the

could be seen at night.

complainant

Werris Creek Coal

Page 1

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 09:08:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
04:09aWHITEHAVEN COAL : GUN CHPP-Coal Movement Records 2022
PU
04:09aWHITEHAVEN COAL : WCC-Complaints Register 2022
PU
02/01WHITEHAVEN COAL : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20220202
PU
02/01WHITEHAVEN COAL : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 01022022
PU
02/01WHITEHAVEN COAL : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 31012022
PU
01/31WHITEHAVEN COAL : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20220201
PU
01/30WHITEHAVEN COAL : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 28012022
PU
01/30WHITEHAVEN COAL : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 29012022
PU
01/30WHITEHAVEN COAL : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 30012022
PU
01/27WHITEHAVEN COAL : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20220128
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 092 M 2 206 M 2 206 M
Net income 2022 892 M 637 M 637 M
Net cash 2022 31,1 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,07x
Yield 2022 8,85%
Capitalization 2 748 M 1 955 M 1 960 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Whitehaven Coal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2,75 AUD
Average target price 3,84 AUD
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Flynn Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kevin Ball Chief Financial Officer
Mark Anthony James Vaile Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Humphris Executive General Manager-Operations
John Craig Conde Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED5.36%1 955
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED4.38%66 700
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED2.79%19 113
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED6.06%14 811
COAL INDIA LIMITED9.41%13 190
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-3.56%10 890