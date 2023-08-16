WERRIS CREEK COAL EPL - MONTHLY SUMMARY

Site Information

EPL No.: 12290

EPA Website Link:http://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/prpoeoapp/ViewPOEOLicence.aspx?DOCID=31280&SYSUID=1&LICID=12290

Licensee: Werris Creek Coal Pty Limited

Premises: Werris Creek Coal, 1435 Werris Creek Road, WERRIS CREEK NSW 2341

EPL Monitoring Points: See figure at end of document

Sampling Period: JULY 2023

Obtained Date: 15/08/2023

Publication Date: 15/08/2023

Table 1 - No Pollutant Limits Apply

EPL

Units of

Monitoring

No. of

Date

Date

Min

Mean

Median

Max

Pollutant

Measurements

ID

Measure

Frequency

Sampled

Obtained

Value

Value

Value

Value

for the Month

28

PM10

µg/m3

Every 6 days

5

28/07/2023

14/08/2023

0

3.2

2.7

5.3

Solid Particles

g/m2/month

Continuous

1

19/07/2023

3/07/2023

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

29

PM10

µg/m3

Every 6 days

5

28/07/2023

14/08/2023

0.4

6.6

6.9

15.0

Solid Particles

g/m2/month

Continuous

1

19/07/2023

3/07/2023

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

30

PM10

µg/m3

Continuous

Continuous

31/07/2023

01/08/2023

-1.8

7.9

9.0

14.8

Solid Particles

g/m2/month

Continuous

1

19/07/2023

3/07/2023

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.3

Conductivity

µS/cm

Special Frequency 1

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nitrate

mg/L

Special Frequency 1

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

10

Nitrogen (Total)

mg/L

Special Frequency 1

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Phosphorus (Total)

mg/L

Special Frequency 1

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Reactive Phosphorus

mg/L

Special Frequency 1

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Conductivity

µS/cm

Special Frequency 1

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nitrate

mg/L

Special Frequency 1

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

12

Nitrogen (Total)

mg/L

Special Frequency 1

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Phosphorus (Total)

mg/L

Special Frequency 1

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Reactive Phosphorus

mg/L

Special Frequency 1

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

14

Conductivity

µS/cm

Special Frequency 1

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

WERRIS CREEK COAL EPL - MONTHLY SUMMARY

EPL

Units of

Monitoring

No. of

Date

Date

Min

Mean

Median

Max

Pollutant

Measurements

ID

Measure

Frequency

Sampled

Obtained

Value

Value

Value

Value

for the Month

Nitrate

mg/L

Special Frequency 1

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nitrogen (Total)

mg/L

Special Frequency 1

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Phosphorus (Total)

mg/L

Special Frequency 1

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Reactive Phosphorus

mg/L

Special Frequency 1

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Conductivity

µS/cm

Special Frequency 1

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nitrate

mg/L

Special Frequency 1

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nitrogen (Total)

mg/L

Special Frequency 1

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Oil and Grease

mg/L

Special Frequency 1

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

32

pH

pH

Special Frequency 1

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Phosphorus (Total)

mg/L

Special Frequency 1

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Reactive Phosphorus

mg/L

Special Frequency 1

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Suspended

mg/L

Special Frequency 1

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Solids

Conductivity

µS/cm

Special Frequency 2

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nitrate

mg/L

Special Frequency 2

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nitrogen (Total)

mg/L

Special Frequency 2

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Oil and Grease

mg/L

Special Frequency 2

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

23

pH

pH

Special Frequency 2

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Phosphorus (Total)

mg/L

Special Frequency 2

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Reactive Phosphorus

mg/L

Special Frequency 2

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Suspended

mg/L

Special Frequency 2

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Solids

Conductivity

µS/cm

Special Frequency 2

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nitrate

mg/L

Special Frequency 2

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

24

Nitrogen (Total)

mg/L

Special Frequency 2

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Oil and Grease

mg/L

Special Frequency 2

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

pH

pH

Special Frequency 2

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Phosphorus (Total)

mg/L

Special Frequency 2

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

WERRIS CREEK COAL EPL - MONTHLY SUMMARY

EPL

Units of

Monitoring

No. of

Date

Date

Min

Mean

Median

Max

Pollutant

Measurements

ID

Measure

Frequency

Sampled

Obtained

Value

Value

Value

Value

for the Month

Reactive Phosphorus

mg/L

Special Frequency 2

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Suspended

mg/L

Special Frequency 2

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Solids

Conductivity

µS/cm

Special Frequency 2

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nitrate

mg/L

Special Frequency 2

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nitrogen (Total)

mg/L

Special Frequency 2

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Oil and Grease

mg/L

Special Frequency 2

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

25

pH

pH

Special Frequency 2

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Phosphorus (Total)

mg/L

Special Frequency 2

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Reactive Phosphorus

mg/L

Special Frequency 2

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Suspended

mg/L

Special Frequency 2

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Solids

Conductivity

µS/cm

Special Frequency 2

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nitrate

mg/L

Special Frequency 2

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nitrogen (Total)

mg/L

Special Frequency 2

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Oil and Grease

mg/L

Special Frequency 2

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

26

pH

pH

Special Frequency 2

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Phosphorus (Total)

mg/L

Special Frequency 2

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Reactive Phosphorus

mg/L

Special Frequency 2

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Suspended

mg/L

Special Frequency 2

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Solids

Aluminium

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

(dissolved)

Arsenic (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

33

Barium (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Beryllium (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

BOD

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cadmium (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

WERRIS CREEK COAL EPL - MONTHLY SUMMARY

EPL

Units of

Monitoring

No. of

Date

Date

Min

Mean

Median

Max

Pollutant

Measurements

ID

Measure

Frequency

Sampled

Obtained

Value

Value

Value

Value

for the Month

Chromium (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cobalt (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Copper (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Iron (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Lead (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Magnesium

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Manganese

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

(dissolved)

Nickel (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Potassium

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Selenium (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Sodium

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total dissolved solids

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Vanadium (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Zinc (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Aluminium

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

(dissolved)

Arsenic (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Barium (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Beryllium (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

BOD

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

34

Cadmium (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Chromium (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cobalt (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Copper (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Iron (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Lead (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Magnesium

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

WERRIS CREEK COAL EPL - MONTHLY SUMMARY

EPL

Units of

Monitoring

No. of

Date

Date

Min

Mean

Median

Max

Pollutant

Measurements

ID

Measure

Frequency

Sampled

Obtained

Value

Value

Value

Value

for the Month

Manganese

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

(dissolved)

Nickel (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Potassium

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Selenium (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Sodium

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total dissolved solids

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Vanadium (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Zinc (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Aluminium

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

(dissolved)

Arsenic (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Barium (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Beryllium (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

BOD

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cadmium (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Chromium (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cobalt (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

35

Copper (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Iron (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Lead (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Magnesium

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Manganese

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

(dissolved)

Nickel (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Potassium

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Selenium (dissolved)

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

Sodium

mg/L

Special Frequency 3

0*

-

-

-

-

-

-

