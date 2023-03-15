Whitehaven Coal : WCC - Forward Program 2023-25

WERRIS CREEK COAL MINE FORWARD PROGRAM
FWP0001127 | Saturday 1 January 2022 to Tuesday 31 December 2024
Mining schedule
Mining development method and sequencing and general mine features.
Mine operations at WCC involve open cut mining with a truck and excavator/shovels fleet to produce up to 2.5 Mtpa ROM. Final landform construction and rehabilitation activities are also undertaken progressively after coal removal. ROM coal is transported to directly to the ROM Pad with coal immediately adjacent to the roof and floor of each seam stockpiled separately for use in blending to produce coal products with a higher ash specification. The ROM coal does not require washing to achieve the coal quality requirements of the product coal. The product coal is transported internally from the Coal Processing Area to a rail load-out facility via a purpose-built rail load-out road. Product coal is loaded to rail wagons via an overhead rail load-out bin and dispatched along the Main Northern Railway to the Port of Newcastle.
Areas identified for emplacements, the sequencing of emplacements, construction, and management.
Mining operations will use overburden and interburden materials to in-fill the mine void and one in-pit mine rock emplacement (Northern Extension). The out-of-pit emplacement will continue to be rehabilitated . Water management will be designed by a specialist on the rehabilitated landform to manage surface water runoff and assist in minimising erosion of these slopes. Overburden and interburden mined will continue to be used to in-fill the mine void behind the advancing open cut, as well as one out-of-pit mine waste rock emplacement areas. The waste rock emplacements at WCC will be progressively shaped for rehabilitation activities, including final water management , topsoiling and revegetation. Although WCCM does not co-dispose rejects within the final landform and overburden does not have self- heating properties, the risk of spontaneous combustion within overburden emplacement areas requires ongoing management. Heating within overburden emplacements areas is a risk to rehabilitation success and is managed by isolating the affected area through excavation, saturation, spreading and capping. Elements such as drainage paths, contour drains, ridgelines, and emplacements will be shaped, as much as practical, to undulating profiles in keeping with natural landforms of the surrounding environment.
Processing infrastructure activities and the location of tailings facilities and schedule for emplacement.
Waste disposal and materials handling operations.
During decommissioning, hazardous materials (hydrocarbons and chemicals) will be managed and stored in accordance with the site Waste Management Plan. Removal of hazardous materials will be undertaken by a licensed waste disposal contractor and disposed / recycled at