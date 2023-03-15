Whitehaven Coal : WCC - Forward Program 2023-25

WERRIS CREEK COAL MINE FORWARD PROGRAM

FWP0001127 | Saturday 1 January 2022 to Tuesday 31 December 2024

Three-year forecast - surface disturbance activities

Project description

Werris Creek Coal Mine (WCCM) is an open cut mine owned and operated by Werris Creek Coal Pty Limited (WCC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Whitehaven Coal Limited (WHC).

WCC comprises Mining Leases (ML) 1563, 1671 and 1672, approximately 1.5km South of Werris Creek and 11km NorthNorthwest of Quirindi in the Northwest slopes and plains region of New South Wales.

PA 10_0059 has been modified on four (4) occasions.

WCCM is approved under PA 10_0059 to carry out mining operations at a maximum rate of 2.5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) using open cut methods until December 2032.

Description of surface disturbance activities

Exploration activities

Exploration activities will be undertaken in accordance with the requirements of the Exploration Code of Practice: Rehabilitation. Disturbance from previous exploration activities will be rehabilitated prior to mine closure. All exploration drill holes will be sealed in accordance with relevant RR DRG guidelines at the time.

Construction activities

There are no further construction activities planned during the LOM for key infrastructure at WCC. It is noted that replacement or refurbishment of existing infrastructure may be required. Mine operations at WCC involve open cut mining with a truck and excavator/shovels fleet to produce up to 2.5 Mtpa ROM. Final landform construction and rehabilitation activities are also undertaken progressively after coal removal. WCCM does not emplace reject within overburden or store rejects in tailings dams during operations and construction relevant to this is not applicable to WCCM. The principal objective of landform establishment activities associated with the final void is to create a safe and stable landform that is non-polluting. The WCC final landform does not include creek or diversion works. Subsequently, construction of creek/river diversion works is not applicable to WCC. Revegetation activities will be planned to occur after the completion of reshaping, topdressing with growth media and construction of drainage structures.