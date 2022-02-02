Whitehaven Coal : WCC-Complaints Register 2022

2022 Complaints Register

YTD # Complaint Issue Method Nature of Complaint Investigation Action Taken / Follow-up

Date/Time

Complainant wished to advise the mine EO confirmed blast was within compliance

1 639 12/01/2022 Blast Phone to EO that the vibration from the blast could No further follow-up actions

limits.

be felt in Werris Creek.

Lighting Plant Inspection.

Complainant wished to advise the mine EO advised blast was within

Website that the vibration from the blast could EO confirmed blast was within compliance

2 640 31/01/2022 Blast/Light compliance limits and emailed a

Submission be felt in Werris Creek. And lighting limits. Lighting plant inspection.

copy of the results to the

could be seen at night.