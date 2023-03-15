Advanced search
Whitehaven Coal : WCC - Forward Program 2023-25

03/15/2023
FWP0001127

WERRIS CREEK COAL MINE FORWARD PROGRAM

Saturday 1 January 2022 to Tuesday 31 December 2024

Contents

Summary

3

Important

3

Three-year forecast - surface disturbance activities

4

Project description

4

Description of surface disturbance activities

4

Three-year rehabilitation forecast

6

Rehabilitation planning schedule

6

Rehabilitation research and trials

9

Rehabilitation maintenance and corrective actions

8

Rehabilitation schedule

8

Subsidence remediation for underground operations

8

Progressive mining and rehabilitation statistics

9

Three-yearly forecast cumulative disturbance and rehabilitation progression

9

Rehabilitation key performance indicators (KPIs)

9

Attachment 1 - Reporting Definitions

10

Attachment 2 - Definitions

12

Attachment 3 - Plans

18

2

Summary

DETAIL

Mine

Reference

Forward program commencement date

Forward program end date

Forward program revision (if applicable)

Contact

Mining leases

Project location

Date of submission

Werris Creek Coal Mine

FWP0001127

Saturday 1 January 2022

Tuesday 31 December 2024

Daryl Robinson

ML 1672 (1992), ML 1671 (1992), ML 1563 (1992)

WERRIS CREEK COAL PTY LTD

Thursday 9 March 2023

Important

The department may make the information in your program and any supporting information available for inspection by members of the public, including by publication on its website or by displaying the information at any of its offices. If you consider any part of your program to be confidential, please communicate this to the department via the message function on this submission within the NSW Resources Regulator Portal.

3

Three-year forecast - surface disturbance activities

Project description

Werris Creek Coal Mine (WCCM) is an open cut mine owned and operated by Werris Creek Coal Pty Limited (WCC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Whitehaven Coal Limited (WHC).

WCC comprises Mining Leases (ML) 1563, 1671 and 1672, approximately 1.5km South of Werris Creek and 11km NorthNorthwest of Quirindi in the Northwest slopes and plains region of New South Wales.

PA 10_0059 has been modified on four (4) occasions.

WCCM is approved under PA 10_0059 to carry out mining operations at a maximum rate of 2.5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) using open cut methods until December 2032.

Description of surface disturbance activities

Exploration activities

Exploration activities will be undertaken in accordance with the requirements of the Exploration Code of Practice: Rehabilitation. Disturbance from previous exploration activities will be rehabilitated prior to mine closure. All exploration drill holes will be sealed in accordance with relevant RR DRG guidelines at the time.

Construction activities

There are no further construction activities planned during the LOM for key infrastructure at WCC. It is noted that replacement or refurbishment of existing infrastructure may be required. Mine operations at WCC involve open cut mining with a truck and excavator/shovels fleet to produce up to 2.5 Mtpa ROM. Final landform construction and rehabilitation activities are also undertaken progressively after coal removal. WCCM does not emplace reject within overburden or store rejects in tailings dams during operations and construction relevant to this is not applicable to WCCM. The principal objective of landform establishment activities associated with the final void is to create a safe and stable landform that is non-polluting. The WCC final landform does not include creek or diversion works. Subsequently, construction of creek/river diversion works is not applicable to WCC. Revegetation activities will be planned to occur after the completion of reshaping, topdressing with growth media and construction of drainage structures.

4

Mining schedule

Mining development method and sequencing and general mine features.

Mine operations at WCC involve open cut mining with a truck and excavator/shovels fleet to produce up to 2.5 Mtpa ROM. Final landform construction and rehabilitation activities are also undertaken progressively after coal removal. ROM coal is transported to directly to the ROM Pad with coal immediately adjacent to the roof and floor of each seam stockpiled separately for use in blending to produce coal products with a higher ash specification. The ROM coal does not require washing to achieve the coal quality requirements of the product coal. The product coal is transported internally from the Coal Processing Area to a rail load-out facility via a purpose-built rail load-out road. Product coal is loaded to rail wagons via an overhead rail load-out bin and dispatched along the Main Northern Railway to the Port of Newcastle.

Areas identified for emplacements, the sequencing of emplacements, construction, and management.

Mining operations will use overburden and interburden materials to in-fill the mine void and one in-pit mine rock emplacement (Northern Extension). The out-of-pit emplacement will continue to be rehabilitated . Water management will be designed by a specialist on the rehabilitated landform to manage surface water runoff and assist in minimising erosion of these slopes. Overburden and interburden mined will continue to be used to in-fill the mine void behind the advancing open cut, as well as one out-of-pit mine waste rock emplacement areas. The waste rock emplacements at WCC will be progressively shaped for rehabilitation activities, including final water management , topsoiling and revegetation. Although WCCM does not co-dispose rejects within the final landform and overburden does not have self- heating properties, the risk of spontaneous combustion within overburden emplacement areas requires ongoing management. Heating within overburden emplacements areas is a risk to rehabilitation success and is managed by isolating the affected area through excavation, saturation, spreading and capping. Elements such as drainage paths, contour drains, ridgelines, and emplacements will be shaped, as much as practical, to undulating profiles in keeping with natural landforms of the surrounding environment.

Processing infrastructure activities and the location of tailings facilities and schedule for emplacement.

The ROM coal does not require washing to achieve the coal quality requirements of the product coal. The product coal is transported internally from the Coal Processing Area to a rail load-out facility via a purpose-built rail load-out road. Product coal is loaded to rail wagons via an overhead rail load-out bin and dispatched along the Main Northern Railway to the Port of Newcastle.

Waste disposal and materials handling operations.

During decommissioning, hazardous materials (hydrocarbons and chemicals) will be managed and stored in accordance with the site Waste Management Plan. Removal of hazardous materials will be undertaken by a licensed waste disposal contractor and disposed / recycled at

5

