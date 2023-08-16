WERRIS CREEK COAL EPL - MONTHLY SUMMARY
Site Information
EPL No.: 12290
EPA Website Link:http://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/prpoeoapp/ViewPOEOLicence.aspx?DOCID=31280&SYSUID=1&LICID=12290
Licensee: Werris Creek Coal Pty Limited
Premises: Werris Creek Coal, 1435 Werris Creek Road, WERRIS CREEK NSW 2341
EPL Monitoring Points: See figure at end of document
Sampling Period: JULY 2023
Obtained Date: 15/08/2023
Publication Date: 15/08/2023
Table 1 - No Pollutant Limits Apply
EPL
Units of
Monitoring
No. of
Date
Date
Min
Mean
Median
Max
Pollutant
Measurements
ID
Measure
Frequency
Sampled
Obtained
Value
Value
Value
Value
for the Month
28
PM10
µg/m3
Every 6 days
5
28/07/2023
14/08/2023
0
3.2
2.7
5.3
Solid Particles
g/m2/month
Continuous
1
19/07/2023
3/07/2023
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
29
PM10
µg/m3
Every 6 days
5
28/07/2023
14/08/2023
0.4
6.6
6.9
15.0
Solid Particles
g/m2/month
Continuous
1
19/07/2023
3/07/2023
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.4
30
PM10
µg/m3
Continuous
Continuous
31/07/2023
01/08/2023
-1.8
7.9
9.0
14.8
Solid Particles
g/m2/month
Continuous
1
19/07/2023
3/07/2023
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.3
Conductivity
µS/cm
Special Frequency 1
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nitrate
mg/L
Special Frequency 1
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
10
Nitrogen (Total)
mg/L
Special Frequency 1
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Phosphorus (Total)
mg/L
Special Frequency 1
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Reactive Phosphorus
mg/L
Special Frequency 1
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Conductivity
µS/cm
Special Frequency 1
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nitrate
mg/L
Special Frequency 1
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
12
Nitrogen (Total)
mg/L
Special Frequency 1
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Phosphorus (Total)
mg/L
Special Frequency 1
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Reactive Phosphorus
mg/L
Special Frequency 1
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
14
Conductivity
µS/cm
Special Frequency 1
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nitrate
mg/L
Special Frequency 1
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nitrogen (Total)
mg/L
Special Frequency 1
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Phosphorus (Total)
mg/L
Special Frequency 1
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Reactive Phosphorus
mg/L
Special Frequency 1
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Conductivity
µS/cm
Special Frequency 1
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nitrate
mg/L
Special Frequency 1
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nitrogen (Total)
mg/L
Special Frequency 1
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Oil and Grease
mg/L
Special Frequency 1
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
32
pH
pH
Special Frequency 1
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Phosphorus (Total)
mg/L
Special Frequency 1
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Reactive Phosphorus
mg/L
Special Frequency 1
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Suspended
mg/L
Special Frequency 1
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Solids
Conductivity
µS/cm
Special Frequency 2
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nitrate
mg/L
Special Frequency 2
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nitrogen (Total)
mg/L
Special Frequency 2
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Oil and Grease
mg/L
Special Frequency 2
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
23
pH
pH
Special Frequency 2
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Phosphorus (Total)
mg/L
Special Frequency 2
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Reactive Phosphorus
mg/L
Special Frequency 2
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Suspended
mg/L
Special Frequency 2
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Solids
Conductivity
µS/cm
Special Frequency 2
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nitrate
mg/L
Special Frequency 2
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
24
Nitrogen (Total)
mg/L
Special Frequency 2
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Oil and Grease
mg/L
Special Frequency 2
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
pH
pH
Special Frequency 2
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Phosphorus (Total)
mg/L
Special Frequency 2
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Reactive Phosphorus
mg/L
Special Frequency 2
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Suspended
mg/L
Special Frequency 2
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Solids
Conductivity
µS/cm
Special Frequency 2
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nitrate
mg/L
Special Frequency 2
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nitrogen (Total)
mg/L
Special Frequency 2
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Oil and Grease
mg/L
Special Frequency 2
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
25
pH
pH
Special Frequency 2
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Phosphorus (Total)
mg/L
Special Frequency 2
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Reactive Phosphorus
mg/L
Special Frequency 2
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Suspended
mg/L
Special Frequency 2
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Solids
Conductivity
µS/cm
Special Frequency 2
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nitrate
mg/L
Special Frequency 2
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nitrogen (Total)
mg/L
Special Frequency 2
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Oil and Grease
mg/L
Special Frequency 2
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
26
pH
pH
Special Frequency 2
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Phosphorus (Total)
mg/L
Special Frequency 2
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Reactive Phosphorus
mg/L
Special Frequency 2
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Suspended
mg/L
Special Frequency 2
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Solids
Aluminium
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
(dissolved)
Arsenic (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
33
Barium (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Beryllium (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
BOD
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cadmium (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chromium (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cobalt (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Copper (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Iron (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Lead (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Magnesium
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Manganese
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
(dissolved)
Nickel (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Potassium
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Selenium (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sodium
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total dissolved solids
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Vanadium (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Zinc (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Aluminium
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
(dissolved)
Arsenic (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Barium (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Beryllium (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
BOD
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
34
Cadmium (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chromium (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cobalt (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Copper (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Iron (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Lead (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Magnesium
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Manganese
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
(dissolved)
Nickel (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Potassium
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Selenium (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sodium
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total dissolved solids
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Vanadium (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Zinc (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Aluminium
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
(dissolved)
Arsenic (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Barium (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Beryllium (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
BOD
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cadmium (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chromium (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cobalt (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
35
Copper (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Iron (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Lead (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Magnesium
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Manganese
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
(dissolved)
Nickel (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Potassium
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Selenium (dissolved)
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sodium
mg/L
Special Frequency 3
0*
-
-
-
-
-
-
Page 5
